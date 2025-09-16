NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 2 1 65 65.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 3 2 120 60.00 T.Magee, Umass…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg K.Brown, Louisville 2 1 65 65.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 3 2 120 60.00 T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00 R.Pleasant, Auburn 2 3 147 49.00 C.Ross, Virginia 3 3 144 48.00 K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 3 1 45 45.00 C.Hagen, BYU 2 1 44 44.00 J.Nixon, UCF 2 3 130 43.33 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 3 4 171 42.75 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 3 4 171 42.75 A.Brown, Michigan St. 2 3 122 40.67 N.Dean, Kennesaw St. 2 1 39 39.00 J.Himon, Northwestern 3 1 39 39.00 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 3 5 194 38.80 K.Courtney, Virginia 3 1 38 38.00 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 3 5 182 36.40 M.Pollard, Delaware 3 3 106 35.33 J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 2 1 35 35.00 J.Brown, Georgia Southern 3 1 34 34.00 T.Nagy, Kansas 3 1 34 34.00 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 4 10 339 33.90 D.Clark, Kent St. 3 5 165 33.00 B.Presley, Tulsa 3 1 33 33.00 A.Brundidge, UAB 2 1 32 32.00 I.Foster, Southern Miss. 3 1 32 32.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 3 5 159 31.80 L.Avant, Colorado St. 2 3 95 31.67 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 3 6 186 31.00 B.Cain, Auburn 3 1 31 31.00 D.Eley, Charlotte 2 4 123 30.75 K.Mack, Penn St. 3 4 123 30.75 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00 J.Morrow, Texas A&M 3 1 30 30.00 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 2 6 180 30.00 J.Jenkins, Texas State 3 7 205 29.29 J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 3 1 29 29.00 A.Mohammed, Washington 2 3 87 29.00 K.Marion, Miami 3 2 57 28.50 A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00 M.James, Old Dominion 3 1 28 28.00 J.Kelly, Delaware 3 1 28 28.00 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 3 1 28 28.00 J.Norman, E. Michigan 2 5 140 28.00 W.Philord, FAU 3 1 28 28.00 D.Bankston, New Mexico 3 3 83 27.67 B.Brown, LSU 3 3 83 27.67 S.Beebe, UAB 3 11 303 27.55 M.Davis, Southern Miss. 3 2 54 27.00 N.Harbor, South Carolina 3 2 54 27.00 J.Denman, TCU 2 3 80 26.67 R.Hill, Arkansas 3 2 53 26.50 R.Hemby, Indiana 3 3 79 26.33 M.Allen, Baylor 3 1 26 26.00 J.Coleman, Washington 2 1 26 26.00 J.De Jesus, California 3 5 130 26.00 I.Jacobs, UAB 3 1 26 26.00 J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 3 1 26 26.00 A.Isaac, South Florida 3 2 51 25.50 J.Platt, FAU 3 9 229 25.44 V.Brown, Florida 3 1 25 25.00 Q.Gibson, Colorado 3 6 150 25.00 D.Hill, Oregon 3 2 50 25.00 C.Ramseur, Nevada 3 1 25 25.00 A.Randall, Clemson 3 2 50 25.00 C.Valentine, Illinois 3 1 25 25.00 P.Fox, West Virginia 3 4 99 24.75 M.Mews, Houston 3 2 49 24.50 T.Smith, Uconn 3 2 49 24.50 C.Jnopierre, FIU 3 5 122 24.40 K.Wilson, Baylor 3 7 169 24.14 M.Anderson, UTSA 2 3 72 24.00 Z.Branch, Georgia 3 2 48 24.00 J.Keough, Buffalo 2 1 24 24.00 C.Lacy, Louisville 2 2 48 24.00 R.Luke, Fresno St. 4 5 120 24.00 C.Seldon, Virginia Tech 3 2 48 24.00 E.Small, TCU 2 1 24 24.00 T.Thomas, Akron 2 2 48 24.00 C.Johnson, Tulsa 3 3 71 23.67 I.Bryant, Navy 3 4 94 23.50 W.Knight, James Madison 2 3 70 23.33 M.McDoom, Cincinnati 3 1 23 23.00 D.Miles, W. Michigan 3 6 138 23.00 J.Price, Notre Dame 2 2 46 23.00 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 3 3 69 23.00 D.Taylor, Colorado 3 1 23 23.00 B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 3 1 23 23.00 R.Niblett, Texas 3 3 68 22.67 T.Gentry, Texas Tech 3 2 45 22.50 T.Hill, Syracuse 1 2 45 22.50 K.Perich, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50 S.Evans, North Texas 3 3 67 22.33 A.Frias, UCLA 3 4 89 22.25 K.Wetjen, Iowa 