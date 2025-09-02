Live Radio
Home » Sports » NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

September 2, 2025, 11:17 AM

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
D.Clark, Kent St. 1 1 100 100.00
C.Ross, Virginia 1 1 100 100.00
R.Pleasant, Auburn 1 1 98 98.00
K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 1 78 78.00
C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 1 2 153 76.50
K.Brown, Louisville 1 1 65 65.00
K.Mack, Penn St. 1 2 88 44.00
F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 1 1 41 41.00
M.Pollard, Delaware 1 2 73 36.50
P.Fox, West Virginia 1 1 36 36.00
J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 0 1 35 35.00
D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 1 4 139 34.75
T.Nagy, Kansas 2 1 34 34.00
T.Bussey, Texas A&M 1 2 67 33.50
A.Brundidge, UAB 1 1 32 32.00
I.Foster, Southern Miss. 1 1 32 32.00
K.Marion, Miami 1 1 32 32.00
L.Avant, Colorado St. 1 3 95 31.67
I.Bryant, Navy 1 2 60 30.00
J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00
M.Hudson, Texas Tech 1 1 29 29.00
A.Mohammed, Washington 1 3 87 29.00
T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 1 1 29 29.00
A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00
R.Hemby, Indiana 1 1 28 28.00
L.Montgomery, East Carolina 1 1 28 28.00
J.Gray, Liberty 1 2 55 27.50
J.Benjamin, Rutgers 1 1 27 27.00
J.Platt, FAU 1 5 134 26.80
R.Hill, Arkansas 1 2 53 26.50
K.Wilson, Baylor 1 2 53 26.50
J.Coleman, Washington 1 1 26 26.00
J.De Jesus, California 1 3 78 26.00
M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 2 3 78 26.00
C.Jnopierre, FIU 1 4 103 25.75
V.Brown, Florida 1 1 25 25.00
T.Gentry, Texas Tech 1 1 25 25.00
D.Hill, Oregon 1 2 50 25.00
C.Ramseur, Nevada 1 1 25 25.00
B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 2 8 196 24.50
J.Glover, UNLV 2 3 73 24.33
R.Brown, Arizona St. 1 1 24 24.00
P.Lewis, Tennessee 1 1 24 24.00
T.Thomas, Akron 1 2 48 24.00
C.Barnes, Wake Forest 1 2 47 23.50
W.Knight, James Madison 1 2 46 23.00
C.Lacy, Louisville 1 1 23 23.00
A.Marsh, Michigan 1 3 69 23.00
B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 1 1 23 23.00
T.Rudolph, Toledo 1 2 45 22.50
S.Beebe, UAB 1 5 110 22.00
A.Brown, Michigan St. 1 1 22 22.00
K.Law, Kentucky 1 2 43 21.50
M.Lemon, Southern Cal 1 2 43 21.50
J.McGill, North Carolina 1 2 43 21.50
M.Brown, Uconn 1 4 84 21.00
D.Epps, Troy 1 1 21 21.00
B.White, Hawaii 2 1 21 21.00
C.Culliver, North Carolina 1 4 83 20.75
D.Williams, W. Kentucky 2 4 83 20.75
S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 1 2 41 20.50
N.Whittington, Oregon 1 2 41 20.50
M.Anderson, UTSA 1 1 20 20.00
G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 1 2 40 20.00
A.Harris, Purdue 1 1 20 20.00
P.Jenkins, East Carolina 1 1 20 20.00
S.Smith, Memphis 1 1 20 20.00
D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 1 1 20 20.00
L.Wilson, Cincinnati 1 1 20 20.00
K.Woods, Nevada 1 3 60 20.00
T.Peyton, Georgia St. 1 2 39 19.50
P.Jones, Duke 1 3 58 19.33
B.Farrell, Stanford 1 1 19 19.00
R.Johnson, Missouri St. 1 1 19 19.00
E.Sanders, Southern Cal 1 1 19 19.00
R.Cooper, Maryland 1 2 37 18.50
Q.Jackson, Rice 1 2 37 18.50
B.MacCormack, Boston College 1 2 37 18.50
J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50
D.Miles, W. Michigan 1 2 37 18.50
M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 1 1 18 18.00
M.Greer, Buffalo 1 1 18 18.00
T.Jones, Missouri 1 1 18 18.00
S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 2 1 18 18.00
L.Smithson, Washington St. 1 2 36 18.00
M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00
