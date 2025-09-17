New York Mets and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (82-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (78-73, second in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (82-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (78-73, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (13-5, 2.73 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -115, Padres -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

New York is 78-73 overall and 47-29 in home games. Mets hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

San Diego has an 82-69 record overall and a 35-41 record on the road. The Padres have gone 41-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Padres have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 37 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 118 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .286 batting average, and has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 30 walks and 55 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 13 for 39 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (arm), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (forearm), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.