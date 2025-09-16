NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

All-Purpose Runners
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|J.Coleman, Washington
|2
|288
|46
|0
|26
|0
|42
|360
|180.00
|R.Henry, UTSA
|3
|480
|20
|0
|0
|0
|56
|500
|166.67
|S.Beebe, UAB
|3
|72
|121
|0
|303
|0
|40
|496
|165.33
|C.Harris, Air Force
|2
|138
|146
|7
|22
|0
|23
|313
|156.50
|H.Beatty, Illinois
|3
|25
|289
|152
|0
|0
|26
|466
|155.33
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|3
|462
|2
|0
|0
|0
|58
|464
|154.67
|M.Craver, Texas A&M
|3
|0
|443
|0
|0
|0
|20
|443
|147.67
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|3
|21
|248
|0
|171
|0
|19
|440
|146.67
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|3
|400
|34
|0
|0
|0
|77
|434
|144.67
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|3
|390
|43
|0
|0
|0
|72
|433
|144.33
|H.Smothers, NC State
|3
|380
|42
|0
|0
|0
|73
|422
|140.67
|J.Nixon, UCF
|2
|150
|-4
|0
|130
|0
|10
|276
|138.00
|D.Bankston, New Mexico
|3
|200
|125
|0
|83
|0
|36
|408
|136.00
|C.Ross, Virginia
|3
|0
|164
|98
|144
|0
|23
|406
|135.33
|J.Haynes, Michigan
|3
|388
|17
|0
|0
|0
|55
|405
|135.00
|J.De Jesus, California
|3
|8
|141
|123
|130
|0
|30
|402
|134.00
|Q.Ashley, Ball St.
|3
|209
|33
|0
|158
|0
|49
|400
|133.33
|S.Smith, Memphis
|3
|247
|52
|80
|20
|0
|56
|399
|133.00
|H.Wallace, Mississippi
|3
|1
|339
|54
|0
|0
|21
|394
|131.33
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|3
|0
|311
|2
|80
|0
|21
|393
|131.00
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|3
|292
|34
|31
|35
|0
|46
|392
|130.67
|L.Martin, BYU
|2
|241
|20
|0
|0
|0
|28
|261
|130.50
|J.Platt, FAU
|3
|16
|146
|0
|229
|0
|21
|391
|130.33
|A.Mohammed, Washington
|2
|120
|53
|0
|87
|0
|27
|260
|130.00
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|2
|259
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|259
|129.50
|C.Cobb, Arkansas St.
|3
|0
|216
|0
|171
|0
|20
|387
|129.00
|D.Scudero, San Jose St.
|2
|0
|255
|0
|0
|0
|16
|255
|127.50
|G.Washington, Minnesota
|1
|126
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|126
|126.00
|O.Cooper, Indiana
|3
|75
|299
|0
|0
|0
|14
|374
|124.67
|L.Pare, Texas State
|3
|299
|69
|0
|0
|0
|54
|368
|122.67
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|3
|326
|41
|0
|0
|0
|63
|367
|122.33
|I.Brown, Louisville
|2
|230
|14
|0
|0
|0
|21
|244
|122.00
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|2
|-3
|74
|125
|48
|0
|15
|244
|122.00
|C.Brazzell, Tennessee
|3
|0
|364
|0
|0
|0
|20
|364
|121.33
|J.Barnes, Appalachian St.
|3
|0
|337
|24
|1
|0
|34
|362
|120.67
|B.Jackson, Ohio St.
|2
|217
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20
|238
|119.00
|D.Voisin, South Alabama
|3
|0
|266
|88
|0
|0
|22
|354
|118.00
|B.Wesco, Clemson
|3
|4
|310
|40
|0
|0
|22
|354
|118.00
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|3
|306
|45
|0
|0
|0
|52
|351
|117.00
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|3
|0
|182
|0
|169
|0
|20
|351
|117.00
|V.Brown, Florida
|3
|0
|197
|128
|25
|0
|24
|350
|116.67
|J.Jenkins, Texas State
|3
|140
|5
|0
|205
|0
|24
|350
|116.67
|W.Knight, James Madison
|2
|101
|43
|19
|70
|0
|23
|233
|116.50
|K.Owens, FIU
|3
|322
|25
|0
|0
|0
|50
|347
|115.67
|D.Boston, Washington
|2
|0
|142
|89
|0
|0
|13
|231
|115.50
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|3
|8
|154
|0
|182
|0
|23
|344
|114.67
|B.Sparks, Texas State
|3
|0
|307
|33
|0
|0
|24
|340
|113.33
|K.Concepcion, Texas A&M
|3
|0
|227
|112
|0
|0
|17
|339
|113.00
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|3
|260
|79
|0
|0
|0
|35
|339
|113.00
|A.Evans, Mississippi St.