3 4 89 22.25 D.Fowlkes, Missouri 3 1 22 22.00 C.Harris, Air Force 2 1 22 22.00 J.Lucas, Florida St. 2 1 22 22.00 T.Washington, Iowa 3 1 22 22.00 M.Jackson, Purdue 3 4 87 21.75 B.Hills, Akron 2 7 151 21.57 J.McGill, North Carolina 2 2 43 21.50 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 3 3 64 21.33 C.Barfield, Hawaii 4 3 63 21.00 P.Lewis, Tennessee 3 2 42 21.00 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 3 3 63 21.00 B.White, Hawaii 4 1 21 21.00 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 3 4 83 20.75 K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 3 3 62 20.67 K.Williams, Nebraska 3 5 103 20.60 D.Epps, Troy 3 2 41 20.50 N.Whittington, Oregon 2 2 41 20.50 C.Culliver, North Carolina 3 5 102 20.40 B.Black, Rutgers 3 3 61 20.33 A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 3 6 122 20.33 A.Marsh, Michigan 3 6 122 20.33 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 3 6 122 20.33 F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 3 4 81 20.25 K.Woods, Nevada 3 4 81 20.25 M.Brown, Uconn 3 6 120 20.00 A.Harris, Purdue 3 1 20 20.00 P.Jenkins, East Carolina 3 1 20 20.00 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 3 4 80 20.00 S.Smith, Memphis 3 1 20 20.00 L.Wilson, Cincinnati 2 1 20 20.00 B.Wisloski, James Madison 2 1 20 20.00 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 3 8 158 19.75 Q.Jackson, Rice 3 4 79 19.75 L.Thorpe, Stanford 2 2 39 19.50 P.Jones, Duke 3 3 58 19.33 G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 3 4 77 19.25 J.Glover, UNLV 3 4 77 19.25 E.Henderson, Kansas 3 4 77 19.25 D.Wells, Oregon St. 3 6 115 19.17 L.Smithson, Washington St. 3 7 134 19.14 B.Farrell, Stanford 3 1 19 19.00 M.Hudson, Texas Tech 3 3 57 19.00 C.Johnson, SMU 3 2 38 19.00 R.Johnson, Missouri St. 3 1 19 19.00 K.Mason, Akron 3 1 19 19.00 J.Samuel, Georgia Southern 3 1 19 19.00 J.Scott, NC State 3 1 19 19.00 D.Stepney, Akron 1 1 19 19.00 V.Wilkins, Boston College 3 2 38 19.00 R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 6 114 19.00 R.Cooper, Maryland 3 2 37 18.50 D.Luke, Missouri St. 3 2 37 18.50 J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50 J.Gray, Liberty 3 7 129 18.43 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 3 10 184 18.40 P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 3 6 110 18.33 B.MacCormack, Boston College 3 5 91 18.20 X.Alexander, Washington 2 1 18 18.00 N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 3 3 54 18.00 J.Bowie, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00 M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 3 1 18 18.00 M.Greer, Buffalo 3 1 18 18.00 J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 4 2 36 18.00 S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 3 1 18 18.00 T.Russell, Syracuse 3 2 36 18.00 D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 3 3 54 18.00 M.Thomas, Purdue 3 1 18 18.00 M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00 A.Woods, UCLA 3 2 36 18.00 X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 3 5 89 17.80 M.Sherrod, Boise St. 2 3 53 17.67 R.Brown, Arizona St. 3 2 35 17.50 K.Law, Kentucky 3 4 69 17.25 L.Benson, Army 2 1 17 17.00 K.Duplessis, Delaware 3 1 17 17.00 W.McCoy III, UTSA 3 2 34 17.00 C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 3 1 17 17.00 S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 2 4 67 16.75 T.Jones, Missouri 2 4 67 16.75 J.Bates, San Jose St. 2 4 66 16.50 J.Mattord, E. Michigan 3 2 33 16.50 E.Sanders, Southern Cal 3 2 33 16.50 S.Singleton, Florida St. 2 2 33 16.50 M.Taylor, UTEP 1 3 49 16.33 J.Thompson, UTEP 3 3 49 16.33 K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 3 1 16 16.00 M.Davis, Utah St. 3 3 48 16.00 M.James, Syracuse 2 1 16 16.00 D.Riddick, Auburn 3 1 16 16.00 T.Rudolph, Toledo 3 4 64 16.00 T.Williams, Virginia Tech 3 1 16 16.00 R.Linder, Arkansas St. 3 2 31 15.50 J.McLaurin, Maryland 3 4 62 15.50 P.Bowen, Oklahoma 3 1 15 15.00 