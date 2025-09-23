Live Radio
NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

September 23, 2025, 11:16 AM

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
K.Brown, Louisville 3 1 65 65.00
T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00
M.Henry, W. Kentucky 4 1 48 48.00
J.Price, Notre Dame 3 4 188 47.00
K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 4 1 45 45.00
D.Morris, Tennessee 3 1 44 44.00
C.Ross, Virginia 4 4 176 44.00
K.Reynolds, Miami (Ohio) 3 3 130 43.33
C.Barnes, Wake Forest 3 4 171 42.75
A.Brown, Michigan St. 2 3 122 40.67
C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 4 6 238 39.67
N.Dean, Kennesaw St. 3 1 39 39.00
J.Himon, Northwestern 3 1 39 39.00
K.Courtney, Virginia 4 1 38 38.00
C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 4 5 186 37.20
J.Nixon, UCF 3 4 147 36.75
D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 4 5 182 36.40
E.Henderson, Kansas 4 6 214 35.67
K.Wetjen, Iowa 4 6 213 35.50
J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 2 1 35 35.00
S.Moa, BYU 3 1 35 35.00
V.Anthony, Wisconsin 4 6 206 34.33
J.Brown, Georgia Southern 4 1 34 34.00
T.Nagy, Kansas 4 1 34 34.00
B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 4 10 339 33.90
D.Clark, Kent St. 4 5 165 33.00
G.Hart, W. Kentucky 4 1 33 33.00
A.Brundidge, UAB 3 1 32 32.00
I.Foster, Southern Miss. 4 1 32 32.00
K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 3 5 159 31.80
L.Avant, Colorado St. 3 3 95 31.67
R.Pleasant, Auburn 3 6 190 31.67
M.Pollard, Delaware 4 5 157 31.40
T.Bussey, Texas A&M 3 6 186 31.00
B.Cain, Auburn 4 1 31 31.00
D.Eley, Charlotte 3 4 123 30.75
K.Mack, Penn St. 3 4 123 30.75
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00
J.Morrow, Texas A&M 3 1 30 30.00
D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 3 6 180 30.00
A.Mohammed, Washington 3 3 87 29.00
T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 4 4 115 28.75
J.Jenkins, Texas State 4 8 228 28.50
C.Hagen, BYU 3 3 85 28.33
A.Isaac, South Florida 4 3 85 28.33
C.Lacy, Louisville 3 4 113 28.25
A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00
D.Gandy, Louisiana Tech 4 1 28 28.00
M.James, Old Dominion 3 1 28 28.00
I.Paul, Kennesaw St. 3 1 28 28.00
W.Philord, FAU 3 1 28 28.00
D.Bankston, New Mexico 3 3 83 27.67
M.Davis, Southern Miss. 4 2 54 27.00
J.Denman, TCU 3 5 135 27.00
D.Epps, Troy 4 3 80 26.67
N.Harbor, South Carolina 4 3 80 26.67
B.Brown, LSU 4 4 106 26.50
S.Beebe, UAB 4 12 317 26.42
R.Hemby, Indiana 4 3 79 26.33
Q.Gibson, Colorado 4 10 262 26.20
J.Coleman, Washington 3 1 26 26.00
I.Jacobs, UAB 4 1 26 26.00
J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 4 1 26 26.00
A.Randall, Clemson 4 4 103 25.75
R.Hill, Arkansas 4 3 76 25.33
K.Marion, Miami 4 3 76 25.33
J.Platt, FAU 3 9 228 25.33
R.Luke, Fresno St. 5 7 177 25.29
