NHRA Reading Nationals Results

Sunday

At Maple Grove Raceway

Mohnton, Pa.

TOP FUEL:

1. Shawn Reed; 2. Doug Kalitta; 3. Steve Torrence; 4. Clay Millican; 5. Tony Stewart; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Shawn Langdon; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Josh Hart; 10. Doug Foley; 11. Antron Brown; 12. Kyle Satenstein; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Scott Farley; 15. Dan Mercier.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Blake Alexander; 3. Paul Lee; 4. Ron Capps; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Jack Beckman; 7. Spencer Hyde; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Daniel Wilkerson; 10. Bob Tasca III; 11. Matt Hagan; 12. Dave Richards; 13. J.R. Todd; 14. Joe Morrison; 15. Chad Green; 16. Phil Burkart.

PRO STOCK:

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Cody Coughlin; 3. Eric Latino; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Cory Reed; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Deric Kramer; 9. Greg Stanfield; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 12. Matt Latino; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Brandon Miller; 15. Shane Tucker; 16. Jeg Coughlin.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. John Hall; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Brayden Davis; 4. Richard Gadson; 5. Gaige Herrera; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Jianna Evaristo; 9. Brandon Litten; 10. Marc Ingwersen; 11. Ron Tornow; 12. Steve Johnson; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Chris Bostick; 15. Kelly Clontz.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Shawn Reed, 3.844 seconds, 326.63 mph def. Doug Kalitta, 4.717 seconds, 202.12 mph.

Funny Car — Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.969, 330.63 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.020, 314.39.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.557, 209.23 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.562, 208.68.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — John Hall, Beull, 6.802, 199.70 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.950, 167.66.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Jamie Noonan, 5.259, 277.66 def. Anthony Troyer, 5.278, 266.85.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Brian Hough, Chevy Camaro, 5.613, 253.52 def. Jim Whiteley, Camaro, 6.631, 134.39.

Competition Eliminator — Mark Hopkins, Chevy Beretta, 7.656, 176.05 def. Paul Ricci, Dodge Avenger, 8.159, 144.53.

Super Stock — Louis Gill, Chevy Cavalier, 9.536, 135.73 def. Anthony Bongiovanni, Ford Mustang, 8.793, 148.80.

Stock Eliminator — Michael Iacono, Chevy Camrao, 11.237, 113.21 def. Dave Casey, Chevy Corvette, 10.476, 126.71.

Super Comp — Dave Long, Dragster, 8.898, 174.91 def. Amanda Boicesco, Dragster, 8.892, 170.75.

Super Gas — Michael Reynolds, Chevy Vega, 9.931, 134.63 def. Charlie Kenopic, Chevy Corvette, 9.936, 159.74.

Top Sportsman — Vincent Fourcade, Chevy Camaro, 7.395, 153.28 def. George Forster, Chevy Monte Carlo, 7.331, 191.81.

Factory Stock Showdown — Taylor Dietsch, Ford Mustang, 7.727, 178.35 def. Scott Libersher, Chevy Camaro, 9.891, 124.33.

Factory X — Lenny Lottig, Chevy Camaro, 6.963, 196.47 def. Jesse Alexandra, Camaro, Broke – No Show.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, 6.331, 221.89 def. Brad Waddle, Mustang, 18.321, 44.76.

Junior Dragster Shootout — Daniel Spotts, Halfscale, 7.890, 82.04 def. Charlotte Ecks, Halfscale, Foul – Red Light.

Round-by-round results

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Tony Stewart, 3.808, 329.58 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.261, 195.19; Shawn Langdon, 3.763, 335.07 def. Doug Foley, 3.824, 328.70; Clay Millican, 3.764, 333.25 was unopposed; Justin Ashley, 3.761, 330.31 def. Scott Farley, 6.176, 101.06; Doug Kalitta, 3.779, 336.40 def. Antron Brown, 3.839, 299.93; Shawn Reed, 3.801, 328.54 def. Kyle Satenstein, 4.002, 293.73; Steve Torrence, 3.766, 334.15 def. Josh Hart, 3.804, 335.07; Brittany Force, 3.798, 337.41 def. Dan Mercier, 6.453, 94.86;

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.787, 335.73 def. Stewart, 3.809, 326.71; Millican, 3.866, 313.88 def. Force, 4.220, 237.88; Reed, 3.834, 326.87 def. Langdon, 4.198, 247.38; Torrence, 3.835, 331.77 def. Ashley, 3.994, 279.38;

SEMIFINALS — Reed, 3.833, 326.87 def. Millican, 6.135, 102.32; Kalitta, 3.812, 335.23 def. Torrence, 3.830, 330.55;

