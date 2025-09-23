NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 3 1 65 65.00 T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00 M.Henry, W.…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 3 1 65 65.00 T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00 M.Henry, W. Kentucky 4 1 48 48.00 J.Price, Notre Dame 3 4 188 47.00 K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 4 1 45 45.00 D.Morris, Tennessee 3 1 44 44.00 C.Ross, Virginia 4 4 176 44.00 K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio) 3 3 130 43.33 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 3 4 171 42.75 A.Brown, Michigan St. 2 3 122 40.67 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 4 6 238 39.67 N.Dean, Kennesaw St. 3 1 39 39.00 J.Himon, Northwestern 3 1 39 39.00 K.Courtney, Virginia 4 1 38 38.00 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 4 5 186 37.20 J.Nixon, UCF 3 4 147 36.75 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 4 5 182 36.40 E.Henderson, Kansas 4 6 214 35.67 K.Wetjen, Iowa 4 6 213 35.50 J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 2 1 35 35.00 S.Moa, BYU 3 1 35 35.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 4 6 206 34.33 J.Brown, Georgia Southern 4 1 34 34.00 T.Nagy, Kansas 4 1 34 34.00 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 4 10 339 33.90 D.Clark, Kent St. 4 5 165 33.00 G.Hart, W. Kentucky 4 1 33 33.00 A.Brundidge, UAB 3 1 32 32.00 I.Foster, Southern Miss. 4 1 32 32.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 3 5 159 31.80 L.Avant, Colorado St. 3 3 95 31.67 R.Pleasant, Auburn 3 6 190 31.67 M.Pollard, Delaware 4 5 157 31.40 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 3 6 186 31.00 B.Cain, Auburn 4 1 31 31.00 D.Eley, Charlotte 3 4 123 30.75 K.Mack, Penn St. 3 4 123 30.75 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00 J.Morrow, Texas A&M 3 1 30 30.00 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 3 6 180 30.00 A.Mohammed, Washington 3 3 87 29.00 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 4 4 115 28.75 J.Jenkins, Texas State 4 8 228 28.50 C.Hagen, BYU 3 3 85 28.33 A.Isaac, South Florida 4 3 85 28.33 C.Lacy, Louisville 3 4 113 28.25 A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00 D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech 4 1 28 28.00 M.James, Old Dominion 3 1 28 28.00 I.Paul, Kennesaw St. 3 1 28 28.00 W.Philord, FAU 3 1 28 28.00 D.Bankston, New Mexico 3 3 83 27.67 M.Davis, Southern Miss. 4 2 54 27.00 J.Denman, TCU 3 5 135 27.00 D.Epps, Troy 4 3 80 26.67 N.Harbor, South Carolina 4 3 80 26.67 B.Brown, LSU 4 4 106 26.50 S.Beebe, UAB 4 12 317 26.42 R.Hemby, Indiana 4 3 79 26.33 Q.Gibson, Colorado 4 10 262 26.20 J.Coleman, Washington 3 1 26 26.00 I.Jacobs, UAB 4 1 26 26.00 J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 4 1 26 26.00 A.Randall, Clemson 4 4 103 25.75 R.Hill, Arkansas 4 3 76 25.33 K.Marion, Miami 4 3 76 25.33 J.Platt, FAU 3 9 228 25.33 R.Luke, Fresno St. 5 7 177 25.29 D.Hill, Oregon 4 2 50 25.00 C.Ramseur, Nevada 4 1 25 25.00 J.Smith, South Florida 3 1 25 25.00 K.Wilson, Baylor 4 9 224 24.89 P.Fox, West Virginia 3 4 99 24.75 T.Smith, Uconn 4 3 74 24.67 J.Norman, E. Michigan 3 9 221 24.56 M.Mews, Houston 3 2 49 24.50 J.De Jesus, California 4 6 145 24.17 M.Anderson, UTSA 2 3 72 24.00 Z.Branch, Georgia 3 2 48 24.00 J.Keough, Buffalo 3 1 24 24.00 I.McMorris, Missouri St. 1 2 48 24.00 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 4 4 96 24.00 C.Seldon, Virginia Tech 4 2 48 24.00 E.Small, TCU 3 1 24 24.00 T.Thomas, Akron 3 2 48 24.00 T.Hill, Syracuse 2 3 71 23.67 C.Johnson, Tulsa 4 3 71 23.67 I.Bryant, Navy 3 4 94 23.50 C.Valentine, Illinois 4 2 47 23.50 I.Hartrup, Mississippi 4 1 23 23.00 C.Jnopierre, FIU 4 6 138 23.00 M.McDoom, Cincinnati 3 1 23 23.00 D.Miles, W. Michigan 3 6 138 23.00 I.Mozee, Nebraska 4 1 23 23.00 D.Taylor, Colorado 4 1 23 23.00 