L.Christensen, UNLV 3 1 15 15.00 D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 3 1 15 15.00 L.Lucas, Tulsa 3 1 15 15.00 D.Thompson, UTEP 3 1 15 15.00 Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00 C.Tabb, Stanford 2 4 57 14.25 A.Williams, New Mexico 3 4 57 14.25 K.Anderson, Arizona St. 3 1 14 14.00 K.Cloud, Air Force 2 1 14 14.00 L.Rhodes, SMU 3 1 14 14.00 T.Stewart, Temple 3 7 97 13.86 P.Higgins, Troy 3 3 40 13.33 J.Daniels, Mississippi St. 3 1 13 13.00 D.Dugar, Oklahoma St. 1 1 13 13.00 R.Glover, Utah 3 1 13 13.00 E.Weatherly, Ball St. 3 1 13 13.00 E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St. 3 2 25 12.50 J.Bailey, TCU 2 1 12 12.00 J.Johnson, Marshall 3 1 12 12.00 A.Paul, Jacksonville St. 2 1 12 12.00 I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 3 1 12 12.00 R.Ward, West Virginia 3 1 12 12.00 E.Dennis, Ohio 3 4 46 11.50 B.Caufield, Oregon St. 3 1 11 11.00 M.Lusardi, Wake Forest 2 1 11 11.00 T.Thompson, Rice 3 1 11 11.00 J.Washington, Texas 3 1 11 11.00 F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 11 11.00 D.DeGraaf, Washington 2 1 10 10.00 B.Inniss, Ohio St. 3 2 20 10.00 K.Johnson, Baylor 3 2 20 10.00 D.Spann, Pittsburgh 3 2 20 10.00 S.Snowden, Utah 3 2 19 9.50 C.Bruhn, Kansas 3 1 9 9.00 K.Phillips, South Alabama 3 2 18 9.00 J.Poe, N. Illinois 2 1 9 9.00 C.Wolford, Kent St. 3 2 17 8.50 J.Geers, Minnesota 3 1 8 8.00 T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 8 8.00 A.Williams, Notre Dame 2 1 8 8.00 L.Dippre, James Madison 2 1 7 7.00 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 28 7.00 C.Morrow, Buffalo 2 1 7 7.00 L.Harpring, Georgia Tech 3 1 6 6.00 D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 3 1 6 6.00 F.Rogosch, Troy 3 1 6 6.00 G.Sands, FAU 3 1 6 6.00 L.Voorhees, Boise St. 2 1 6 6.00 T.Walker, Oregon St. 3 1 6 6.00 R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 5 5.00 J.Simpson, Texas State 3 1 2 2.00 T.Blaylock, Oklahoma 3 1 1 1.00 D.Farrar, Liberty 3 1 1 1.00 I.Hooks, UAB 3 1 1 1.00 R.Scott, Alabama 3 1 1 1.00 R.Williams, Oregon St. 2 1 1 1.00 T.Alfrey, BYU 2 0 0 .00 A.Ali, W. Kentucky 2 0 0 .00 J.Altsman, Pittsburgh 3 0 0 .00 K.Altuner, Virginia Tech 3 0 0 .00 J.Ash, Auburn 1 0 0 .00 E.Banks, Texas Tech 2 0 0 .00 M.Bility, Rice 3 0 0 .00 M.Boudoin, Texas State 3 0 0 .00 D.Braithwaite, Rutgers 3 0 0 .00 K.Brown, UAB 2 0 0 .00 T.Carney, Wake Forest 3 0 0 .00 A.Coffey, Purdue 3 0 0 .00 J.Collins, Navy 1 0 0 .00 J.Conn, Nebraska 3 0 0 .00 C.Curtain, Charlotte 3 0 0 .00 J.Davis, South Alabama 3 0 0 .00 C.Durkin, Kent St. 3 0 0 .00 C.Eakin, Texas Tech 3 0 0 .00 E.Ford, Army 2 0 0 .00 J.Franklin, Air Force 0 0 0 .00 M.Fuller, South Carolina 1 0 0 .00 C.Gamble, Auburn 0 0 0 .00 T.Gethers, New Mexico St. 3 0 0 .00 G.Grimes, BYU 1 0 0 .00 T.Harris, Georgia Tech 3 0 0 .00 J.Hayes, TCU 1 0 0 .00 A.Hoffler, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00 C.Horton, Georgia 0 0 0 .00 P.Houston, Colorado 0 0 0 .00 A.Jackson, UCF 2 0 0 .00 D.Kuku, Washington St. 0 0 0 .00 G.Leibold, Cincinnati 1 0 0 .00 C.Lewis, Marshall 3 0 0 .00 Z.Loa, Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 0 .00 B.Logan, Notre Dame 0 0 0 .00 J.Martin, Alabama 0 0 0 .00 N.Nelson, Arkansas St. 3 0 0 .00 T.Nissen, Iowa 3 0 0 .00 D.Norris, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00 L.Parrish, UTEP 0 0 0 .00 T.Roberson, Air Force 2 0 0 .00 Z.Simpson, Ball St. 1 0 0 .00 L.St. Louis, Texas 3 0 0 .00 J.Stephens, Kansas St. 0 0 0 .00 H.Swilley, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 0 .00 X.Thompson, Memphis 0 0 0 .00 J.Ticket, Georgia Southern 1 0 0 .00 M.Uter, SMU 0 0 0 .00 G.VanSickle, Ohio St. 2 0 0 .00 K.Webb, Clemson 0 0 0 .00 D. White, Fresno St. 0 0 0 .00 M.White, Oregon St. 3 0 0 .00 M.Woods, Jacksonville St. 2 0 0 .00 P.Yates, Alabama 1 0 0 .00 H.Zambrano, Texas Tech 2 0 0 .00 E.Zollicoffer, Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 .00

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.