FINAL — Reed, 3.844, 326.63 def. Kalitta, 4.717, 202.12.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.950, 331.85 def. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 5.976, 172.45; Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 5.792, 118.09 def. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 9.573, 78.76; Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 6.215, 137.48 def. Phil Burkart, Mustang, 14.069, 66.36; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 333.99 def. Joe Morrison, Charger, 5.995, 120.55; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.941, 328.54 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 5.356, 148.71; Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.955, 329.75 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.953, 322.96; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.928, 330.07 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.548, 189.26; Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.966, 326.40 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.605, 177.56;

QUARTERFINALS — Alexander, 4.631, 242.15 def. Hyde, 4.682, 198.06; Pedregon, 4.215, 228.89 def. Prock, Foul – Centerline; Capps, 3.974, 327.74 def. Beckman, 4.013, 325.77; Lee, 3.962, 326.71 def. DeJoria, 3.958, 329.75;

SEMIFINALS — Alexander, 4.608, 199.02 def. Capps, 9.055, 80.81; Pedregon, 4.046, 309.70 def. Lee, 8.312, 82.97;

FINAL — Pedregon, 3.969, 330.63 def. Alexander, 4.020, 314.39.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 16.451, 50.05 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.559, 210.14 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 7.401, 205.72; Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.545, 208.39 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.581, 209.04; Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.552, 209.30 def. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.592, 209.26; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.529, 209.49 def. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.541, 210.54; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.540, 210.28 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.531, 209.20 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.691, 206.86; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.548, 210.28 def. Brandon Miller, Dodge Dart, 6.632, 207.05;

QUARTERFINALS — E. Latino, 6.625, 210.14 def. A. Stanfield, 6.756, 208.49; C. Coughlin, 6.564, 207.91 def. Enders, 6.549, 210.11; Glenn, 6.542, 209.72 def. Kramer, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.550, 209.39 def. Reed, 6.581, 209.07;

SEMIFINALS — C. Coughlin, 6.576, 207.78 def. E. Latino, 7.091, 146.24; Glenn, 6.560, 209.23 def. Anderson, DQ;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.557, 209.23 def. C. Coughlin, 6.562, 208.68.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — John Hall, 6.800, 199.11 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 20.099, 26.46; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.833, 196.79 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.950, 189.82; Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 7.012, 195.08 def. Ron Tornow, 6.921, 192.77; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.882, 193.71 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 9.929, 83.86; Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.847, 199.32 def. Marc Ingwersen, 6.913, 192.69; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.777, 199.91 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.741, 200.23 def. Brandon Litten, Suzuki, 6.873, 193.43; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.819, 198.26 was unopposed;

QUARTERFINALS — Davis, 6.854, 200.02 def. A. Smith, 6.874, 195.65; Hall, 6.806, 198.61 def. Herrera, 6.851, 197.36; Gadson, 6.781, 200.00 def. Van Sant, 6.902, 195.25; M. Smith, 6.790, 198.93 def. Evaristo, 6.923, 192.19;

SEMIFINALS — Hall, 6.800, 199.23 def. Davis, 6.812, 199.76; M. Smith, 6.862, 197.83 def. Gadson, 6.949, 199.26;

FINAL — Hall, 6.802, 199.70 def. M. Smith, 6.950, 167.66.

MOHNTON, Pa. — Point standings (top 10) following the 40th annual NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish at Maple Grove Raceway, the 15th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Doug Kalitta, 2,185; 2. Tony Stewart, 2,167; 3. Shawn Langdon, 2,152; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,135; 5. (tie) Clay Millican, 2,118; Shawn Reed, 2,118; 7. Brittany Force, 2,113; 8. Steve Torrence, 2,090; 9. Antron Brown, 2,075; 10. Josh Hart, 2,053.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 2,173; 2. Jack Beckman, 2,148; 3. Ron Capps, 2,144; 4. Paul Lee, 2,138; 5. Matt Hagan, 2,118; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 2,108; 7. J.R. Todd, 2,082; 8. Spencer Hyde, 2,080; 9. Alexis DeJoria, 2,073; 10. Daniel Wilkerson, 2,070.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 2,240; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,178; 3. Matt Hartford, 2,119; 4. Aaron Stanfield, 2,117; 5. (tie) Eric Latino, 2,114; Cory Reed, 2,114; 7. Cody Coughlin, 2,098; 8. Erica Enders, 2,081; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,068; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,045.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 2,184; 2. (tie) John Hall, 2,178; Gaige Herrera, 2,178; 4. Richard Gadson, 2,175; 5. Angie Smith, 2,107; 6. Chase Van Sant, 2,094; 7. Brayden Davis, 2,089; 8. Jianna Evaristo, 2,083; 9. Chris Bostick, 2,052; 10. Steve Johnson, 2,034.

