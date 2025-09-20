New York City FC beats Charlotte FC 2-0 to clinch a playoff spot behind Alonso Martínez’s 2 goals

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored two penalty-kick goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese made a penalty-kick save as New…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored two penalty-kick goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese made a penalty-kick save as New York City FC beat Charlotte FC 2-0 on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot.

New York City (17-9-5), which won just its second game in eight meetings with Charlotte, extended its overall unbeaten run to three.

Charlotte (17-13-2), which clinched a playoff spot last weekend, had its nine-game winning streak halted. Charlotte tied the post-shootout era record for longest winning streak with a victory last Saturday.

Martínez opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a shot down the middle, with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina diving to his right.

Martínez added another in the 58th with a shot into the upper-right corner for his 17th goal of the season.

Freese, who signed a contract extension this week, dove to his right to make a save of Wilfried Zaha spot kick in the 69th. It was Freese’s eighth clean sheet of the season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.