Nice coach Franck Haise signs new deal to 2029 despite rocky start

NICE, France (AP) — Nice coach Franck Haise signed a new two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club on Friday…

NICE, France (AP) — Nice coach Franck Haise signed a new two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club on Friday until 2029 despite a lackluster start to the season.

Nice was knocked out of the Champions League after losing to Benfica in the third qualifying round and has won just one of its first three games in the French league.

The 54-year-old Haise took over Nice during the 2024 summer and led the Riviera team to a fourth-place finish last season.

“We are delighted about this extension, and just as much about its timing,” Nice president Fabrice Bocquet said. “We have some great challenges ahead of us, in Ligue 1 as well as in the Europa League.”

Haise’s assistant coaches Lilian Nalis and Johann Ramaré also extended their contracts to 2029.

Bocquet was appointed in July after Jean-Pierre Rivère stepped down as president of Nice after 14 years at the helm of the club, which was bought by Ineos in 2019.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.