|3
|0
|210
|128
|0
|0
|25
|338
|112.67
|J.Dwyer, TCU
|2
|0
|225
|0
|0
|0
|14
|225
|112.50
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|86
|92
|159
|0
|19
|337
|112.33
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|3
|209
|126
|0
|0
|0
|35
|335
|111.67
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|3
|290
|44
|0
|0
|0
|66
|334
|111.33
|S.Bell, Uconn
|3
|0
|332
|0
|0
|0
|23
|332
|110.67
|K.Coleman, Missouri
|3
|0
|258
|74
|0
|0
|31
|332
|110.67
|B.Washington, Baylor
|3
|304
|24
|0
|0
|0
|72
|328
|109.33
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|3
|17
|315
|-6
|0
|0
|23
|326
|108.67
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|2
|114
|103
|0
|0
|0
|33
|217
|108.50
|D.Richardson, Tulsa
|3
|296
|28
|0
|0
|0
|58
|324
|108.00
|I.Strong, Rutgers
|2
|0
|216
|0
|0
|0
|16
|216
|108.00
|M.Turner, Tulane
|1
|86
|4
|0
|18
|0
|16
|108
|108.00
|T.Bussey, Texas A&M
|3
|1
|87
|48
|186
|0
|17
|322
|107.33
|I.Mahdi, Arizona
|3
|263
|56
|0
|0
|0
|41
|319
|106.33
|J.Brown, UCF
|1
|106
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|106
|106.00
|R.Luke, Fresno St.
|4
|224
|80
|0
|120
|0
|53
|424
|106.00
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|3
|142
|71
|105
|0
|0
|35
|318
|106.00
|M.Fletcher, Miami
|3
|272
|45
|0
|0
|0
|46
|317
|105.67
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|3
|0
|302
|8
|6
|0
|26
|316
|105.33
|C.Pettaway, Bowling Green
|3
|124
|-3
|0
|194
|0
|33
|315
|105.00
|R.Brinson, SMU
|3
|0
|314
|0
|0
|0
|15
|314
|104.67
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|3
|314
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|314
|104.67
|J.Tyson, Arizona St.
|3
|0
|314
|0
|0
|0
|24
|314
|104.67
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|3
|200
|34
|0
|79
|0
|41
|313
|104.33
|C.Hendricks, Ohio
|3
|0
|312
|0
|0
|0
|20
|312
|104.00
|J.Jackson, UAB
|3
|277
|35
|0
|0
|0
|51
|312
|104.00
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|3
|192
|70
|0
|48
|0
|43
|310
|103.33
|B.Donelson, Fresno St.
|4
|325
|87
|0
|0
|0
|58
|412
|103.00
|O.Kelly, Michigan St.
|3
|7
|184
|118
|0
|0
|23
|309
|103.00
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|2
|127
|79
|0
|0
|0
|42
|206
|103.00
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|3
|219
|90
|0
|0
|0
|38
|309
|103.00
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|2
|161
|45
|0
|0
|0
|38
|206
|103.00
|J.Williams, Texas Tech
|3
|158
|151
|0
|0
|0
|38
|309
|103.00
|T.Green, Arkansas
|3
|307
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|307
|102.33
|T.Richard, Boston College
|3
|158
|149
|0
|0
|0
|55
|307
|102.33
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|3
|20
|6
|192
|89
|0
|13
|307
|102.33
|D.Trayanum, Toledo
|3
|248
|55
|0
|0
|0
|45
|303
|101.00
|J.Baugh, Florida
|3
|243
|59
|0
|0
|0
|44
|302
|100.67
|M.Brown, Uconn
|3
|159
|21
|0
|120
|0
|25
|300
|100.00
|D.Coleman, Army
|1
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|100
|100.00
|M.Ford, Stanford
|3
|291
|9
|0
|0
|0
|58
|300
|100.00
|N.Short, Army
|2
|104
|96
|0
|0
|0
|29
|200
|100.00
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|2
|159
|0
|0
|41
|0
|16
|200
|100.00
|Q.Wisner, Texas
|1
|80
|5
|0
|15
|0
|18
|100
|100.00
|W.Jordan, Southern Cal
|3
|286
|12
|0
|0
|0
|41
|298
|99.33
|G.Sands, FAU
|3
|232
|60
|0
|6
|0
|45
|298
|99.33
|D.Connors, Houston
|3
|271
|26
|0
|0
|0
|56
|297
|99.00
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|1
|36
|33
|0
|30
|0
|14
|99
|99.00
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|3
|230
|66
|0
|0
|0
|62
|296
|98.67
|A.Randall, Clemson
|3
|208
|37
|0
|50
|0
|49
|295
|98.33
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|3
|294
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|294
|98.00
|D.Stroman, Appalachian St.
