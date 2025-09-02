NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg D.Clark, Kent St. 1 1 100 100.00 C.Ross, Virginia 1 1 100 100.00 R.Pleasant,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg D.Clark, Kent St. 1 1 100 100.00 C.Ross, Virginia 1 1 100 100.00 R.Pleasant, Auburn 1 1 98 98.00 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 1 1 78 78.00 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 1 2 153 76.50 K.Brown, Louisville 1 1 65 65.00 K.Mack, Penn St. 1 2 88 44.00 F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech 1 1 41 41.00 M.Pollard, Delaware 1 2 73 36.50 P.Fox, West Virginia 1 1 36 36.00 J.Howse, Middle Tennessee 0 1 35 35.00 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 1 4 139 34.75 T.Nagy, Kansas 2 1 34 34.00 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 1 2 67 33.50 A.Brundidge, UAB 1 1 32 32.00 I.Foster, Southern Miss. 1 1 32 32.00 K.Marion, Miami 1 1 32 32.00 L.Avant, Colorado St. 1 3 95 31.67 I.Bryant, Navy 1 2 60 30.00 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 1 30 30.00 M.Hudson, Texas Tech 1 1 29 29.00 A.Mohammed, Washington 1 3 87 29.00 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 1 1 29 29.00 A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 2 56 28.00 R.Hemby, Indiana 1 1 28 28.00 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 1 1 28 28.00 J.Gray, Liberty 1 2 55 27.50 J.Benjamin, Rutgers 1 1 27 27.00 J.Platt, FAU 1 5 134 26.80 R.Hill, Arkansas 1 2 53 26.50 K.Wilson, Baylor 1 2 53 26.50 J.Coleman, Washington 1 1 26 26.00 J.De Jesus, California 1 3 78 26.00 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 2 3 78 26.00 C.Jnopierre, FIU 1 4 103 25.75 V.Brown, Florida 1 1 25 25.00 T.Gentry, Texas Tech 1 1 25 25.00 D.Hill, Oregon 1 2 50 25.00 C.Ramseur, Nevada 1 1 25 25.00 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 2 8 196 24.50 J.Glover, UNLV 2 3 73 24.33 R.Brown, Arizona St. 1 1 24 24.00 P.Lewis, Tennessee 1 1 24 24.00 T.Thomas, Akron 1 2 48 24.00 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 1 2 47 23.50 W.Knight, James Madison 1 2 46 23.00 C.Lacy, Louisville 1 1 23 23.00 A.Marsh, Michigan 1 3 69 23.00 B.Tyson, Georgia Southern 1 1 23 23.00 T.Rudolph, Toledo 1 2 45 22.50 S.Beebe, UAB 1 5 110 22.00 A.Brown, Michigan St. 1 1 22 22.00 K.Law, Kentucky 1 2 43 21.50 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 1 2 43 21.50 J.McGill, North Carolina 1 2 43 21.50 M.Brown, Uconn 1 4 84 21.00 D.Epps, Troy 1 1 21 21.00 B.White, Hawaii 2 1 21 21.00 C.Culliver, North Carolina 1 4 83 20.75 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 2 4 