Nick Fortes homers in the 9th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays top the Chicago Cubs 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off…

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Chicago Cubs for a 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Tampa Bay trailed 4-3 before Junior Caminero hit a leadoff drive against Porter Hodge in the eighth. It was Caminero’s 43rd homer, extending his career high.

Fortes opened the ninth with a 421-foot drive to left-center for his fifth homer of the season. The shot ended a string of 22 consecutive scoreless appearances by Brad Keller (4-2) dating to July 12.

Bryan Baker (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Pete Fairbanks earned his 26th save in 31 chances.

Chicago put runners on the corners with none out in the ninth. But Caminero threw out Dansby Swanson when he attempted to score on Matt Shaw’s bouncer to third. Fairbanks then struck out Michael Busch and Ian Happ.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.