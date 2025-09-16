NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|K.Brown, Louisville
|2
|1
|65
|65.00
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|3
|2
|120
|60.00
|T.Magee, Umass
|3
|1
|57
|57.00
|R.Pleasant, Auburn
|2
|3
|147
|49.00
|C.Ross, Virginia
|3
|3
|144
|48.00
|K.Boone-Nelson, W. Michigan
|3
|1
|45
|45.00
|C.Hagen, BYU
|2
|1
|44
|44.00
|J.Nixon, UCF
|2
|3
|130
|43.33
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|3
|4
|171
|42.75
|C.Cobb, Arkansas St.
|3
|4
|171
|42.75
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|2
|3
|122
|40.67
|N.Dean, Kennesaw St.
|2
|1
|39
|39.00
|J.Himon, Northwestern
|3
|1
|39
|39.00
|C.Pettaway, Bowling Green
|3
|5
|194
|38.80
|K.Courtney, Virginia
|3
|1
|38
|38.00
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|182
|36.40
|M.Pollard, Delaware
|3
|3
|106
|35.33
|J.Howse, Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|35
|35.00
|J.Brown, Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|34
|34.00
|T.Nagy, Kansas
|3
|1
|34
|34.00
|B.Noernberg, Kansas St.
|4
|10
|339
|33.90
|D.Clark, Kent St.
|3
|5
|165
|33.00
|B.Presley, Tulsa
|3
|1
|33
|33.00
|A.Brundidge, UAB
|2
|1
|32
|32.00
|I.Foster, Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|32
|32.00
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|159
|31.80
|L.Avant, Colorado St.
|2
|3
|95
|31.67
|T.Bussey, Texas A&M
|3
|6
|186
|31.00
|B.Cain, Auburn
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|D.Eley, Charlotte
|2
|4
|123
|30.75
|K.Mack, Penn St.
|3
|4
|123
|30.75
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Morrow, Texas A&M
|3
|1
|30
|30.00
|D.Reynolds, N. Illinois
|2
|6
|180
|30.00
|J.Jenkins, Texas State
|3
|7
|205
|29.29
|J.Hamilton, Arizona St.
|3
|1
|29
|29.00
|A.Mohammed, Washington
|2
|3
|87
|29.00
|K.Marion, Miami
|3
|2
|57
|28.50
|A.Flora, Iowa St.
|2
|2
|56
|28.00
|M.James, Old Dominion
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|J.Kelly, Delaware
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|J.Norman, E. Michigan
|2
|5
|140
|28.00
|W.Philord, FAU
|3
|1
|28
|28.00
|D.Bankston, New Mexico
|3
|3
|83
|27.67
|B.Brown, LSU
|3
|3
|83
|27.67
|S.Beebe, UAB
|3
|11
|303
|27.55
|M.Davis, Southern Miss.
|3
|2
|54
|27.00
|N.Harbor, South Carolina
|3
|2
|54
|27.00
|J.Denman, TCU
|2
|3
|80
|26.67
|R.Hill, Arkansas
|3
|2
|53
|26.50
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|3
|3
|79
|26.33
|M.Allen, Baylor
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.Coleman, Washington
|2
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.De Jesus, California
|3
|5
|130
|26.00
|I.Jacobs, UAB
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.Wayne, Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|26
|26.00
|A.Isaac, South Florida
|3
|2
|51
|25.50
|J.Platt, FAU
|3
|9
|229
|25.44
|V.Brown, Florida
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|Q.Gibson, Colorado
|3
|6
|150
|25.00
|D.Hill, Oregon
|3
|2
|50
|25.00
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|A.Randall, Clemson
|3
|2
|50
|25.00
|C.Valentine, Illinois
|3
|1
|25
|25.00
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|3
|4
|99
|24.75
|M.Mews, Houston
|3
|2
|49
|24.50
|T.Smith, Uconn
|3
|2
|49
|24.50
|C.Jnopierre, FIU
|3
|5
|122
|24.40
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|3
|7
|169
|24.14
|M.Anderson, UTSA
|2
|3
|72
|24.00
|Z.Branch, Georgia
|3
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Keough, Buffalo
|2
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|2
|2
|48
|24.00
|R.Luke, Fresno St.
|4
|5
|120
|24.00
|C.Seldon, Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|48
|24.00
|E.Small, TCU
|2
|1
|24
|24.00
|T.Thomas, Akron
|2
|2
|48
|24.00
|C.Johnson, Tulsa
|3
|3
|71
|23.67
|I.Bryant, Navy
|3
|4
|94
|23.50
|W.Knight, James Madison
|2
|3
|70
|23.33
|M.McDoom, Cincinnati
|3
|1
|23
|23.00
|D.Miles, W. Michigan
|3
|6
|138
|23.00
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|2
|2
|46
|23.00
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|69
|23.00
|D.Taylor, Colorado
|3
|1
|23
|23.00
|B.Tyson, Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|23
|23.00
|R.Niblett, Texas
|3
|3
|68
|22.67
|T.Gentry, Texas Tech
|3
|2
|45
|22.50
|T.Hill, Syracuse
|1
|2
|45
|22.50
|K.Perich, Minnesota
|3
|2
|45
|22.50
|S.Evans, North Texas
|3
|3
|67
|22.33
|A.Frias, UCLA
|3
|4
|89
|22.25
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|3
|4
|89
|22.25
|D.Fowlkes, Missouri
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Harris, Air Force
|2
|1
|22
|22.00
|J.Lucas, Florida St.
