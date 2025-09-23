NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|K.Brown, Louisville
|3
|1
|65
|65.00
|T.Magee, Umass
|3
|1
|57
|57.00
|M.Henry, W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|48
|48.00
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|3
|4
|188
|47.00
|K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan
|4
|1
|45
|45.00
|D.Morris, Tennessee
|3
|1
|44
|44.00
|C.Ross, Virginia
|4
|4
|176
|44.00
|K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|130
|43.33
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|3
|4
|171
|42.75
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|2
|3
|122
|40.67
|C.Pettaway, Bowling Green
|4
|6
|238
|39.67
|N.Dean, Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|39
|39.00
|J.Himon, Northwestern
|3
|1
|39
|39.00
|K.Courtney, Virginia
|4
|1
|38
|38.00
|C.Cobb, Arkansas St.
|4
|5
|186
|37.20
|J.Nixon, UCF
|3
|4
|147
|36.75
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|4
|5
|182
|36.40
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|4
|6
|214
|35.67
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|4
|6
|213
|35.50
|J.Howse, Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|35
|35.00
|S.Moa, BYU
|3
|1
|35
|35.00
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|4
|6
|206
|34.33
|J.Brown, Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|34
|34.00
|T.Nagy, Kansas
|4
|1
|34
|34.00
|B.Noernberg, Kansas St.
|4
|10
|339
|33.90
|D.Clark, Kent St.
|4
|5
|165
|33.00
|G.Hart, W. Kentucky
|4
|1
|33
|33.00
|A.Brundidge, UAB
|3
|1
|32
|32.00
|I.Foster, Southern Miss.
|4
|1
|32
|32.00
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|159
|31.80
|L.Avant, Colorado St.
|3
|3
|95
|31.67
|R.Pleasant, Auburn
|3
|6
|190
|31.67
|M.Pollard, Delaware
|4
|5
|157
|31.40
|T.Bussey, Texas A&M
|3
|6
|186
|31.00
|B.Cain, Auburn
|4
|1
|31
|31.00
|D.Eley, Charlotte
|3
|4
|123
|30.75
|K.Mack, Penn St.
|3
|4
|123
|30.75
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Morrow, Texas A&M
|3
|1
|30
|30.00
|D.Reynolds, N. Illinois
|3
|6
|180
|30.00
|A.Mohammed, Washington
|3
|3
|87
|29.00
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|4
|4
|115
|28.75
|J.Jenkins, Texas State
|4
|8
|228
|28.50
|C.Hagen, BYU
|3
|3
|85
|28.33
|A.Isaac, South Florida
|4
|3
|85
|28.33
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|3
|4
|113
|28.25
|A.Flora, Iowa St.
|2
|2
|56
|28.00
|D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech
|4
|1
|28
|28.00
|M.James, Old Dominion
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|I.Paul, Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|W.Philord, FAU
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|D.Bankston, New Mexico
|3
|3
|83
|27.67
|M.Davis, Southern Miss.
|4
|2
|54
|27.00
|J.Denman, TCU
|3
|5
|135
|27.00
|D.Epps, Troy
|4
|3
|80
|26.67
|N.Harbor, South Carolina
|4
|3
|80
|26.67
|B.Brown, LSU
|4
|4
|106
|26.50
|S.Beebe, UAB
|4
|12
|317
|26.42
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|4
|3
|79
|26.33
|Q.Gibson, Colorado
|4
|10
|262
|26.20
|J.Coleman, Washington
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|4
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina
|4
|1
|26
|26.00
|A.Randall, Clemson
|4
|4
|103
|25.75
|R.Hill, Arkansas
|4
|3
|76
|25.33
|K.Marion, Miami
|4
|3
|76
|25.33
|J.Platt, FAU
|3
|9
|228
|25.33
|R.Luke, Fresno St.
