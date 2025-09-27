England outclasses Canada to win Women’s Rugby World Cup in front of record crowd

LONDON (AP) — England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its world domination after outclassing Canada…

LONDON (AP) — England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory by five tries to three capped an astonishing World Cup cycle in which England won every match, 33 in a row, the greatest streak in international rugby.

England had lost the last two finals, and five of the last six.

But this final, drawing 81,885 people, the largest crowd in women’s rugby history, was a showcase of England’s power and pace and gave the tournament host its third World Cup title after triumphs in 1994 and 2014.