|2
|1
|22
|22.00
|T.Washington, Iowa
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Jackson, Purdue
|3
|4
|87
|21.75
|B.Hills, Akron
|2
|7
|151
|21.57
|J.McGill, North Carolina
|2
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|3
|3
|64
|21.33
|C.Barfield, Hawaii
|4
|3
|63
|21.00
|P.Lewis, Tennessee
|3
|2
|42
|21.00
|J.Robinson, Missouri St.
|3
|3
|63
|21.00
|B.White, Hawaii
|4
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|3
|4
|83
|20.75
|K.Alexander, Appalachian St.
|3
|3
|62
|20.67
|K.Williams, Nebraska
|3
|5
|103
|20.60
|D.Epps, Troy
|3
|2
|41
|20.50
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|2
|2
|41
|20.50
|C.Culliver, North Carolina
|3
|5
|102
|20.40
|B.Black, Rutgers
|3
|3
|61
|20.33
|A.Brown-Stephens, Tulane
|3
|6
|122
|20.33
|A.Marsh, Michigan
|3
|6
|122
|20.33
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|3
|6
|122
|20.33
|F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|81
|20.25
|K.Woods, Nevada
|3
|4
|81
|20.25
|M.Brown, Uconn
|3
|6
|120
|20.00
|A.Harris, Purdue
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|P.Jenkins, East Carolina
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|3
|4
|80
|20.00
|S.Smith, Memphis
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|L.Wilson, Cincinnati
|2
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Wisloski, James Madison
|2
|1
|20
|20.00
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|3
|8
|158
|19.75
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|3
|4
|79
|19.75
|L.Thorpe, Stanford
|2
|2
|39
|19.50
|P.Jones, Duke
|3
|3
|58
|19.33
|G.Glover, Jacksonville St.
|3
|4
|77
|19.25
|J.Glover, UNLV
|3
|4
|77
|19.25
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|3
|4
|77
|19.25
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|3
|6
|115
|19.17
|L.Smithson, Washington St.
|3
|7
|134
|19.14
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|M.Hudson, Texas Tech
|3
|3
|57
|19.00
|C.Johnson, SMU
|3
|2
|38
|19.00
|R.Johnson, Missouri St.
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Mason, Akron
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Samuel, Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Scott, NC State
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Stepney, Akron
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|V.Wilkins, Boston College
|3
|2
|38
|19.00
|R.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|6
|114
|19.00
|R.Cooper, Maryland
|3
|2
|37
|18.50
|D.Luke, Missouri St.
|3
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Marshall, UCLA
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Gray, Liberty
|3
|7
|129
|18.43
|T.Peyton, Georgia St.
|3
|10
|184
|18.40
|P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech
|3
|6
|110
|18.33
|B.MacCormack, Boston College
|3
|5
|91
|18.20
|X.Alexander, Washington
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|N.Biggins, Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|54
|18.00
|J.Bowie, West Virginia
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Greer, Buffalo
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Malau’ulu, Fresno St.
|4
|2
|36
|18.00
|S.Porter, Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|T.Russell, Syracuse
|3
|2
|36
|18.00
|D.Stanley, New Mexico St.
|3
|3
|54
|18.00
|M.Thomas, Purdue
|3
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Turner, Tulane
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|A.Woods, UCLA
|3
|2
|36
|18.00
|X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall
|3
|5
|89
|17.80
|M.Sherrod, Boise St.
|2
|3
|53
|17.67
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|3
|2
|35
|17.50
|K.Law, Kentucky
|3
|4
|69
|17.25
|L.Benson, Army
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|K.Duplessis, Delaware
|3
|1
|17
|17.00
|W.McCoy III, UTSA
|3
|2
|34
|17.00
|C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech
|3
|1
|17
|17.00
|S.Jackson, Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|67
|16.75
|T.Jones, Missouri
|2
|4
|67
|16.75
|J.Bates, San Jose St.
|2
|4
|66
|16.50
|J.Mattord, E. Michigan
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|E.Sanders, Southern Cal
|3
|2
|33
|16.50
|S.Singleton, Florida St.
|2
|2
|33
|16.50
|M.Taylor, UTEP
|1
|3
|49
|16.33
|J.Thompson, UTEP
|3
|3
|49
|16.33
|K.Calloway, New Mexico St.
