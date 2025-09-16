NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg J.Coleman, Washington 2 288 46 0 26 0…

All-Purpose Runners

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg J.Coleman, Washington 2 288 46 0 26 0 42 360 180.00 R.Henry, UTSA 3 480 20 0 0 0 56 500 166.67 S.Beebe, UAB 3 72 121 0 303 0 40 496 165.33 C.Harris, Air Force 2 138 146 7 22 0 23 313 156.50 H.Beatty, Illinois 3 25 289 152 0 0 26 466 155.33 A.Hardy, Missouri 3 462 2 0 0 0 58 464 154.67 M.Craver, Texas A&M 3 0 443 0 0 0 20 443 147.67 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 3 21 248 0 171 0 19 440 146.67 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 3 400 34 0 0 0 77 434 144.67 C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 3 390 43 0 0 0 72 433 144.33 H.Smothers, NC State 3 380 42 0 0 0 73 422 140.67 J.Nixon, UCF 2 150 -4 0 130 0 10 276 138.00 D.Bankston, New Mexico 3 200 125 0 83 0 36 408 136.00 C.Ross, Virginia 3 0 164 98 144 0 23 406 135.33 J.Haynes, Michigan 3 388 17 0 0 0 55 405 135.00 J.De Jesus, California 3 8 141 123 130 0 30 402 134.00 Q.Ashley, Ball St. 3 209 33 0 158 0 49 400 133.33 S.Smith, Memphis 3 247 52 80 20 0 56 399 133.00 H.Wallace, Mississippi 3 1 339 54 0 0 21 394 131.33 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 3 0 311 2 80 0 21 393 131.00 R.Brown, Arizona St. 3 292 34 31 35 0 46 392 130.67 L.Martin, BYU 2 241 20 0 0 0 28 261 130.50 J.Platt, FAU 3 16 146 0 229 0 21 391 130.33 A.Mohammed, Washington 2 120 53 0 87 0 27 260 130.00 H.King, Georgia Tech 2 259 0 0 0 0 44 259 129.50 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 3 0 216 0 171 0 20 387 129.00 D.Scudero, San Jose St. 2 0 255 0 0 0 16 255 127.50 G.Washington, Minnesota 1 126 0 0 0 0 20 126 126.00 O.Cooper, Indiana 3 75 299 0 0 0 14 374 124.67 L.Pare, Texas State 3 299 69 0 0 0 54 368 122.67 E.Johnson, Nebraska 3 326 41 0 0 0 63 367 122.33 I.Brown, Louisville 2 230 14 0 0 0 21 244 122.00 C.Lacy, Louisville 2 -3 74 125 48 0 15 244 122.00 C.Brazzell, Tennessee 3 0 364 0 0 0 20 364 121.33 J.Barnes, Appalachian St. 3 0 337 24 1 0 34 362 120.67 B.Jackson, Ohio St. 2 217 21 0 0 0 20 238 119.00 D.Voisin, South Alabama 3 0 266 88 0 0 22 354 118.00 B.Wesco, Clemson 3 4 310 40 0 0 22 354 118.00 C.Edwards, Uconn 3 306 45 0 0 0 52 351 117.00 K.Wilson, Baylor 3 0 182 0 169 0 20 351 117.00 V.Brown, Florida 3 0 197 128 25 0 24 350 116.67 J.Jenkins, Texas State 3 140 5 0 205 0 24 350 116.67 W.Knight, James Madison 2 101 43 19 70 0 23 233 116.50 K.Owens, FIU 3 322 25 0 0 0 50 347 115.67 D.Boston, Washington 2 0 142 89 0 