B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 4 1 23 23.00 B.Hills, Akron 3 8 181 22.62 T.Gentry, Texas Tech 4 2 45 22.50 R.Niblett, Texas 4 4 90 22.50 K.Perich, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50 A.Frias, UCLA 3 4 89 22.25 W.Knight, James Madison 3 4 89 22.25 V.Brown, Florida 4 2 44 22.00 P.Clacks, Buffalo 4 1 22 22.00 C.Harris, Air Force 3 1 22 22.00 J.Lucas, Florida St. 3 1 22 22.00 N.Sheppard, Duke 4 1 22 22.00 J.Holman, South Carolina 2 4 87 21.75 M.Jackson, Purdue 4 4 87 21.75 P.Jones, Duke 4 4 87 21.75 J.McGill, North Carolina 3 2 43 21.50 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 4 3 64 21.33 L.Rhodes, SMU 4 4 85 21.25 K.Woods, Nevada 4 5 106 21.20 M.Allen, Baylor 4 2 42 21.00 C.Barfield, Hawaii 5 3 63 21.00 P.Lewis, Tennessee 4 2 42 21.00 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 4 3 63 21.00 B.White, Hawaii 5 1 21 21.00 E.Dennis, Ohio 4 5 104 20.80 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 4 4 83 20.75 K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 3 3 62 20.67 K.Williams, Nebraska 4 5 103 20.60 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 4 7 144 20.57 J.Kelly, Delaware 4 2 41 20.50 N.Whittington, Oregon 2 2 41 20.50 C.Culliver, North Carolina 4 5 102 20.40 B.Black, Rutgers 4 3 61 20.33 A.Marsh, Michigan 4 6 122 20.33 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 4 6 122 20.33 B.Presley, Tulsa 4 3 61 20.33 A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 4 7 142 20.29 P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 4 7 142 20.29 F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 3 4 81 20.25 J.Scott, NC State 4 4 81 20.25 M.Brown, Uconn 3 6 120 20.00 J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee 4 1 20 20.00 A.Harris, Purdue 4 1 20 20.00 C.McCray, Michigan St. 4 1 20 20.00 S.Smith, Memphis 4 1 20 20.00 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 8 160 20.00 L.Wilson, Cincinnati 2 1 20 20.00 Q.Jackson, Rice 4 4 79 19.75 M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 4 3 59 19.67 L.Thorpe, Stanford 3 2 39 19.50 T.Rudolph, Toledo 4 5 97 19.40 L.Smithson, Washington St. 4 7 134 19.14 S.Clower, North Carolina 2 1 19 19.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 1 19 19.00 J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 4 3 57 19.00 C.High, Stanford 4 1 19 19.00 M.Hudson, Texas Tech 4 3 57 19.00 N.James, Notre Dame 1 1 19 19.00 C.Johnson, SMU 4 2 38 19.00 R.Johnson, Missouri St. 4 1 19 19.00 K.Mason, Akron 4 1 19 19.00 D.Stepney, Akron 2 1 19 19.00 D.Wells, Oregon St. 4 7 133 19.00 V.Wilkins, Boston College 3 2 38 19.00 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 4 9 170 18.89 S.Evans, North Texas 4 5 93 18.60 J.Glover, UNLV 4 7 130 18.57 R.Cooper, Maryland 4 2 37 18.50 J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50 E.Weatherly, Ball St. 4 2 37 18.50 J.Gray, Liberty 4 7 129 18.43 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 4 12 221 18.42 B.MacCormack, Boston College 3 5 91 18.20 M.Sherrod, Boise St. 3 5 91 18.20 X.Alexander, Washington 3 1 18 18.00 N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 4 3 54 18.00 J.Bowie, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00 M.Greer, Buffalo 4 1 18 18.00 J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 5 2 36 18.00 S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 4 1 18 18.00 T.Russell, Syracuse 3 2 36 18.00 D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 3 3 54 18.00 M.Thomas, Purdue 4 1 18 18.00 M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00 A.Woods, UCLA 3 2 36 18.00 X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 4 5 89 17.80 G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 4 5 88 17.60 R.Brown, Arizona St. 4 2 35 17.50 J.Watkins, LSU 1 2 35 17.50 K.Law, Kentucky 3 4 69 17.25 L.Benson, Army 3 1 17 17.00 K.Duplessis, Delaware 4 1 17 17.00 D.Fowlkes, Missouri 4 2 34 17.00 W.McCoy III, UTSA 4 2 34 17.00 J.Samuel, Georgia Southern 4 5 85 17.00 