|5
|7
|177
|25.29
|D.Hill, Oregon
|4
|2
|50
|25.00
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|4
|1
|25
|25.00
|J.Smith, South Florida
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|4
|9
|224
|24.89
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|3
|4
|99
|24.75
|T.Smith, Uconn
|4
|3
|74
|24.67
|J.Norman, E. Michigan
|3
|9
|221
|24.56
|M.Mews, Houston
|3
|2
|49
|24.50
|J.De Jesus, California
|4
|6
|145
|24.17
|M.Anderson, UTSA
|2
|3
|72
|24.00
|Z.Branch, Georgia
|3
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Keough, Buffalo
|3
|1
|24
|24.00
|I.McMorris, Missouri St.
|1
|2
|48
|24.00
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|4
|4
|96
|24.00
|C.Seldon, Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|48
|24.00
|E.Small, TCU
|3
|1
|24
|24.00
|T.Thomas, Akron
|3
|2
|48
|24.00
|T.Hill, Syracuse
|2
|3
|71
|23.67
|C.Johnson, Tulsa
|4
|3
|71
|23.67
|I.Bryant, Navy
|3
|4
|94
|23.50
|C.Valentine, Illinois
|4
|2
|47
|23.50
|I.Hartrup, Mississippi
|4
|1
|23
|23.00
|C.Jnopierre, FIU
|4
|6
|138
|23.00
|M.McDoom, Cincinnati
|3
|1
|23
|23.00
|D.Miles, W. Michigan
|3
|6
|138
|23.00
|I.Mozee, Nebraska
|4
|1
|23
|23.00
|D.Taylor, Colorado
|4
|1
|23
|23.00
|B.Tyson, Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|23
|23.00
|B.Hills, Akron
|3
|8
|181
|22.62
|T.Gentry, Texas Tech
|4
|2
|45
|22.50
|R.Niblett, Texas
|4
|4
|90
|22.50
|K.Perich, Minnesota
|3
|2
|45
|22.50
|A.Frias, UCLA
|3
|4
|89
|22.25
|W.Knight, James Madison
|3
|4
|89
|22.25
|V.Brown, Florida
|4
|2
|44
|22.00
|P.Clacks, Buffalo
|4
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Harris, Air Force
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|J.Lucas, Florida St.
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|N.Sheppard, Duke
|4
|1
|22
|22.00
|J.Holman, South Carolina
|2
|4
|87
|21.75
|M.Jackson, Purdue
|4
|4
|87
|21.75
|P.Jones, Duke
|4
|4
|87
|21.75
|J.McGill, North Carolina
|3
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|4
|3
|64
|21.33
|L.Rhodes, SMU
|4
|4
|85
|21.25
|K.Woods, Nevada
|4
|5
|106
|21.20
|M.Allen, Baylor
|4
|2
|42
|21.00
|C.Barfield, Hawaii
|5
|3
|63
|21.00
|P.Lewis, Tennessee
|4
|2
|42
|21.00
|J.Robinson, Missouri St.
|4
|3
|63
|21.00
|B.White, Hawaii
|5
|1
|21
|21.00
|E.Dennis, Ohio
|4
|5
|104
|20.80
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|4
|4
|83
|20.75
|K.Alexander, Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|62
|20.67
|K.Williams, Nebraska
|4
|5
|103
|20.60
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|4
|7
|144
|20.57
|J.Kelly, Delaware
|4
|2
|41
|20.50
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|2
|2
|41
|20.50
|C.Culliver, North Carolina
|4
|5
|102
|20.40
|B.Black, Rutgers
|4
|3
|61
|20.33
|A.Marsh, Michigan
|4
|6
|122
|20.33
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|4
|6
|122
|20.33
|B.Presley, Tulsa
|4
|3
|61
|20.33
|A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane
|4
|7
|142
|20.29
|P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech
|4
|7
|142
|20.29
|F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|81
|20.25
|J.Scott, NC State
|4
|4
|81
|20.25
|M.Brown, Uconn
|3
|6
|120
|20.00
|J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee
|4
|1
|20
|20.00
|A.Harris, Purdue
|4
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.McCray, Michigan St.
|4
|1
|20
|20.00
|S.Smith, Memphis
|4
|1
|20
|20.00
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|8
|160
|20.00
|L.Wilson, Cincinnati
|2
|1
|20
|20.00
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|4
|4
|79
|19.75
|M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina
|4
|3
|59
|19.67
|L.Thorpe, Stanford
|3
|2
|39
|19.50
|T.Rudolph, Toledo
|4
|5
|97
|19.40
|L.Smithson, Washington St.
|4
|7
|134
|19.14
|S.Clower, North Carolina
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Hamilton, Arizona St.
|4
|3
|57
|19.00
|C.High, Stanford
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|M.Hudson, Texas Tech
|4
|3
|57
|19.00
|N.James, Notre Dame
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|C.Johnson, SMU
|4
|2
|38
|19.00
|R.Johnson, Missouri St.