0 13 231 115.50 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 3 8 154 0 182 0 23 344 114.67 B.Sparks, Texas State 3 0 307 33 0 0 24 340 113.33 K.Concepcion, Texas A&M 3 0 227 112 0 0 17 339 113.00 M.Washington, Arkansas 3 260 79 0 0 0 35 339 113.00 A.Evans, Mississippi St. 3 0 210 128 0 0 25 338 112.67 J.Dwyer, TCU 2 0 225 0 0 0 14 225 112.50 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 3 0 86 92 159 0 19 337 112.33 E.Heidenreich, Navy 3 209 126 0 0 0 35 335 111.67 K.Lacy, Mississippi 3 290 44 0 0 0 66 334 111.33 S.Bell, Uconn 3 0 332 0 0 0 23 332 110.67 K.Coleman, Missouri 3 0 258 74 0 0 31 332 110.67 B.Washington, Baylor 3 304 24 0 0 0 72 328 109.33 J.Smith, Ohio St. 3 17 315 -6 0 0 23 326 108.67 M.Montgomery, UCF 2 114 103 0 0 0 33 217 108.50 D.Richardson, Tulsa 3 296 28 0 0 0 58 324 108.00 I.Strong, Rutgers 2 0 216 0 0 0 16 216 108.00 M.Turner, Tulane 1 86 4 0 18 0 16 108 108.00 T.Bussey, Texas A&M 3 1 87 48 186 0 17 322 107.33 I.Mahdi, Arizona 3 263 56 0 0 0 41 319 106.33 J.Brown, UCF 1 106 0 0 0 0 5 106 106.00 R.Luke, Fresno St. 4 224 80 0 120 0 53 424 106.00 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 3 142 71 105 0 0 35 318 106.00 M.Fletcher, Miami 3 272 45 0 0 0 46 317 105.67 T.Walker, Oregon St. 3 0 302 8 6 0 26 316 105.33 C.Pettaway, Bowling Green 3 124 -3 0 194 0 33 315 105.00 R.Brinson, SMU 3 0 314 0 0 0 15 314 104.67 J.Cobb, Auburn 3 314 0 0 0 0 48 314 104.67 J.Tyson, Arizona St. 3 0 314 0 0 0 24 314 104.67 R.Hemby, Indiana 3 200 34 0 79 0 41 313 104.33 C.Hendricks, Ohio 3 0 312 0 0 0 20 312 104.00 J.Jackson, UAB 3 277 35 0 0 0 51 312 104.00 M.Davis, Utah St. 3 192 70 0 48 0 43 310 103.33 B.Donelson, Fresno St. 4 325 87 0 0 0 58 412 103.00 O.Kelly, Michigan St. 3 7 184 118 0 0 23 309 103.00 J.Love, Notre Dame 2 127 79 0 0 0 42 206 103.00 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 3 219 90 0 0 0 38 309 103.00 D.Taylor, Minnesota 2 161 45 0 0 0 38 206 103.00 J.Williams, Texas Tech 3 158 151 0 0 0 38 309 103.00 T.Green, Arkansas 3 307 0 0 0 0 32 307 102.33 T.Richard, Boston College 3 158 149 0 0 0 55 307 102.33 K.Wetjen, Iowa 3 20 6 192 89 0 13 307 102.33 D.Trayanum, Toledo 3 248 55 0 0 0 45 303 101.00 J.Baugh, Florida 3 243 59 0 0 0 44 302 100.67 M.Brown, Uconn 3 159 21 0 120 0 25 300 100.00 D.Coleman, Army 1 100 0 0 0 0 25 100 100.00 M.Ford, Stanford 3 291 9 0 0 0 58 300 100.00 N.Short, Army 2 104 96 0 0 0 29 200 100.00 N.Whittington, Oregon 2 159 0 0 41 0 16 200 100.00 Q.Wisner, Texas 1 80 5 0 15 0 18 100 100.00 W.Jordan, Southern Cal 3 286 12 0 0 0 41 298 99.33 G.Sands, FAU 3 232 60 0 6 0 45 298 99.33 D.Connors, Houston 3 271 26 0 0 0 56 297 99.00 