D.Hill, Oregon 4 2 50 25.00
C.Ramseur, Nevada 4 1 25 25.00
J.Smith, South Florida 3 1 25 25.00
K.Wilson, Baylor 4 9 224 24.89
P.Fox, West Virginia 3 4 99 24.75
T.Smith, Uconn 4 3 74 24.67
J.Norman, E. Michigan 3 9 221 24.56
M.Mews, Houston 3 2 49 24.50
J.De Jesus, California 4 6 145 24.17
M.Anderson, UTSA 2 3 72 24.00
Z.Branch, Georgia 3 2 48 24.00
J.Keough, Buffalo 3 1 24 24.00
I.McMorris, Missouri St. 1 2 48 24.00
L.Montgomery, East Carolina 4 4 96 24.00
C.Seldon, Virginia Tech 4 2 48 24.00
E.Small, TCU 3 1 24 24.00
T.Thomas, Akron 3 2 48 24.00
T.Hill, Syracuse 2 3 71 23.67
C.Johnson, Tulsa 4 3 71 23.67
I.Bryant, Navy 3 4 94 23.50
C.Valentine, Illinois 4 2 47 23.50
I.Hartrup, Mississippi 4 1 23 23.00
C.Jnopierre, FIU 4 6 138 23.00
M.McDoom, Cincinnati 3 1 23 23.00
D.Miles, W. Michigan 3 6 138 23.00
I.Mozee, Nebraska 4 1 23 23.00
D.Taylor, Colorado 4 1 23 23.00
B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 4 1 23 23.00
B.Hills, Akron 3 8 181 22.62
T.Gentry, Texas Tech 4 2 45 22.50
R.Niblett, Texas 4 4 90 22.50
K.Perich, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50
A.Frias, UCLA 3 4 89 22.25
W.Knight, James Madison 3 4 89 22.25
V.Brown, Florida 4 2 44 22.00
P.Clacks, Buffalo 4 1 22 22.00
C.Harris, Air Force 3 1 22 22.00
J.Lucas, Florida St. 3 1 22 22.00
N.Sheppard, Duke 4 1 22 22.00
J.Holman, South Carolina 2 4 87 21.75
M.Jackson, Purdue 4 4 87 21.75
P.Jones, Duke 4 4 87 21.75
J.McGill, North Carolina 3 2 43 21.50
J.Benjamin, Rutgers 4 3 64 21.33
L.Rhodes, SMU 4 4 85 21.25
K.Woods, Nevada 4 5 106 21.20
M.Allen, Baylor 4 2 42 21.00
C.Barfield, Hawaii 5 3 63 21.00
P.Lewis, Tennessee 4 2 42 21.00
J.Robinson, Missouri St. 4 3 63 21.00
B.White, Hawaii 5 1 21 21.00
E.Dennis, Ohio 4 5 104 20.80
D.Williams, W. Kentucky 4 4 83 20.75
K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 3 3 62 20.67
K.Williams, Nebraska 4 5 103 20.60
M.Lemon, Southern Cal 4 7 144 20.57
J.Kelly, Delaware 4 2 41 20.50
N.Whittington, Oregon 2 2 41 20.50
C.Culliver, North Carolina 4 5 102 20.40
B.Black, Rutgers 4 3 61 20.33
A.Marsh, Michigan 4 6 122 20.33
M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 4 6 122 20.33
B.Presley, Tulsa 4 3 61 20.33
A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 4 7 142 20.29
P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 4 7 142 20.29
F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 3 4 81 20.25
J.Scott, NC State 4 4 81 20.25
M.Brown, Uconn 3 6 120 20.00
J.Gaston, Middle Tennessee 4 1 20 20.00
A.Harris, Purdue 4 1 20 20.00
C.McCray, Michigan St. 4 1 20 20.00
S.Smith, Memphis 4 1 20 20.00
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 8 160 20.00
L.Wilson, Cincinnati 2 1 20 20.00
Q.Jackson, Rice 4 4 79 19.75
M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 4 3 59 19.67
L.Thorpe, Stanford 3 2 39 19.50
T.Rudolph, Toledo 4 5 97 19.40
L.Smithson, Washington St. 4 7 134 19.14
