NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

September 16, 2025, 11:16 AM

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
K.Brown, Louisville 2 1 65 65.00
V.Anthony, Wisconsin 3 2 120 60.00
T.Magee, Umass 3 1 57 57.00
R.Pleasant, Auburn 2 3 147 49.00
C.Ross, Virginia 3 3 144 48.00
K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan 3 1 45 45.00
C.Hagen, BYU 2 1 44 44.00
J.Nixon, UCF 2 3 130 43.33
C.Barnes, Wake Forest 3 4 171 42.75
C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 3 4 171 42.75
A.Brown, Michigan St. 2 3 122 40.67
N.Dean, Kennesaw St. 2 1 39 39.00
J.Himon, Northwestern 3 1 39 39.00
C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 3 5 194 38.80
K.Courtney, Virginia 3 1 38 38.00
D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 3 5 182 36.40
M.Pollard, Delaware 3 3 106 35.33
J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 2 1 35 35.00
J.Brown, Georgia Southern 3 1 34 34.00
T.Nagy, Kansas 3 1 34 34.00
B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 4 10 339 33.90
D.Clark, Kent St. 3 5 165 33.00
B.Presley, Tulsa 3 1 33 33.00
A.Brundidge, UAB 2 1 32 32.00
I.Foster, Southern Miss. 3 1 32 32.00
K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 3 5 159 31.80
L.Avant, Colorado St. 2 3 95 31.67
T.Bussey, Texas A&M 3 6 186 31.00
B.Cain, Auburn 3 1 31 31.00
D.Eley, Charlotte 2 4 123 30.75
K.Mack, Penn St. 3 4 123 30.75
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00
J.Morrow, Texas A&M 3 1 30 30.00
D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 2 6 180 30.00
J.Jenkins, Texas State 3 7 205 29.29
J.Hamilton, Arizona St. 3 1 29 29.00
A.Mohammed, Washington 2 3 87 29.00
K.Marion, Miami 3 2 57 28.50
A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00
M.James, Old Dominion 3 1 28 28.00
J.Kelly, Delaware 3 1 28 28.00
L.Montgomery, East Carolina 3 1 28 28.00
J.Norman, E. Michigan 2 5 140 28.00
W.Philord, FAU 3 1 28 28.00
D.Bankston, New Mexico 3 3 83 27.67
B.Brown, LSU 3 3 83 27.67
S.Beebe, UAB 3 11 303 27.55
M.Davis, Southern Miss. 3 2 54 27.00
N.Harbor, South Carolina 3 2 54 27.00
J.Denman, TCU 2 3 80 26.67
R.Hill, Arkansas 3 2 53 26.50
R.Hemby, Indiana 3 3 79 26.33
M.Allen, Baylor 3 1 26 26.00
J.Coleman, Washington 2 1 26 26.00
J.De Jesus, California 3 5 130 26.00
I.Jacobs, UAB 3 1 26 26.00
J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina 3 1 26 26.00
A.Isaac, South Florida 3 2 51 25.50
J.Platt, FAU 3 9 229 25.44
V.Brown, Florida 3 1 25 25.00
Q.Gibson, Colorado 3 6 150 25.00
D.Hill, Oregon 3 2 50 25.00
C.Ramseur, Nevada 3 1 25 25.00
A.Randall, Clemson 3 2 50 25.00
C.Valentine, Illinois 3 1 25 25.00
P.Fox, West Virginia 3 4 99 24.75
M.Mews, Houston 3 2 49 24.50
T.Smith, Uconn 3 2 49 24.50
C.Jnopierre, FIU 3 5 122 24.40
K.Wilson, Baylor 3 7 169 24.14
M.Anderson, UTSA 2 3 72 24.00
