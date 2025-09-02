NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|D.Clark, Kent St.
|1
|1
|100
|100.00
|C.Ross, Virginia
|1
|1
|100
|100.00
|R.Pleasant, Auburn
|1
|1
|98
|98.00
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|78
|78.00
|C.Pettaway, Bowling Green
|1
|2
|153
|76.50
|K.Brown, Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|65.00
|K.Mack, Penn St.
|1
|2
|88
|44.00
|F.Robertson, Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|41
|41.00
|M.Pollard, Delaware
|1
|2
|73
|36.50
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|1
|1
|36
|36.00
|J.Howse, Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|35
|35.00
|D.Reynolds, N. Illinois
|1
|4
|139
|34.75
|T.Nagy, Kansas
|2
|1
|34
|34.00
|T.Bussey, Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|33.50
|A.Brundidge, UAB
|1
|1
|32
|32.00
|I.Foster, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|32
|32.00
|K.Marion, Miami
|1
|1
|32
|32.00
|L.Avant, Colorado St.
|1
|3
|95
|31.67
|I.Bryant, Navy
|1
|2
|60
|30.00
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|30
|30.00
|M.Hudson, Texas Tech
|1
|1
|29
|29.00
|A.Mohammed, Washington
|1
|3
|87
|29.00
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|29
|29.00
|A.Flora, Iowa St.
|2
|2
|56
|28.00
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|1
|1
|28
|28.00
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|1
|1
|28
|28.00
|J.Gray, Liberty
|1
|2
|55
|27.50
|J.Benjamin, Rutgers
|1
|1
|27
|27.00
|J.Platt, FAU
|1
|5
|134
|26.80
|R.Hill, Arkansas
|1
|2
|53
|26.50
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|1
|2
|53
|26.50
|J.Coleman, Washington
|1
|1
|26
|26.00
|J.De Jesus, California
|1
|3
|78
|26.00
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|2
|3
|78
|26.00
|C.Jnopierre, FIU
|1
|4
|103
|25.75
|V.Brown, Florida
|1
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Gentry, Texas Tech
|1
|1
|25
|25.00
|D.Hill, Oregon
|1
|2
|50
|25.00
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|1
|1
|25
|25.00
|B.Noernberg, Kansas St.
|2
|8
|196
|24.50
|J.Glover, UNLV
|2
|3
|73
|24.33
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|1
|1
|24
|24.00
|P.Lewis, Tennessee
|1
|1
|24
|24.00
|T.Thomas, Akron
|1
|2
|48
|24.00
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|1
|2
|47
|23.50
|W.Knight, James Madison
|1
|2
|46
|23.00
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|1
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Marsh, Michigan
|1
|3
|69
|23.00
|B.Tyson, Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|23
|23.00
|T.Rudolph, Toledo
|1
|2
|45
|22.50
|S.Beebe, UAB
|1
|5
|110
|22.00
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|1
|1
|22
|22.00
|K.Law, Kentucky
|1
|2
|43
|21.50
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|1
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.McGill, North Carolina
|1
|2
|43
|21.50
|M.Brown, Uconn
|1
|4
|84
|21.00
|D.Epps, Troy
|1
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.White, Hawaii
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|C.Culliver, North Carolina
|1
|4
|83
|20.75
|D.Williams, W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|83
|20.75
|S.Jackson, Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|41
|20.50
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|1
|2
|41
|20.50
|M.Anderson, UTSA
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|G.Glover, Jacksonville St.
|1
|2
|40
|20.00
|A.Harris, Purdue
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|P.Jenkins, East Carolina
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|S.Smith, Memphis
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|D.Stanley, New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|L.Wilson, Cincinnati
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|K.Woods, Nevada
|1
|3
|60
|20.00
|T.Peyton, Georgia St.
|1
|2
|39
|19.50
|P.Jones, Duke
|1
|3
|58
|19.33
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|R.Johnson, Missouri St.
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|E.Sanders, Southern Cal
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|R.Cooper, Maryland
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|B.MacCormack, Boston College
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|J.Marshall, UCLA
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|D.Miles, W. Michigan
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|M.Gillie, Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Greer, Buffalo
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|T.Jones, Missouri
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|S.Porter, Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|L.Smithson, Washington St.
|1
|2
|36
|18.00
|M.Turner, Tulane
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|35
|17.50
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|1
|2
|35
|17.50
|X.Turner-Bradshaw, Marshall
|1
|3
|52
|17.33
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|1
|2
|34
|17.00
|L.Benson, Army
|1
|1
|17
|17.00
|K.Duplessis, Delaware
|1
|1
|17
|17.00
|R.Luke, Fresno St.
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|J.Nixon, UCF
|1
|2
|34
|17.00
|P.Prioleau, Virginia Tech
|1
|2
|34
|17.00
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|1
|3
|51
|17.00
|T.Stewart, Temple
|1
|3
|50
|16.67
|J.Bates, San Jose St.
|1
|4
|66
|16.50
|J.Mattord, E. Michigan
|1
|2
|33
|16.50
|M.Sherrod, Boise St.
|1
|2
|33
|16.50
|K.Williams, Nebraska
|1
|2
|33
|16.50
|M.Taylor, UTEP
|1
|3
|49
|16.33
|K.Calloway, New Mexico St.
