New York visits Seattle on 5-game road slide

New York Liberty (24-17, 13-5 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-20, 11-12 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to stop its five-game road slide when the Liberty visit Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 9-11 on their home court. Seattle is 12-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Liberty have gone 8-12 away from home. New York has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seattle’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New York gives up. New York has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 79-70 on July 6, with Gabby Williams scoring 16 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Storm. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Liberty. Emma Meesseman is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 78.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