Z.Branch, Georgia 3 2 48 24.00
J.Keough, Buffalo 2 1 24 24.00
C.Lacy, Louisville 2 2 48 24.00
R.Luke, Fresno St. 4 5 120 24.00
C.Seldon, Virginia Tech 3 2 48 24.00
E.Small, TCU 2 1 24 24.00
T.Thomas, Akron 2 2 48 24.00
C.Johnson, Tulsa 3 3 71 23.67
I.Bryant, Navy 3 4 94 23.50
W.Knight, James Madison 2 3 70 23.33
M.McDoom, Cincinnati 3 1 23 23.00
D.Miles, W. Michigan 3 6 138 23.00
J.Price, Notre Dame 2 2 46 23.00
T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 3 3 69 23.00
D.Taylor, Colorado 3 1 23 23.00
B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 3 1 23 23.00
R.Niblett, Texas 3 3 68 22.67
T.Gentry, Texas Tech 3 2 45 22.50
T.Hill, Syracuse 1 2 45 22.50
K.Perich, Minnesota 3 2 45 22.50
S.Evans, North Texas 3 3 67 22.33
A.Frias, UCLA 3 4 89 22.25
K.Wetjen, Iowa 3 4 89 22.25
D.Fowlkes, Missouri 3 1 22 22.00
C.Harris, Air Force 2 1 22 22.00
J.Lucas, Florida St. 2 1 22 22.00
T.Washington, Iowa 3 1 22 22.00
M.Jackson, Purdue 3 4 87 21.75
B.Hills, Akron 2 7 151 21.57
J.McGill, North Carolina 2 2 43 21.50
J.Benjamin, Rutgers 3 3 64 21.33
C.Barfield, Hawaii 4 3 63 21.00
P.Lewis, Tennessee 3 2 42 21.00
J.Robinson, Missouri St. 3 3 63 21.00
B.White, Hawaii 4 1 21 21.00
D.Williams, W. Kentucky 3 4 83 20.75
K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 3 3 62 20.67
K.Williams, Nebraska 3 5 103 20.60
D.Epps, Troy 3 2 41 20.50
N.Whittington, Oregon 2 2 41 20.50
C.Culliver, North Carolina 3 5 102 20.40
B.Black, Rutgers 3 3 61 20.33
A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane 3 6 122 20.33
A.Marsh, Michigan 3 6 122 20.33
M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 3 6 122 20.33
F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 3 4 81 20.25
K.Woods, Nevada 3 4 81 20.25
M.Brown, Uconn 3 6 120 20.00
A.Harris, Purdue 3 1 20 20.00
P.Jenkins, East Carolina 3 1 20 20.00
M.Lemon, Southern Cal 3 4 80 20.00
S.Smith, Memphis 3 1 20 20.00
L.Wilson, Cincinnati 2 1 20 20.00
B.Wisloski, James Madison 2 1 20 20.00
Q.Ashley, Ball St. 3 8 158 19.75
Q.Jackson, Rice 3 4 79 19.75
L.Thorpe, Stanford 2 2 39 19.50
P.Jones, Duke 3 3 58 19.33
G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 3 4 77 19.25
J.Glover, UNLV 3 4 77 19.25
E.Henderson, Kansas 3 4 77 19.25
D.Wells, Oregon St. 3 6 115 19.17
L.Smithson, Washington St. 3 7 134 19.14
B.Farrell, Stanford 3 1 19 19.00
M.Hudson, Texas Tech 3 3 57 19.00
C.Johnson, SMU 3 2 38 19.00
R.Johnson, Missouri St. 3 1 19 19.00
K.Mason, Akron 3 1 19 19.00
J.Samuel, Georgia Southern 3 1 19 19.00
J.Scott, NC State 3 1 19 19.00
D.Stepney, Akron 1 1 19 19.00
V.Wilkins, Boston College 3 2 38 19.00
R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 6 114 19.00
R.Cooper, Maryland 3 2 37 18.50
D.Luke, Missouri St. 3 2 37 18.50
J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50
J.Gray, Liberty 3 7 129 18.43