D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 1 2 35 17.50
M.Davis, Utah St. 1 2 35 17.50
X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 1 3 52 17.33
Q.Ashley, Ball St. 1 2 34 17.00
L.Benson, Army 1 1 17 17.00
K.Duplessis, Delaware 1 1 17 17.00
R.Luke, Fresno St. 2 1 17 17.00
J.Nixon, UCF 1 2 34 17.00
P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 1 2 34 17.00
D.Wells, Oregon St. 1 3 51 17.00
T.Stewart, Temple 1 3 50 16.67
J.Bates, San Jose St. 1 4 66 16.50
J.Mattord, E. Michigan 1 2 33 16.50
M.Sherrod, Boise St. 1 2 33 16.50
K.Williams, Nebraska 1 2 33 16.50
M.Taylor, UTEP 1 3 49 16.33
K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 1 1 16 16.00
D.Luke, Missouri St. 1 1 16 16.00
T.Williams, Virginia Tech 1 1 16 16.00
P.Bowen, Oklahoma 1 1 15 15.00
J.Jenkins, Texas State 1 1 15 15.00
J.Price, Notre Dame 1 1 15 15.00
S.Singleton, Florida St. 1 1 15 15.00
Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00
A.Williams, New Mexico 1 4 57 14.25
K.Anderson, Arizona St. 1 1 14 14.00
B.Black, Rutgers 1 1 14 14.00
E.Henderson, Kansas 2 1 14 14.00
C.Tabb, Stanford 1 2 28 14.00
P.Higgins, Troy 1 3 40 13.33
I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 1 1 12 12.00
R.Ward, West Virginia 1 1 12 12.00
E.Dennis, Ohio 1 3 30 10.00
S.Snowden, Utah 1 2 19 9.50
K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 1 1 9 9.00
C.Wolford, Kent St. 1 2 17 8.50
J.Geers, Minnesota 1 1 8 8.00
D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 1 1 6 6.00
F.Rogosch, Troy 1 1 6 6.00
G.Sands, FAU 1 1 6 6.00
L.Voorhees, Boise St. 1 1 6 6.00
J.Simpson, Texas State 1 1 2 2.00
I.Hooks, UAB 1 1 1 1.00
R.Acebo, Arkansas 0 0 0 .00
T.Adewoyin, Ball St. 1 0 0 .00
O.Adeyi, Northwestern 0 0 0 .00
O.Aigbedion, Baylor 1 0 0 .00
M.Alford, BYU 1 0 0 .00
J.Allen, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00
S.Alvarez, Minnesota 0 0 0 .00
A.Anderson, LSU 1 0 0 .00
R.Andrews, Miami (Ohio) 1 0 0 .00
C.Arends, Arizona St. 0 0 0 .00
J.Asiain, Stanford 0 0 0 .00
W.Bailey, Louisville 1 0 0 .00
J.Bailey, James Madison 0 0 0 .00
D.Battle, Utah 0 0 0 .00
M.Beamon, Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 .00
C.Becker, Indiana 1 0 0 .00
B.Benke, Middle Tennessee 1 0 0 .00
D.Bird, Alabama 1 0 0 .00
R.Bloch, Umass 0 0 0 .00
C.Bond, NC State 1 0 0 .00
J.Bonds, Ball St. 0 0 0 .00
R.Brass, Navy 0 0 0 .00
C.Brooks, Houston 0 0 0 .00
J.Brown, Toledo 1 0 0 .00
L.Brown, Baylor 1 0 0 .00
M.Bruce, Texas 0 0 0 .00
B.Buckhaulter, Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 .00
S.Bures, Washington St. 0 0 0 .00
N.Butbul, Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 .00
C.Byrd, Clemson 0 0 0 .00
S.Camacho, TCU 0 0 0 .00
J.Campbell, Navy 1 0 0 .00
A.Cannon, Charlotte 0 0 0 .00
M.Carrier, Minnesota 1 0 0 .00
D.Carroll, TCU 0 0 0 .00
E.Castex, Kent St. 0 0 0 .00
A.Chiles, Florida 1 0 0 .00
C.Coates, Mississippi St. 0 0 0 .00
J.Cobbs, Louisiana Tech 1 0 0 .00
O.Conde, Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 .00
G.Correia, Fresno St. 0 0 0 .00
D.Crosby, Virginia 1 0 0 .00
T.Crutcher, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00
J.Cryer, Florida St. 1 0 0 .00
J.Curtis, Air Force 1 0 0 .00
L.Cyrus, South Carolina 0 0 0 .00
B.Davis, James Madison 1 0 0 .00
C.Davis, Alabama 0 0 0 .00
F.Davis, Northwestern 1 0 0 .00
J.Davison, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00
D.DeGraaf, Washington 1 0 0 .00
L.Dean, Oklahoma St. 1 0 0 .00
E.Duran, Toledo 1 0 0 .00
S.Earls, Michigan 0 0 0 .00
V.Fiacable, FAU 1 0 0 .00
J.Filardi, Syracuse 1 0 0 .00
B.Fitzgibbon, Iowa 0 0 0 .00
J.Flaker, Memphis 1 0 0 .00
B.Fletcher, Air Force 1 0 0 .00
A.Flowers, Oregon 1 0 0 .00
Z.Forest, James Madison 0 0 0 .00