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|3
|3
|48
|16.00
|M.James, Syracuse
|2
|1
|16
|16.00
|D.Riddick, Auburn
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|T.Rudolph, Toledo
|3
|4
|64
|16.00
|T.Williams, Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|16
|16.00
|R.Linder, Arkansas St.
|3
|2
|31
|15.50
|J.McLaurin, Maryland
|3
|4
|62
|15.50
|P.Bowen, Oklahoma
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|L.Christensen, UNLV
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|D.LeCaptain, Minnesota
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|L.Lucas, Tulsa
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|D.Thompson, UTEP
|3
|1
|15
|15.00
|Q.Wisner, Texas
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|C.Tabb, Stanford
|2
|4
|57
|14.25
|A.Williams, New Mexico
|3
|4
|57
|14.25
|K.Anderson, Arizona St.
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|K.Cloud, Air Force
|2
|1
|14
|14.00
|L.Rhodes, SMU
|3
|1
|14
|14.00
|T.Stewart, Temple
|3
|7
|97
|13.86
|P.Higgins, Troy
|3
|3
|40
|13.33
|J.Daniels, Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|D.Dugar, Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|13
|13.00
|R.Glover, Utah
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|E.Weatherly, Ball St.
|3
|1
|13
|13.00
|E.Tau-Tolliver, Michigan St.
|3
|2
|25
|12.50
|J.Bailey, TCU
|2
|1
|12
|12.00
|J.Johnson, Marshall
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|A.Paul, Jacksonville St.
|2
|1
|12
|12.00
|I.Spencer, Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|R.Ward, West Virginia
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|E.Dennis, Ohio
|3
|4
|46
|11.50
|B.Caufield, Oregon St.
|3
|1
|11
|11.00
|M.Lusardi, Wake Forest
|2
|1
|11
|11.00
|T.Thompson, Rice
|3
|1
|11
|11.00
|J.Washington, Texas
|3
|1
|11
|11.00
|F.West, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|1
|11
|11.00
|D.DeGraaf, Washington
|2
|1
|10
|10.00
|B.Inniss, Ohio St.
|3
|2
|20
|10.00
|K.Johnson, Baylor
|3
|2
|20
|10.00
|D.Spann, Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|20
|10.00
|S.Snowden, Utah
|3
|2
|19
|9.50
|C.Bruhn, Kansas
|3
|1
|9
|9.00
|K.Phillips, South Alabama
|3
|2
|18
|9.00
|J.Poe, N. Illinois
|2
|1
|9
|9.00
|C.Wolford, Kent St.
|3
|2
|17
|8.50
|J.Geers, Minnesota
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|T.Mokiao-Atimalala, UCLA
|3
|1
|8
|8.00
|A.Williams, Notre Dame
|2
|1
|8
|8.00
|L.Dippre, James Madison
|2
|1
|7
|7.00
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|28
|7.00
|C.Morrow, Buffalo
|2
|1
|7
|7.00
|L.Harpring, Georgia Tech
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|F.Rogosch, Troy
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|G.Sands, FAU
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|L.Voorhees, Boise St.
|2
|1
|6
|6.00
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|3
|1
|6
|6.00
|R.Green, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|5
|5.00
|J.Simpson, Texas State
|3
|1
|2
|2.00
|T.Blaylock, Oklahoma
|3
|1
|1
|1.00
|D.Farrar, Liberty
|3
|1
|1
|1.00
|I.Hooks, UAB
|3
|1
|1
|1.00
|R.Scott, Alabama
|3
|1
|1
|1.00
|R.Williams, Oregon St.
|2
|1
|1
|1.00
|T.Alfrey, BYU
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Ali, W. Kentucky
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Altsman, Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Altuner, Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Ash, Auburn
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Banks, Texas Tech
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Bility, Rice
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Boudoin, Texas State
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Braithwaite, Rutgers
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Brown, UAB
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Carney, Wake Forest
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Coffey, Purdue
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Collins, Navy
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Conn, Nebraska
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Curtain, Charlotte
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Davis, South Alabama
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Durkin, Kent St.
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Eakin, Texas Tech
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Ford, Army
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Franklin, Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Fuller, South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Gamble, Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Gethers, New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|G.Grimes, BYU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Harris, Georgia Tech
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Hayes, TCU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Hoffler, Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Horton, Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|P.Houston, Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Jackson, UCF
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Kuku, Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|G.Leibold, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Lewis, Marshall
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|Z.Loa, Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Logan, Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Martin, Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Nelson, Arkansas St.
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Nissen, Iowa
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Norris, Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Parrish, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Roberson, Air Force
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|Z.Simpson, Ball St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.St. Louis, Texas
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Stephens, Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|H.Swilley, Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|X.Thompson, Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Ticket, Georgia Southern
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Uter, SMU
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|G.VanSickle, Ohio St.
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Webb, Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D. White, Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.White, Oregon St.
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Woods, Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|P.Yates, Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|H.Zambrano, Texas Tech
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Zollicoffer, Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