83 20.75 S.Jackson, Oklahoma St. 1 2 41 20.50 N.Whittington, Oregon 1 2 41 20.50 M.Anderson, UTSA 1 1 20 20.00 G.Glover, Jacksonville St. 1 2 40 20.00 A.Harris, Purdue 1 1 20 20.00 P.Jenkins, East Carolina 1 1 20 20.00 S.Smith, Memphis 1 1 20 20.00 D.Stanley, New Mexico St. 1 1 20 20.00 L.Wilson, Cincinnati 1 1 20 20.00 K.Woods, Nevada 1 3 60 20.00 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 1 2 39 19.50 P.Jones, Duke 1 3 58 19.33 B.Farrell, Stanford 1 1 19 19.00 R.Johnson, Missouri St. 1 1 19 19.00 E.Sanders, Southern Cal 1 1 19 19.00 R.Cooper, Maryland 1 2 37 18.50 Q.Jackson, Rice 1 2 37 18.50 B.MacCormack, Boston College 1 2 37 18.50 J.Marshall, UCLA 1 2 37 18.50 D.Miles, W. Michigan 1 2 37 18.50 M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina 1 1 18 18.00 M.Greer, Buffalo 1 1 18 18.00 T.Jones, Missouri 1 1 18 18.00 S.Porter, Sam Houston St. 2 1 18 18.00 L.Smithson, Washington St. 1 2 36 18.00 M.Turner, Tulane 1 1 18 18.00 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 1 2 35 17.50 M.Davis, Utah St. 1 2 35 17.50 X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall 1 3 52 17.33 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 1 2 34 17.00 L.Benson, Army 1 1 17 17.00 K.Duplessis, Delaware 1 1 17 17.00 R.Luke, Fresno St. 2 1 17 17.00 J.Nixon, UCF 1 2 34 17.00 P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech 1 2 34 17.00 D.Wells, Oregon St. 1 3 51 17.00 T.Stewart, Temple 1 3 50 16.67 J.Bates, San Jose St. 1 4 66 16.50 J.Mattord, E. Michigan 1 2 33 16.50 M.Sherrod, Boise St. 1 2 33 16.50 K.Williams, Nebraska 1 2 33 16.50 M.Taylor, UTEP 1 3 49 16.33 K.Calloway, New Mexico St. 1 1 16 16.00 D.Luke, Missouri St. 1 1 16 16.00 T.Williams, Virginia Tech 1 1 16 16.00 P.Bowen, Oklahoma 1 1 15 15.00 J.Jenkins, Texas State 1 1 15 15.00 J.Price, Notre Dame 1 1 15 15.00 S.Singleton, Florida St. 1 1 15 15.00 Q.Wisner, Texas 1 1 15 15.00 A.Williams, New Mexico 1 4 57 14.25 K.Anderson, Arizona St. 1 1 14 14.00 B.Black, Rutgers 1 1 14 14.00 E.Henderson, Kansas 2 1 14 14.00 C.Tabb, Stanford 1 2 28 14.00 P.Higgins, Troy 1 3 40 13.33 I.Spencer, Virginia Tech 1 1 12 12.00 R.Ward, West Virginia 1 1 12 12.00 E.Dennis, Ohio 1 3 30 10.00 S.Snowden, Utah 1 2 19 9.50 K.Alexander, Appalachian St. 1 1 9 9.00 C.Wolford, Kent St. 1 2 17 8.50 J.Geers, Minnesota 1 1 8 8.00 D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 1 1 6 6.00 F.Rogosch, Troy 1 1 6 6.00 G.Sands, FAU 1 1 6 6.00 L.Voorhees, Boise St. 1 1 6 6.00 J.Simpson, Texas State 1 1 2 2.00 I.Hooks, UAB 1 1 1 1.00 R.Acebo, Arkansas 0 0 0 .00 T.Adewoyin, Ball St. 1 0 0 .00 O.Adeyi, Northwestern 0 0 0 .00 O.Aigbedion, Baylor 1 0 0 .00 M.Alford, BYU 1 0 0 .00 J.Allen, Georgia