D.Foster, Oregon St. 1 0 0 .00
K.Fox, UCF 1 0 0 .00
N.Gabriel, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00
J.Giggey, Arizona St. 0 0 0 .00
C.Goodell, Buffalo 0 0 0 .00
T.Green, North Carolina 1 0 0 .00
M.Gunn, East Carolina 1 0 0 .00
R.Hallman, Wisconsin 1 0 0 .00
J.Harder, Toledo 0 0 0 .00
M.Harrison-Pilot, Texas Tech 1 0 0 .00
B.Hart, Texas A&M 0 0 0 .00
E.Harvey, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00
H.Hatch, Utah St. 1 0 0 .00
E.Haughawout, Virginia Tech 0 0 0 .00
T.Heath, Virginia Tech 1 0 0 .00
H.Hejny, Oklahoma St. 1 0 0 .00
S.Hill, UCF 0 0 0 .00
T.Hoffmann, NC State 1 0 0 .00
L.Holland, UCLA 0 0 0 .00
L.Howling, Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 .00
J.Hughes, Michigan St. 1 0 0 .00
B.Hughley, Georgia 1 0 0 .00
I.Ibraheem, Southern Miss. 1 0 0 .00
M.Igbinoghene, Tulane 0 0 0 .00
D.Jackson, Kent St. 1 0 0 .00
M.James, Middle Tennessee 1 0 0 .00
D.James, Cincinnati 1 0 0 .00
J.Jewell, Navy 0 0 0 .00
J.Johnson, Southern Cal 0 0 0 .00
Z.Johnson, Cincinnati 0 0 0 .00
A.Johnson, UAB 1 0 0 .00
J.Johnson, Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 .00
M.Jones, Jacksonville St. 1 0 0 .00
R.Jones, Clemson 1 0 0 .00
T.Jones, Florida 1 0 0 .00
C.Jones, Cincinnati 0 0 0 .00
K.Ka’aihue, UNLV 2 0 0 .00
N.Keller, Louisville 1 0 0 .00
J.Kendricks, Army 0 0 0 .00
D.Kron, Uconn 0 0 0 .00
K.Large, SMU 1 0 0 .00
D.Lee, Alabama 1 0 0 .00
S.M’Pemba, Texas A&M 1 0 0 .00
A.Manning, Navy 0 0 0 .00
N.Marchiol, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00
J.Martinez, TCU 0 0 0 .00
A.Mata, Colorado 1 0 0 .00
A.McCoy, Boise St. 1 0 0 .00
J.McGrew, FIU 1 0 0 .00
J.Miller, Syracuse 0 0 0 .00
N.Miller, W. Michigan 0 0 0 .00
L.Moala, Oregon 1 0 0 .00
C.Montes, Kent St. 1 0 0 .00
M.Montgomery, UCF 1 0 0 .00
D.Moody, East Carolina 0 0 0 .00
D.Moon, W. Michigan 0 0 0 .00
F.Moore, Michigan 1 0 0 .00
C.Morris, Virginia 1 0 0 .00
D.Moss, Army 0 0 0 .00
T.Muex, FIU 0 0 0 .00
D.Ogordi, Army 0 0 0 .00
J.Pace, Iowa 1 0 0 .00
W.Parks, Clemson 0 0 0 .00
K.Parks, Houston 1 0 0 .00
S.Persson, Toledo 0 0 0 .00
D.Pettaway, Texas A&M 0 0 0 .00
L.Rawls, Kansas 1 0 0 .00
B.Rechsteiner, Jacksonville St. 1 0 0 .00
I.Reed, Clemson 0 0 0 .00
J.Reichle, Oregon St. 0 0 0 .00
J.Rhym, Houston 0 0 0 .00
S.Rief, Uconn 0 0 0 .00
K.Roberts, Bowling Green 1 0 0 .00
D.Rogers, E. Michigan 1 0 0 .00
B.Rothhaar, Rutgers 0 0 0 .00
A.Sacca, Notre Dame 0 0 0 .00
C.Sager, Army 0 0 0 .00
S.Saipaia, W. Michigan 1 0 0 .00
K.Samuela, Georgia Southern 0 0 0 .00
B.Sanders, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00
Q.Scandrett, Arkansas 1 0 0 .00
T.Scott, Delaware 1 0 0 .00
K.Sjogren, Wyoming 1 0 0 .00
W.Smalley, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00
N.Smith, Oklahoma 0 0 0 .00
J.Smith, Clemson 1 0 0 .00
D.Smith, Auburn 0 0 0 .00
C.Speer, Georgia 1 0 0 .00
B.Steely, W. Michigan 1 0 0 .00
C.Stewart, San Diego St. 0 0 0 .00
J.Stuckey, E. Michigan 0 0 0 .00
A.Taleni, Boise St. 0 0 0 .00
V.Teu, San Jose St. 1 0 0 .00
A.Thomas, Cent. Michigan 1 0 0 .00
A.Thomas, Buffalo 0 0 0 .00
D.Townsend, Mississippi 0 0 0 .00
M.Turner, Baylor 1 0 0 .00
C.Uluave, California 1 0 0 .00
N.Veltsistas, Virginia Tech 1 0 0 .00
W.Watkins, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00
X.Watson, Uconn 0 0 0 .00
B.Wheeler, Kansas St. 0 0 0 .00
R.Whitehead, Southern Miss. 1 0 0 .00
D.Williams, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00
J.Williams, Washington 1 0 0 .00
R.Williams, Toledo 1 0 0 .00
C.Williford, Baylor 0 0 0 .00
M.Woods, South Alabama 1 0 0 .00
C.Wydra, UTEP 0 0 0 .00
N.Zills, Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 .00

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