S.Clower, North Carolina 2 1 19 19.00
B.Farrell, Stanford 4 1 19 19.00
J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 4 3 57 19.00
C.High, Stanford 4 1 19 19.00
M.Hudson, Texas Tech 4 3 57 19.00
N.James, Notre Dame 1 1 19 19.00
C.Johnson, SMU 4 2 38 19.00
R.Johnson, Missouri St. 4 1 19 19.00
K.Mason, Akron 4 1 19 19.00
D.Stepney, Akron 2 1 19 19.00
D.Wells, Oregon St. 4 7 133 19.00
V.Wilkins, Boston College 3 2 38 19.00
Q.Ashley, Ball St. 4 9 170 18.89
S.Evans, North Texas 4 5 93 18.60
J.Glover, UNLV 4 7 130 18.57
R.Cooper, Maryland 4 2 37 18.50
J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50
E.Weatherly, Ball St. 4 2 37 18.50
J.Gray, Liberty 4 7 129 18.43
T.Peyton, Georgia St. 4 12 221 18.42
B.MacCormack, Boston College 3 5 91 18.20
M.Sherrod, Boise St. 3 5 91 18.20
X.Alexander, Washington 3 1 18 18.00
N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 4 3 54 18.00
J.Bowie, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00
M.Greer, Buffalo 4 1 18 18.00
J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 5 2 36 18.00
S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 4 1 18 18.00
T.Russell, Syracuse 3 2 36 18.00
D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 3 3 54 18.00
M.Thomas, Purdue 4 1 18 18.00
M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00
A.Woods, UCLA 3 2 36 18.00
X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 4 5 89 17.80
G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 4 5 88 17.60
R.Brown, Arizona St. 4 2 35 17.50
J.Watkins, LSU 1 2 35 17.50
K.Law, Kentucky 3 4 69 17.25
L.Benson, Army 3 1 17 17.00
K.Duplessis, Delaware 4 1 17 17.00
D.Fowlkes, Missouri 4 2 34 17.00
W.McCoy III, UTSA 4 2 34 17.00
J.Samuel, Georgia Southern 4 5 85 17.00
C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 4 1 17 17.00
S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 3 4 67 16.75
T.Jones, Missouri 3 4 67 16.75
P.Jenkins, East Carolina 4 2 33 16.50
J.Mattord, E. Michigan 3 2 33 16.50
E.Sanders, Southern Cal 4 2 33 16.50
S.Singleton, Florida St. 3 2 33 16.50
M.Taylor, UTEP 2 3 49 16.33
J.Thompson, UTEP 3 3 49 16.33
J.Bates, San Jose St. 3 5 81 16.20
K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 3 1 16 16.00
N.Chandler, South Alabama 4 1 16 16.00
M.Davis, Utah St. 4 3 48 16.00
M.James, Syracuse 2 1 16 16.00
J.Napier, San Diego St. 3 1 16 16.00
D.Riddick, Auburn 4 1 16 16.00
T.Williams, Virginia Tech 4 1 16 16.00
D.Luke, Missouri St. 4 3 47 15.67
J.Harper, Uconn 4 2 31 15.50
J.McLaurin, Maryland 3 4 62 15.50
B.Wisloski, James Madison 3 2 31 15.50
S.Blanco, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 15 15.00
P.Bowen, Oklahoma 4 1 15 15.00
L.Christensen, UNLV 4 1 15 15.00
D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 3 1 15 15.00
L.Lucas, Tulsa 4 1 15 15.00
D.Thompson, UTEP 4 1 15 15.00
Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00