Tech 1 0 0 .00 S.Alvarez, Minnesota 0 0 0 .00 A.Anderson, LSU 1 0 0 .00 R.Andrews, Miami (Ohio) 1 0 0 .00 C.Arends, Arizona St. 0 0 0 .00 J.Asiain, Stanford 0 0 0 .00 W.Bailey, Louisville 1 0 0 .00 J.Bailey, James Madison 0 0 0 .00 D.Battle, Utah 0 0 0 .00 M.Beamon, Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 .00 C.Becker, Indiana 1 0 0 .00 B.Benke, Middle Tennessee 1 0 0 .00 D.Bird, Alabama 1 0 0 .00 R.Bloch, Umass 0 0 0 .00 C.Bond, NC State 1 0 0 .00 J.Bonds, Ball St. 0 0 0 .00 R.Brass, Navy 0 0 0 .00 C.Brooks, Houston 0 0 0 .00 J.Brown, Toledo 1 0 0 .00 L.Brown, Baylor 1 0 0 .00 M.Bruce, Texas 0 0 0 .00 B.Buckhaulter, Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 .00 S.Bures, Washington St. 0 0 0 .00 N.Butbul, Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 .00 C.Byrd, Clemson 0 0 0 .00 S.Camacho, TCU 0 0 0 .00 J.Campbell, Navy 1 0 0 .00 A.Cannon, Charlotte 0 0 0 .00 M.Carrier, Minnesota 1 0 0 .00 D.Carroll, TCU 0 0 0 .00 E.Castex, Kent St. 0 0 0 .00 A.Chiles, Florida 1 0 0 .00 C.Coates, Mississippi St. 0 0 0 .00 J.Cobbs, Louisiana Tech 1 0 0 .00 O.Conde, Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 .00 G.Correia, Fresno St. 0 0 0 .00 D.Crosby, Virginia 1 0 0 .00 T.Crutcher, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00 J.Cryer, Florida St. 1 0 0 .00 J.Curtis, Air Force 1 0 0 .00 L.Cyrus, South Carolina 0 0 0 .00 B.Davis, James Madison 1 0 0 .00 C.Davis, Alabama 0 0 0 .00 F.Davis, Northwestern 1 0 0 .00 J.Davison, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00 D.DeGraaf, Washington 1 0 0 .00 L.Dean, Oklahoma St. 1 0 0 .00 E.Duran, Toledo 1 0 0 .00 S.Earls, Michigan 0 0 0 .00 V.Fiacable, FAU 1 0 0 .00 J.Filardi, Syracuse 1 0 0 .00 B.Fitzgibbon, Iowa 0 0 0 .00 J.Flaker, Memphis 1 0 0 .00 B.Fletcher, Air Force 1 0 0 .00 A.Flowers, Oregon 1 0 0 .00 Z.Forest, James Madison 0 0 0 .00 D.Foster, Oregon St. 1 0 0 .00 K.Fox, UCF 1 0 0 .00 N.Gabriel, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00 J.Giggey, Arizona St. 0 0 0 .00 C.Goodell, Buffalo 0 0 0 .00 T.Green, North Carolina 1 0 0 .00 M.Gunn, East Carolina 1 0 0 .00 R.Hallman, Wisconsin 1 0 0 .00 J.Harder, Toledo 0 0 0 .00 M.Harrison-Pilot, Texas Tech 1 0 0 .00 B.Hart, Texas A&M 0 0 0 .00 E.Harvey, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00 H.Hatch, Utah St. 1 0 0 .00 E.Haughawout, Virginia Tech 0 0 0 .00 T.Heath, Virginia Tech 1 0 0 .00 H.Hejny, Oklahoma St. 1 0 0 .00 S.Hill, UCF 0 0 0 .00 T.Hoffmann, NC State 1 0 0 .00 L.Holland, UCLA 0 0 0 .00 L.Howling, Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 .00 J.Hughes, Michigan St. 1 0 0 .00 B.Hughley, Georgia 1 0 0 .00 I.Ibraheem, Southern Miss. 1 0 0 .00 M.Igbinoghene, Tulane 0 0 