C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 4 1 17 17.00 S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 3 4 67 16.75 T.Jones, Missouri 3 4 67 16.75 P.Jenkins, East Carolina 4 2 33 16.50 J.Mattord, E. Michigan 3 2 33 16.50 E.Sanders, Southern Cal 4 2 33 16.50 S.Singleton, Florida St. 3 2 33 16.50 M.Taylor, UTEP 2 3 49 16.33 J.Thompson, UTEP 3 3 49 16.33 J.Bates, San Jose St. 3 5 81 16.20 K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 3 1 16 16.00 N.Chandler, South Alabama 4 1 16 16.00 M.Davis, Utah St. 4 3 48 16.00 M.James, Syracuse 2 1 16 16.00 J.Napier, San Diego St. 3 1 16 16.00 D.Riddick, Auburn 4 1 16 16.00 T.Williams, Virginia Tech 4 1 16 16.00 D.Luke, Missouri St. 4 3 47 15.67 J.Harper, Uconn 4 2 31 15.50 J.McLaurin, Maryland 3 4 62 15.50 B.Wisloski, James Madison 3 2 31 15.50 S.Blanco, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 15 15.00 P.Bowen, Oklahoma 4 1 15 15.00 L.Christensen, UNLV 4 1 15 15.00 D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 3 1 15 15.00 L.Lucas, Tulsa 4 1 15 15.00 D.Thompson, UTEP 4 1 15 15.00 Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00 A.Williams, New Mexico 3 4 57 14.25 K.Anderson, Arizona St. 4 1 14 14.00 K.Cloud, Air Force 3 1 14 14.00 R.Linder, Arkansas St. 4 5 70 14.00 T.Stewart, Temple 4 7 97 13.86 T.Washington, Iowa 4 2 27 13.50 C.Tabb, Stanford 3 5 66 13.20 J.Daniels, Mississippi St. 3 1 13 13.00 D.Dugar, Oklahoma St. 1 1 13 13.00 R.Glover, Utah 4 1 13 13.00 E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St. 4 2 25 12.50 J.Bailey, TCU 3 1 12 12.00 J.Johnson, Marshall 4 1 12 12.00 A.Paul, Jacksonville St. 2 1 12 12.00 I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 3 1 12 12.00 R.Ward, West Virginia 4 1 12 12.00 P.Higgins, Troy 4 4 47 11.75 B.Caufield, Oregon St. 4 1 11 11.00 R.Fournet, FIU 4 1 11 11.00 B.Hunt, South Carolina 4 1 11 11.00 M.Lusardi, Wake Forest 2 1 11 11.00 T.Thompson, Rice 4 1 11 11.00 J.Washington, Texas 4 1 11 11.00 F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 1 11 11.00 N.Henry, UTEP 3 5 51 10.20 D.DeGraaf, Washington 3 1 10 10.00 B.Inniss, Ohio St. 3 2 20 10.00 K.Johnson, Baylor 4 2 20 10.00 D.Roebuck, Washington 3 1 10 10.00 D.Spann, Pittsburgh 3 2 20 10.00 S.Snowden, Utah 4 2 19 9.50 C.Bruhn, Kansas 4 1 9 9.00 C.Fields, NC State 4 1 9 9.00 K.Phillips, South Alabama 4 2 18 9.00 J.Poe, N. Illinois 3 1 9 9.00 C.Wolford, Kent St. 4 2 17 8.50 M.Bolden, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 8 8.00 F.Chalk, San Jose St. 3 1 8 8.00 A.Ford, Kennesaw St. 4 1 8 8.00 D.Gause, North Carolina 4 1 8 8.00 J.Geers, Minnesota 3 1 8 8.00 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 8 8.00 A.Williams, Notre Dame 3 1 8 8.00 L.Dippre, James Madison 3 1 7 7.00 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 28 7.00 C.Morrow, Buffalo 3 1 7 7.00 M.Coleman, North Texas 4 2 13 6.50 J.Burnham, Notre Dame 3 1 6 6.00 L.Harpring, Georgia Tech 4 1 6 6.00 T.Hines, Southern Cal 4 1 6 6.00 D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 4 1 6 6.00 F.Rogosch, Troy 4 1 6 6.00 G.Sands, FAU 3 1 6 6.00 L.Voorhees, Boise St. 3 1 6 6.00 T.Walker, Oregon St. 4 1 6 6.00 R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 5 5.00 D.Mann, Troy 4 1 3 3.00 W.Davis, UTEP 3 1 2 2.00 J.Simpson, Texas State 4 1 2 2.00 K.Bell, Michigan 4 1 1 1.00 D.Farrar, Liberty 4 1 1 1.00 I.Hooks, UAB 4 1 1 1.00 J.Ott, Oklahoma 4 1 1 1.00 S.Payton Hodges, Jacksonville St. 4 1 1 1.00 R.Scott, Alabama 3 1 1 1.00 R.Williams, Oregon St. 2 1 1 1.00 C.Davis, Boston College 3 0 0 .00 B.Finley, Akron 4 0 0 .00 R.Hinton, NC State 0 0 0 .00 R.Hughes, TCU 3 0 0 .00 J.Johnson, Ohio 0 0 0 .00 J.Jordan, Oklahoma 4 0 0 .00 K.Konrardy, Iowa St. 4 0 0 .00 J.McClellan, Oregon 4 0 0 .00 L.McEndoo, Nevada 1 0 0 .00 Z.Patterson, Clemson 0 0 0 .00 T.Polley, SMU 2 0 0 .00 R.Powers, Oklahoma 4 0 0 .00 D.Smith, Troy 4 0 0 .00 A.Steele, Troy 0 0 0 .00 B.Steen, Mississippi St. 1 0 0 .00 D.Vinson, Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 .00