T.Peyton, Georgia St. 3 10 184 18.40
P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 3 6 110 18.33
B.MacCormack, Boston College 3 5 91 18.20
X.Alexander, Washington 2 1 18 18.00
N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan 3 3 54 18.00
J.Bowie, West Virginia 2 1 18 18.00
M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 3 1 18 18.00
M.Greer, Buffalo 3 1 18 18.00
J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St. 4 2 36 18.00
S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 3 1 18 18.00
T.Russell, Syracuse 3 2 36 18.00
D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 3 3 54 18.00
M.Thomas, Purdue 3 1 18 18.00
M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00
A.Woods, UCLA 3 2 36 18.00
X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 3 5 89 17.80
M.Sherrod, Boise St. 2 3 53 17.67
R.Brown, Arizona St. 3 2 35 17.50
K.Law, Kentucky 3 4 69 17.25
L.Benson, Army 2 1 17 17.00
K.Duplessis, Delaware 3 1 17 17.00
W.McCoy III, UTSA 3 2 34 17.00
C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 3 1 17 17.00
S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 2 4 67 16.75
T.Jones, Missouri 2 4 67 16.75
J.Bates, San Jose St. 2 4 66 16.50
J.Mattord, E. Michigan 3 2 33 16.50
E.Sanders, Southern Cal 3 2 33 16.50
S.Singleton, Florida St. 2 2 33 16.50
M.Taylor, UTEP 1 3 49 16.33
J.Thompson, UTEP 3 3 49 16.33
K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 3 1 16 16.00
M.Davis, Utah St. 3 3 48 16.00
M.James, Syracuse 2 1 16 16.00
D.Riddick, Auburn 3 1 16 16.00
T.Rudolph, Toledo 3 4 64 16.00
T.Williams, Virginia Tech 3 1 16 16.00
R.Linder, Arkansas St. 3 2 31 15.50
J.McLaurin, Maryland 3 4 62 15.50
P.Bowen, Oklahoma 3 1 15 15.00
L.Christensen, UNLV 3 1 15 15.00
D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 3 1 15 15.00
L.Lucas, Tulsa 3 1 15 15.00
D.Thompson, UTEP 3 1 15 15.00
Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00
C.Tabb, Stanford 2 4 57 14.25
A.Williams, New Mexico 3 4 57 14.25
K.Anderson, Arizona St. 3 1 14 14.00
K.Cloud, Air Force 2 1 14 14.00
L.Rhodes, SMU 3 1 14 14.00
T.Stewart, Temple 3 7 97 13.86
P.Higgins, Troy 3 3 40 13.33
J.Daniels, Mississippi St. 3 1 13 13.00
D.Dugar, Oklahoma St. 1 1 13 13.00
R.Glover, Utah 3 1 13 13.00
E.Weatherly, Ball St. 3 1 13 13.00
E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St. 3 2 25 12.50
J.Bailey, TCU 2 1 12 12.00
J.Johnson, Marshall 3 1 12 12.00
A.Paul, Jacksonville St. 2 1 12 12.00
I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 3 1 12 12.00
R.Ward, West Virginia 3 1 12 12.00
E.Dennis, Ohio 3 4 46 11.50
B.Caufield, Oregon St. 3 1 11 11.00
M.Lusardi, Wake Forest 2 1 11 11.00
T.Thompson, Rice 3 1 11 11.00
J.Washington, Texas 3 1 11 11.00
F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 1 11 11.00
D.DeGraaf, Washington 2 1 10 10.00