0 .00 D.Jackson, Kent St. 1 0 0 .00 M.James, Middle Tennessee 1 0 0 .00 D.James, Cincinnati 1 0 0 .00 J.Jewell, Navy 0 0 0 .00 J.Johnson, Southern Cal 0 0 0 .00 Z.Johnson, Cincinnati 0 0 0 .00 A.Johnson, UAB 1 0 0 .00 J.Johnson, Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 .00 M.Jones, Jacksonville St. 1 0 0 .00 R.Jones, Clemson 1 0 0 .00 T.Jones, Florida 1 0 0 .00 C.Jones, Cincinnati 0 0 0 .00 K.Ka’aihue, UNLV 2 0 0 .00 N.Keller, Louisville 1 0 0 .00 J.Kendricks, Army 0 0 0 .00 D.Kron, Uconn 0 0 0 .00 K.Large, SMU 1 0 0 .00 D.Lee, Alabama 1 0 0 .00 S.M’Pemba, Texas A&M 1 0 0 .00 A.Manning, Navy 0 0 0 .00 N.Marchiol, West Virginia 1 0 0 .00 J.Martinez, TCU 0 0 0 .00 A.Mata, Colorado 1 0 0 .00 A.McCoy, Boise St. 1 0 0 .00 J.McGrew, FIU 1 0 0 .00 J.Miller, Syracuse 0 0 0 .00 N.Miller, W. Michigan 0 0 0 .00 L.Moala, Oregon 1 0 0 .00 C.Montes, Kent St. 1 0 0 .00 M.Montgomery, UCF 1 0 0 .00 D.Moody, East Carolina 0 0 0 .00 D.Moon, W. Michigan 0 0 0 .00 F.Moore, Michigan 1 0 0 .00 C.Morris, Virginia 1 0 0 .00 D.Moss, Army 0 0 0 .00 T.Muex, FIU 0 0 0 .00 D.Ogordi, Army 0 0 0 .00 J.Pace, Iowa 1 0 0 .00 W.Parks, Clemson 0 0 0 .00 K.Parks, Houston 1 0 0 .00 S.Persson, Toledo 0 0 0 .00 D.Pettaway, Texas A&M 0 0 0 .00 L.Rawls, Kansas 1 0 0 .00 B.Rechsteiner, Jacksonville St. 1 0 0 .00 I.Reed, Clemson 0 0 0 .00 J.Reichle, Oregon St. 0 0 0 .00 J.Rhym, Houston 0 0 0 .00 S.Rief, Uconn 0 0 0 .00 K.Roberts, Bowling Green 1 0 0 .00 D.Rogers, E. Michigan 1 0 0 .00 B.Rothhaar, Rutgers 0 0 0 .00 A.Sacca, Notre Dame 0 0 0 .00 C.Sager, Army 0 0 0 .00 S.Saipaia, W. Michigan 1 0 0 .00 K.Samuela, Georgia Southern 0 0 0 .00 B.Sanders, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00 Q.Scandrett, Arkansas 1 0 0 .00 T.Scott, Delaware 1 0 0 .00 K.Sjogren, Wyoming 1 0 0 .00 W.Smalley, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00 N.Smith, Oklahoma 0 0 0 .00 J.Smith, Clemson 1 0 0 .00 D.Smith, Auburn 0 0 0 .00 C.Speer, Georgia 1 0 0 .00 B.Steely, W. Michigan 1 0 0 .00 C.Stewart, San Diego St. 0 0 0 .00 J.Stuckey, E. Michigan 0 0 0 .00 A.Taleni, Boise St. 0 0 0 .00 V.Teu, San Jose St. 1 0 0 .00 A.Thomas, Cent. Michigan 1 0 0 .00 A.Thomas, Buffalo 0 0 0 .00 D.Townsend, Mississippi 0 0 0 .00 M.Turner, Baylor 1 0 0 .00 C.Uluave, California 1 0 0 .00 N.Veltsistas, Virginia Tech 1 0 0 .00 W.Watkins, Mississippi 1 0 0 .00 X.Watson, Uconn 0 0 0 .00 B.Wheeler, Kansas St. 0 0 0 .00 R.Whitehead, Southern Miss. 1 0 0 .00 D.Williams, New Mexico St. 0 0 0 .00 J.Williams, Washington 1 0 0 .00 R.Williams, Toledo 1 0 0 .00 C.Williford, Baylor 0 0 0 .00 M.Woods, South Alabama 1 0 0 .00 C.Wydra, UTEP 0 0 0 .00 N.Zills, Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 .00

