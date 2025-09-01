New York plays Golden State on 4-game road skid

New York Liberty (24-16, 13-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (21-18, 8-12 Western Conference) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

New York Liberty (24-16, 13-5 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (21-18, 8-12 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will try to stop its four-game road slide when the Liberty visit Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries have gone 12-7 in home games. Golden State is 11-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Liberty are 8-11 on the road. New York is second in the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.7% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Golden State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.3 per game New York gives up. New York has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 81-78 in the last matchup on June 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Temi Fagbenle is averaging 7.1 points for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 18 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 55.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