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Mason, Akron
|4
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Stepney, Akron
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|4
|7
|133
|19.00
|V.Wilkins, Boston College
|3
|2
|38
|19.00
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|4
|9
|170
|18.89
|S.Evans, North Texas
|4
|5
|93
|18.60
|J.Glover, UNLV
|4
|7
|130
|18.57
|R.Cooper, Maryland
|4
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Marshall, UCLA
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|E.Weatherly, Ball St.
|4
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Gray, Liberty
|4
|7
|129
|18.43
|T.Peyton, Georgia St.
|4
|12
|221
|18.42
|B.MacCormack, Boston College
|3
|5
|91
|18.20
|M.Sherrod, Boise St.
|3
|5
|91
|18.20
|X.Alexander, Washington
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan
|4
|3
|54
|18.00
|J.Bowie, West Virginia
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Greer, Buffalo
|4
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St.
|5
|2
|36
|18.00
|S.Porter, Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|18
|18.00
|T.Russell, Syracuse
|3
|2
|36
|18.00
|D.Stanley, New Mexico St.
|3
|3
|54
|18.00
|M.Thomas, Purdue
|4
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Turner, Tulane
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|A.Woods, UCLA
|3
|2
|36
|18.00
|X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall
|4
|5
|89
|17.80
|G.Glover, Jacksonville St.
|4
|5
|88
|17.60
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|4
|2
|35
|17.50
|J.Watkins, LSU
|1
|2
|35
|17.50
|K.Law, Kentucky
|3
|4
|69
|17.25
|L.Benson, Army
|3
|1
|17
|17.00
|K.Duplessis, Delaware
|4
|1
|17
|17.00
|D.Fowlkes, Missouri
|4
|2
|34
|17.00
|W.McCoy III, UTSA
|4
|2
|34
|17.00
|J.Samuel, Georgia Southern
|4
|5
|85
|17.00
|C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech
|4
|1
|17
|17.00
|S.Jackson, Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|67
|16.75
|T.Jones, Missouri
|3
|4
|67
|16.75
|P.Jenkins, East Carolina
|4
|2
|33
|16.50
|J.Mattord, E. Michigan
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|E.Sanders, Southern Cal
|4
|2
|33
|16.50
|S.Singleton, Florida St.
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|M.Taylor, UTEP
|2
|3
|49
|16.33
|J.Thompson, UTEP
|3
|3
|49
|16.33
|J.Bates, San Jose St.
|3
|5
|81
|16.20
|K.Calloway, New Mexico St.
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|N.Chandler, South Alabama
|4
|1
|16
|16.00
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|4
|3
|48
|16.00
|M.James, Syracuse
|2
|1
|16
|16.00
|J.Napier, San Diego St.
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|D.Riddick, Auburn
|4
|1
|16
|16.00
|T.Williams, Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|16
|16.00
|D.Luke, Missouri St.
|4
|3
|47
|15.67
|J.Harper, Uconn
|4
|2
|31
|15.50
|J.McLaurin, Maryland
|3
|4
|62
|15.50
|B.Wisloski, James Madison
|3
|2
|31
|15.50
|S.Blanco, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|P.Bowen, Oklahoma
|4
|1
|15
|15.00
|L.Christensen, UNLV
|4
|1
|15
|15.00
|D.LeCaptain, Minnesota
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|L.Lucas, Tulsa
|4
|1
|15
|15.00
|D.Thompson, UTEP
|4
|1
|15
|15.00
|Q.Wisner, Texas
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|A.Williams, New Mexico
|3
|4
|57
|14.25
|K.Anderson, Arizona St.