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 1 36 33 0 30 0 14 99 99.00 D.Mockobee, Purdue 3 230 66 0 0 0 62 296 98.67 A.Randall, Clemson 3 208 37 0 50 0 49 295 98.33 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 3 294 0 0 0 0 30 294 98.00 D.Stroman, Appalachian St. 3 0 294 0 0 0 15 294 98.00 R.Williams, Alabama 2 0 195 0 0 0 10 195 97.50 J.Thomas, UNLV 3 273 19 0 0 0 37 292 97.33 J.Brown, Kansas St. 4 104 284 0 0 0 28 388 97.00 B.Woodson, Navy 2 194 0 0 0 0 10 194 97.00 J.Silver, Delaware 3 260 30 0 0 0 41 290 96.67 K.Bullock, South Alabama 3 291 -2 0 0 0 64 289 96.33 Q.Jackson, Rice 3 213 -6 3 79 0 52 289 96.33 R.Williams, Pittsburgh 3 4 285 0 0 0 14 289 96.33 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 3 288 0 0 0 0 40 288 96.00 K.Duplessis, Delaware 3 7 263 0 17 0 19 287 95.67 I.Hooks, UAB 3 0 229 57 1 0 22 287 95.67 D.Robinson, Florida St. 2 0 191 0 0 0 7 191 95.50 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 2 188 2 0 0 0 39 190 95.00 J.Thaw, Delaware 2 0 177 13 0 0 14 190 95.00 E.Mason, Charlotte 3 0 284 0 0 0 16 284 94.67 J.Gray, Liberty 3 65 88 0 129 0 23 282 94.00 T.Meadows, Troy 3 269 12 0 0 0 45 281 93.67 E.Sanders, Southern Cal 3 160 88 0 33 0 29 281 93.67 A.Tecza, Navy 3 272 9 0 0 0 47 281 93.67 G.Bernard, Alabama 3 5 275 0 0 0 17 280 93.33 S.McGowan, Kentucky 3 275 5 0 0 0 52 280 93.33 E.Dickens, Liberty 3 230 49 0 0 0 40 279 93.00 K.Allen, Penn St. 3 273 5 0 0 0 37 278 92.67 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 3 247 31 0 0 0 35 278 92.67 A.Henderson, Buffalo 3 198 80 0 0 0 60 278 92.67 A.Raymond, Rutgers 3 248 30 0 0 0 46 278 92.67 J.Roberts, Missouri 3 222 56 0 0 0 33 278 92.67 B.Thompson, Mississippi St. 3 0 278 0 0 0 15 278 92.67 L.Bond, Boston College 3 2 275 0 0 0 32 277 92.33 Q.Brown, Duke 3 0 191 86 0 0 18 277 92.33 T.Jones, Old Dominion 3 264 13 0 0 0 20 277 92.33 K.Barnes, TCU 2 156 28 0 0 0 25 184 92.00 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 2 137 19 0 28 0 26 184 92.00 T.Hurst, Georgia St. 3 0 275 0 0 0 18 275 91.67 E.Raridon, Notre Dame 2 0 182 0 0 0 9 182 91.00 C.Barkate, Duke 3 0 272 0 0 0 14 272 90.67 J.Barney, Nebraska 3 0 181 90 0 0 21 271 90.33 D.Reynolds, N. Illinois 2 0 0 0 180 0 6 180 90.00 J.Gibson, Umass 3 11 258 0 0 0 27 269 89.67 D.Gill, Syracuse 3 0 269 0 0 0 12 269 89.67 C.Milliner, UAB 3 0 268 0 0 0 17 268 89.33 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 3 37 162 0 69 0 19 268 89.33 O.Blake, Arkansas 3 0 266 0 0 0 18 266 88.67 V.Snow, Buffalo 3 0 168 98 0 0 20 266 88.67 Z.Branch, Georgia 3 3 181 33 48 0 19 265 88.33 L.Avant, Colorado St. 2 80 0 0 95 0 18 175 87.50 J.Bradley, UNLV 