A.Williams, New Mexico 3 4 57 14.25
K.Anderson, Arizona St. 4 1 14 14.00
K.Cloud, Air Force 3 1 14 14.00
R.Linder, Arkansas St. 4 5 70 14.00
T.Stewart, Temple 4 7 97 13.86
T.Washington, Iowa 4 2 27 13.50
C.Tabb, Stanford 3 5 66 13.20
J.Daniels, Mississippi St. 3 1 13 13.00
D.Dugar, Oklahoma St. 1 1 13 13.00
R.Glover, Utah 4 1 13 13.00
E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St. 4 2 25 12.50
J.Bailey, TCU 3 1 12 12.00
J.Johnson, Marshall 4 1 12 12.00
A.Paul, Jacksonville St. 2 1 12 12.00
I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 3 1 12 12.00
R.Ward, West Virginia 4 1 12 12.00
P.Higgins, Troy 4 4 47 11.75
B.Caufield, Oregon St. 4 1 11 11.00
R.Fournet, FIU 4 1 11 11.00
B.Hunt, South Carolina 4 1 11 11.00
M.Lusardi, Wake Forest 2 1 11 11.00
T.Thompson, Rice 4 1 11 11.00
J.Washington, Texas 4 1 11 11.00
F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette 4 1 11 11.00
N.Henry, UTEP 3 5 51 10.20
D.DeGraaf, Washington 3 1 10 10.00
B.Inniss, Ohio St. 3 2 20 10.00
K.Johnson, Baylor 4 2 20 10.00
D.Roebuck, Washington 3 1 10 10.00
D.Spann, Pittsburgh 3 2 20 10.00
S.Snowden, Utah 4 2 19 9.50
C.Bruhn, Kansas 4 1 9 9.00
C.Fields, NC State 4 1 9 9.00
K.Phillips, South Alabama 4 2 18 9.00
J.Poe, N. Illinois 3 1 9 9.00
C.Wolford, Kent St. 4 2 17 8.50
M.Bolden, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 8 8.00
F.Chalk, San Jose St. 3 1 8 8.00
A.Ford, Kennesaw St. 4 1 8 8.00
D.Gause, North Carolina 4 1 8 8.00
J.Geers, Minnesota 3 1 8 8.00
T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 8 8.00
A.Williams, Notre Dame 3 1 8 8.00
L.Dippre, James Madison 3 1 7 7.00
B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 3 4 28 7.00
C.Morrow, Buffalo 3 1 7 7.00
M.Coleman, North Texas 4 2 13 6.50
J.Burnham, Notre Dame 3 1 6 6.00
L.Harpring, Georgia Tech 4 1 6 6.00
T.Hines, Southern Cal 4 1 6 6.00
D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 4 1 6 6.00
F.Rogosch, Troy 4 1 6 6.00
G.Sands, FAU 3 1 6 6.00
L.Voorhees, Boise St. 3 1 6 6.00
T.Walker, Oregon St. 4 1 6 6.00
R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 5 5.00
D.Mann, Troy 4 1 3 3.00
W.Davis, UTEP 3 1 2 2.00
J.Simpson, Texas State 4 1 2 2.00
K.Bell, Michigan 4 1 1 1.00
D.Farrar, Liberty 4 1 1 1.00
I.Hooks, UAB 4 1 1 1.00
J.Ott, Oklahoma 4 1 1 1.00
S.Payton Hodges, Jacksonville St. 4 1 1 1.00
R.Scott, Alabama 3 1 1 1.00
R.Williams, Oregon St. 2 1 1 1.00
C.Davis, Boston College 3 0 0 .00
B.Finley, Akron 4 0 0 .00
R.Hinton, NC State 0 0 0 .00
R.Hughes, TCU 3 0 0 .00
J.Johnson, Ohio 0 0 0 .00
J.Jordan, Oklahoma 4 0 0 .00
K.Konrardy, Iowa St. 4 0 0 .00
J.McClellan, Oregon 4 0 0 .00
L.McEndoo, Nevada 1 0 0 .00
Z.Patterson, Clemson 0 0 0 .00
T.Polley, SMU 2 0 0 .00
R.Powers, Oklahoma 4 0 0 .00
D.Smith, Troy 4 0 0 .00
A.Steele, Troy 0 0 0 .00
B.Steen, Mississippi St. 1 0 0 .00
D.Vinson, Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 .00