|4
|1
|14
|14.00
|K.Cloud, Air Force
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|R.Linder, Arkansas St.
|4
|5
|70
|14.00
|T.Stewart, Temple
|4
|7
|97
|13.86
|T.Washington, Iowa
|4
|2
|27
|13.50
|C.Tabb, Stanford
|3
|5
|66
|13.20
|J.Daniels, Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|D.Dugar, Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|13
|13.00
|R.Glover, Utah
|4
|1
|13
|13.00
|E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St.
|4
|2
|25
|12.50
|J.Bailey, TCU
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|J.Johnson, Marshall
|4
|1
|12
|12.00
|A.Paul, Jacksonville St.
|2
|1
|12
|12.00
|I.Spencer, Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|R.Ward, West Virginia
|4
|1
|12
|12.00
|P.Higgins, Troy
|4
|4
|47
|11.75
|B.Caufield, Oregon St.
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|R.Fournet, FIU
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|B.Hunt, South Carolina
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|M.Lusardi, Wake Forest
|2
|1
|11
|11.00
|T.Thompson, Rice
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|J.Washington, Texas
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|1
|11
|11.00
|N.Henry, UTEP
|3
|5
|51
|10.20
|D.DeGraaf, Washington
|3
|1
|10
|10.00
|B.Inniss, Ohio St.
|3
|2
|20
|10.00
|K.Johnson, Baylor
|4
|2
|20
|10.00
|D.Roebuck, Washington
|3
|1
|10
|10.00
|D.Spann, Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|20
|10.00
|S.Snowden, Utah
|4
|2
|19
|9.50
|C.Bruhn, Kansas
|4
|1
|9
|9.00
|C.Fields, NC State
|4
|1
|9
|9.00
|K.Phillips, South Alabama
|4
|2
|18
|9.00
|J.Poe, N. Illinois
|3
|1
|9
|9.00
|C.Wolford, Kent St.
|4
|2
|17
|8.50
|M.Bolden, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|8
|8.00
|F.Chalk, San Jose St.
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|A.Ford, Kennesaw St.
|4
|1
|8
|8.00
|D.Gause, North Carolina
|4
|1
|8
|8.00
|J.Geers, Minnesota
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|A.Williams, Notre Dame
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|L.Dippre, James Madison
|3
|1
|7
|7.00
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|4
|28
|7.00
|C.Morrow, Buffalo
|3
|1
|7
|7.00
|M.Coleman, North Texas
|4
|2
|13
|6.50
|J.Burnham, Notre Dame
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|L.Harpring, Georgia Tech
|4
|1
|6
|6.00
|T.Hines, Southern Cal
|4
|1
|6
|6.00
|D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern
|4
|1
|6
|6.00
|F.Rogosch, Troy
|4
|1
|6
|6.00
|G.Sands, FAU
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|L.Voorhees, Boise St.
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|4
|1
|6
|6.00
|R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|5
|5.00
|D.Mann, Troy
|4
|1
|3
|3.00
|W.Davis, UTEP
|3
|1
|2
|2.00
|J.Simpson, Texas State
|4
|1
|2
|2.00
|K.Bell, Michigan
|4
|1
|1
|1.00
|D.Farrar, Liberty
|4
|1
|1
|1.00
|I.Hooks, UAB
|4
|1
|1
|1.00
|J.Ott, Oklahoma
|4
|1
|1
|1.00
|S.Payton Hodges, Jacksonville St.
|4
|1
|1
|1.00
|R.Scott, Alabama
|3
|1
|1
|1.00
|R.Williams, Oregon St.
|2
|1
|1
|1.00
|C.Davis, Boston College
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Finley, Akron
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Hinton, NC State
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Hughes, TCU
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Johnson, Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Jordan, Oklahoma
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Konrardy, Iowa St.
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|J.McClellan, Oregon
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|L.McEndoo, Nevada
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|Z.Patterson, Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Polley, SMU
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Powers, Oklahoma
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Smith, Troy
|4
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Steele, Troy
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Steen, Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Vinson, Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
