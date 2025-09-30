Nepal denied T20 sweep by the West Indies

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Nepal wasn’t able to finish what it started when it tried to sweep the…

Nepal, already with an unassailable and historic 2-0 lead, lost the last match by 10 wickets.

The West Indies reached 123 without loss with 7.4 overs to spare after dismissing Nepal for 122.

Nepal made a good start at 84-3 then lost seven wickets in six overs. Gulsan Jha’s run out started the collapse and left-arm fast bowler Ramon Simmonds took 4-15 in three overs.

Amir Jangoo, 74 not out off 45 balls in his third T20, and Ackeem Auguste, 41 not out off 29 in his fourth T20, combined to hit eight sixes and nine boundaries for the consolation win.

“This series will give a lot of confidence to the boys,” Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said. “We would love to take this momentum onto the World Cup qualifiers.”

The Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on Oct. 8 in Al Amarat, Oman.