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|D.Luke, Missouri St.
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|T.Williams, Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|16
|16.00
|P.Bowen, Oklahoma
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|J.Jenkins, Texas State
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|S.Singleton, Florida St.
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|Q.Wisner, Texas
|1
|1
|15
|15.00
|A.Williams, New Mexico
|1
|4
|57
|14.25
|K.Anderson, Arizona St.
|1
|1
|14
|14.00
|B.Black, Rutgers
|1
|1
|14
|14.00
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|2
|1
|14
|14.00
|C.Tabb, Stanford
|1
|2
|28
|14.00
|P.Higgins, Troy
|1
|3
|40
|13.33
|I.Spencer, Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|R.Ward, West Virginia
|1
|1
|12
|12.00
|E.Dennis, Ohio
|1
|3
|30
|10.00
|S.Snowden, Utah
|1
|2
|19
|9.50
|K.Alexander, Appalachian St.
|1
|1
|9
|9.00
|C.Wolford, Kent St.
|1
|2
|17
|8.50
|J.Geers, Minnesota
|1
|1
|8
|8.00
|D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|6
|6.00
|F.Rogosch, Troy
|1
|1
|6
|6.00
|G.Sands, FAU
|1
|1
|6
|6.00
|L.Voorhees, Boise St.
|1
|1
|6
|6.00
|J.Simpson, Texas State
|1
|1
|2
|2.00
|I.Hooks, UAB
|1
|1
|1
|1.00
|R.Acebo, Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Adewoyin, Ball St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|O.Adeyi, Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|O.Aigbedion, Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Alford, BYU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Allen, Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Alvarez, Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Anderson, LSU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Andrews, Miami (Ohio)
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Arends, Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Asiain, Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|W.Bailey, Louisville
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Bailey, James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Battle, Utah
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Beamon, Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Becker, Indiana
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Benke, Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Bird, Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Bloch, Umass
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Bond, NC State
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Bonds, Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Brass, Navy
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Brooks, Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Brown, Toledo
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Brown, Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Bruce, Texas
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Buckhaulter, Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Bures, Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Butbul, Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Byrd, Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Camacho, TCU
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Campbell, Navy
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Cannon, Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Carrier, Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Carroll, TCU
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Castex, Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Chiles, Florida
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Coates, Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Cobbs, Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|O.Conde, Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|G.Correia, Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Crosby, Virginia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Crutcher, West Virginia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Cryer, Florida St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Curtis, Air Force
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Cyrus, South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Davis, James Madison
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Davis, Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|F.Davis, Northwestern
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Davison, New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.DeGraaf, Washington
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Dean, Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Duran, Toledo
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Earls, Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|V.Fiacable, FAU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Filardi, Syracuse
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Fitzgibbon, Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Flaker, Memphis
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Fletcher, Air Force
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Flowers, Oregon
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|Z.Forest, James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Foster, Oregon St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Fox, UCF
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Gabriel, West Virginia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Giggey, Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Goodell, Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Green, North Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Gunn, East Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Hallman, Wisconsin
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Harder, Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Harrison-Pilot, Texas Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Hart, Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Harvey, New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|H.Hatch, Utah St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|E.Haughawout, Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Heath, Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|H.Hejny, Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Hill, UCF
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Hoffmann, NC State
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Holland, UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Howling, Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Hughes, Michigan St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Hughley, Georgia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|I.Ibraheem, Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Igbinoghene, Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Jackson, Kent St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.James, Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.James, Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Jewell, Navy
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Johnson, Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|Z.Johnson, Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Johnson, UAB
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Johnson, Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Jones, Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Jones, Clemson
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Jones, Florida
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Jones, Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Ka’aihue, UNLV
|2
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Keller, Louisville
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Kendricks, Army
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Kron, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Large, SMU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Lee, Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|S.M’Pemba, Texas A&M
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Manning, Navy
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Marchiol, West Virginia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Martinez, TCU
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Mata, Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.McCoy, Boise St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.McGrew, FIU
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Miller, Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Miller, W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Moala, Oregon
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Montes, Kent St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Moody, East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Moon, W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|F.Moore, Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Morris, Virginia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Moss, Army
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Muex, FIU
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Ogordi, Army
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Pace, Iowa
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|W.Parks, Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Parks, Houston
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Persson, Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Pettaway, Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|L.Rawls, Kansas
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Rechsteiner, Jacksonville St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|I.Reed, Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Reichle, Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Rhym, Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Rief, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Roberts, Bowling Green
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Rogers, E. Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Rothhaar, Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Sacca, Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Sager, Army
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|S.Saipaia, W. Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Samuela, Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Sanders, Mississippi
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|Q.Scandrett, Arkansas
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|T.Scott, Delaware
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|K.Sjogren, Wyoming
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|W.Smalley, Mississippi
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Smith, Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Smith, Clemson
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Smith, Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Speer, Georgia
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Steely, W. Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Stewart, San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Stuckey, E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Taleni, Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|V.Teu, San Jose St.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Thomas, Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|A.Thomas, Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Townsend, Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Turner, Baylor
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Uluave, California
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Veltsistas, Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|W.Watkins, Mississippi
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|X.Watson, Uconn
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|B.Wheeler, Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Whitehead, Southern Miss.
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|D.Williams, New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|J.Williams, Washington
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|R.Williams, Toledo
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Williford, Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|M.Woods, South Alabama
|1
|0
|0
|.00
|C.Wydra, UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|.00
|N.Zills, Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|.00