3 0 262 0 0 0 13 262 87.33 D.Wells, Oregon St. 3 -4 151 0 115 0 17 262 87.33 C.Wright, N. Illinois 2 167 7 0 0 0 41 174 87.00 E.Henderson, Kansas 3 0 183 0 77 0 16 260 86.67 A.Flora, Iowa St. 2 0 0 117 56 0 5 173 86.50 J.Brady, Indiana 3 0 47 211 0 0 16 258 86.00 T.Johnson, N. Illinois 2 153 19 0 0 0 35 172 86.00 A.Hawkins, Baylor 3 0 257 0 0 0 17 257 85.67 M.Toney, Miami 3 0 228 29 0 0 22 257 85.67 S.Gaines, Boise St. 2 142 28 0 0 0 28 170 85.00 J.Vandeross, Toledo 3 0 255 0 0 0 18 255 85.00 B.Noernberg, Kansas St. 4 0 0 0 339 0 10 339 84.75 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 3 183 71 0 0 0 43 254 84.67 H.Waylee, Virginia 2 169 0 0 0 0 17 169 84.50 W.Parker, Utah 3 192 61 0 0 0 30 253 84.33 D.Alston, Auburn 1 84 0 0 0 0 16 84 84.00 M.Jackson, Purdue 3 -8 149 24 87 0 22 252 84.00 E.Messer, FAU 3 0 213 39 0 0 28 252 84.00 J.Napier, San Diego St. 2 4 87 77 0 0 19 168 84.00 K.Odom, UTEP 3 16 236 0 0 0 21 252 84.00 Z.Booker, Tulsa 3 6 208 36 0 0 27 250 83.33 C.Wolford, Kent St. 3 10 223 0 17 0 13 250 83.33 S.Alexander, Vanderbilt 3 197 52 0 0 0 39 249 83.00 A.Anderson, LSU 3 2 247 0 0 0 20 249 83.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 3 14 115 0 120 0 12 249 83.00 J.Ducker, Temple 3 239 10 0 0 0 41 249 83.00 D.Bishop, Tennessee 3 204 44 0 0 0 31 248 82.67 C.Nimrod, South Florida 3 0 248 0 0 0 10 248 82.67 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 3 21 164 0 63 0 13 248 82.67 T.Harden, SMU 3 253 -7 0 0 0 44 246 82.00 G.Benyard, Kennesaw St. 3 24 208 13 0 0 16 245 81.67 B.Horvath, Navy 3 245 0 0 0 0 43 245 81.67 J.Kanak, Oklahoma 3 0 245 0 0 0 14 245 81.67 J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee 3 142 87 16 0 0 48 245 81.67 J.Dupree, Colorado St. 2 150 13 0 0 0 32 163 81.50 J.Cameron, Baylor 3 0 244 0 0 0 19 244 81.33 K.Duff, Rutgers 3 0 244 0 0 0 17 244 81.33 A.Woods, UCLA 3 117 91 0 36 0 33 244 81.33 B.Brown, LSU 3 15 145 0 83 0 19 243 81.00 K.Ives, Nebraska 2 119 43 0 0 0 19 162 81.00 J.Lucas, Florida St. 2 45 71 24 22 0 16 162 81.00 C.Hellums, Army 2 161 0 0 0 0 49 161 80.50 C.Durr, Wyoming 3 1 240 0 0 0 17 241 80.33 A.Smith, East Carolina 3 0 241 0 0 0 23 241 80.33 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 3 226 14 0 0 0 33 240 80.00 C.Porter, Northwestern 2 137 23 0 0 0 21 160 80.00 I.Sategna, Oklahoma 3 8 157 75 0 0 22 240 80.00 J.Lane, Southern Cal 3 0 239 0 0 0 9 239 79.67 T.Peyton, Georgia St. 3 55 0 0 184 0 14 239 79.67 J.Price, Notre Dame 2 113 0 0 46 0 20 159 79.50 J.Burnette, Houston 1 40 39 0 0 0 11 79 79.00 J.Whatley, Arizona 3 0 237 0 0 0 14 237 79.00

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.