B.Inniss, Ohio St. 3 2 20 10.00
K.Johnson, Baylor 3 2 20 10.00
D.Spann, Pittsburgh 3 2 20 10.00
S.Snowden, Utah 3 2 19 9.50
C.Bruhn, Kansas 3 1 9 9.00
K.Phillips, South Alabama 3 2 18 9.00
J.Poe, N. Illinois 2 1 9 9.00
C.Wolford, Kent St. 3 2 17 8.50
J.Geers, Minnesota 3 1 8 8.00
T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA 3 1 8 8.00
A.Williams, Notre Dame 2 1 8 8.00
L.Dippre, James Madison 2 1 7 7.00
B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 28 7.00
C.Morrow, Buffalo 2 1 7 7.00
L.Harpring, Georgia Tech 3 1 6 6.00
D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 3 1 6 6.00
F.Rogosch, Troy 3 1 6 6.00
G.Sands, FAU 3 1 6 6.00
L.Voorhees, Boise St. 2 1 6 6.00
T.Walker, Oregon St. 3 1 6 6.00
R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 5 5.00
J.Simpson, Texas State 3 1 2 2.00
T.Blaylock, Oklahoma 3 1 1 1.00
D.Farrar, Liberty 3 1 1 1.00
I.Hooks, UAB 3 1 1 1.00
R.Scott, Alabama 3 1 1 1.00
R.Williams, Oregon St. 2 1 1 1.00
T.Alfrey, BYU 2 0 0 .00
A.Ali, W. Kentucky 2 0 0 .00
J.Altsman, Pittsburgh 3 0 0 .00
K.Altuner, Virginia Tech 3 0 0 .00
J.Ash, Auburn 1 0 0 .00
E.Banks, Texas Tech 2 0 0 .00
M.Bility, Rice 3 0 0 .00
M.Boudoin, Texas State 3 0 0 .00
D.Braithwaite, Rutgers 3 0 0 .00
K.Brown, UAB 2 0 0 .00
T.Carney, Wake Forest 3 0 0 .00
A.Coffey, Purdue 3 0 0 .00
J.Collins, Navy 1 0 0 .00
J.Conn, Nebraska 3 0 0 .00
C.Curtain, Charlotte 3 0 0 .00
J.Davis, South Alabama 3 0 0 .00
C.Durkin, Kent St. 3 0 0 .00
C.Eakin, Texas Tech 3 0 0 .00
E.Ford, Army 2 0 0 .00
J.Franklin, Air Force 0 0 0 .00
M.Fuller, South Carolina 1 0 0 .00
C.Gamble, Auburn 0 0 0 .00
T.Gethers, New Mexico St. 3 0 0 .00
G.Grimes, BYU 1 0 0 .00
T.Harris, Georgia Tech 3 0 0 .00
J.Hayes, TCU 1 0 0 .00
A.Hoffler, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00
C.Horton, Georgia 0 0 0 .00
P.Houston, Colorado 0 0 0 .00
A.Jackson, UCF 2 0 0 .00
D.Kuku, Washington St. 0 0 0 .00
G.Leibold, Cincinnati 1 0 0 .00
C.Lewis, Marshall 3 0 0 .00
Z.Loa, Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 0 .00
B.Logan, Notre Dame 0 0 0 .00
J.Martin, Alabama 0 0 0 .00
N.Nelson, Arkansas St. 3 0 0 .00
T.Nissen, Iowa 3 0 0 .00
D.Norris, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00
L.Parrish, UTEP 0 0 0 .00
T.Roberson, Air Force 2 0 0 .00
Z.Simpson, Ball St. 1 0 0 .00
L.St. Louis, Texas 3 0 0 .00
J.Stephens, Kansas St. 0 0 0 .00
H.Swilley, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 0 .00
X.Thompson, Memphis 0 0 0 .00
J.Ticket, Georgia Southern 1 0 0 .00
M.Uter, SMU 0 0 0 .00
G.VanSickle, Ohio St. 2 0 0 .00
K.Webb, Clemson 0 0 0 .00
D. White, Fresno St. 0 0 0 .00
M.White, Oregon St. 3 0 0 .00
M.Woods, Jacksonville St. 2 0 0 .00
P.Yates, Alabama 1 0 0 .00
H.Zambrano, Texas Tech 2 0 0 .00
E.Zollicoffer, Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 .00