|3
|0
|294
|0
|0
|0
|15
|294
|98.00
|R.Williams, Alabama
|2
|0
|195
|0
|0
|0
|10
|195
|97.50
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|3
|273
|19
|0
|0
|0
|37
|292
|97.33
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|4
|104
|284
|0
|0
|0
|28
|388
|97.00
|B.Woodson, Navy
|2
|194
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|194
|97.00
|J.Silver, Delaware
|3
|260
|30
|0
|0
|0
|41
|290
|96.67
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|3
|291
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|64
|289
|96.33
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|3
|213
|-6
|3
|79
|0
|52
|289
|96.33
|R.Williams, Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|285
|0
|0
|0
|14
|289
|96.33
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|3
|288
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|288
|96.00
|K.Duplessis, Delaware
|3
|7
|263
|0
|17
|0
|19
|287
|95.67
|I.Hooks, UAB
|3
|0
|229
|57
|1
|0
|22
|287
|95.67
|D.Robinson, Florida St.
|2
|0
|191
|0
|0
|0
|7
|191
|95.50
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|2
|188
|2
|0
|0
|0
|39
|190
|95.00
|J.Thaw, Delaware
|2
|0
|177
|13
|0
|0
|14
|190
|95.00
|E.Mason, Charlotte
|3
|0
|284
|0
|0
|0
|16
|284
|94.67
|J.Gray, Liberty
|3
|65
|88
|0
|129
|0
|23
|282
|94.00
|T.Meadows, Troy
|3
|269
|12
|0
|0
|0
|45
|281
|93.67
|E.Sanders, Southern Cal
|3
|160
|88
|0
|33
|0
|29
|281
|93.67
|A.Tecza, Navy
|3
|272
|9
|0
|0
|0
|47
|281
|93.67
|G.Bernard, Alabama
|3
|5
|275
|0
|0
|0
|17
|280
|93.33
|S.McGowan, Kentucky
|3
|275
|5
|0
|0
|0
|52
|280
|93.33
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|3
|230
|49
|0
|0
|0
|40
|279
|93.00
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|3
|273
|5
|0
|0
|0
|37
|278
|92.67
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|3
|247
|31
|0
|0
|0
|35
|278
|92.67
|A.Henderson, Buffalo
|3
|198
|80
|0
|0
|0
|60
|278
|92.67
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|3
|248
|30
|0
|0
|0
|46
|278
|92.67
|J.Roberts, Missouri
|3
|222
|56
|0
|0
|0
|33
|278
|92.67
|B.Thompson, Mississippi St.
|3
|0
|278
|0
|0
|0
|15
|278
|92.67
|L.Bond, Boston College
|3
|2
|275
|0
|0
|0
|32
|277
|92.33
|Q.Brown, Duke
|3
|0
|191
|86
|0
|0
|18
|277
|92.33
|T.Jones, Old Dominion
|3
|264
|13
|0
|0
|0
|20
|277
|92.33
|K.Barnes, TCU
|2
|156
|28
|0
|0
|0
|25
|184
|92.00
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|137
|19
|0
|28
|0
|26
|184
|92.00
|T.Hurst, Georgia St.
|3
|0
|275
|0
|0
|0
|18
|275
|91.67
|E.Raridon, Notre Dame
|2
|0
|182
|0
|0
|0
|9
|182
|91.00
|C.Barkate, Duke
|3
|0
|272
|0
|0
|0
|14
|272
|90.67
|J.Barney, Nebraska
|3
|0
|181
|90
|0
|0
|21
|271
|90.33
|D.Reynolds, N. Illinois
|2
|0
|0
|0
|180
|0
|6
|180
|90.00
|J.Gibson, Umass
|3
|11
|258
|0
|0
|0
|27
|269
|89.67
|D.Gill, Syracuse
|3
|0
|269
|0
|0
|0
|12
|269
|89.67
|C.Milliner, UAB
|3
|0
|268
|0
|0
|0
|17
|268
|89.33
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|3
|37
|162
|0
|69
|0
|19
|268
|89.33
|O.Blake, Arkansas
|3
|0
|266
|0
|0
|0
|18
|266
|88.67
|V.Snow, Buffalo
|3
|0
|168
|98
|0
|0
|20
|266
|88.67
|Z.Branch, Georgia
|3
|3
|181
|33
|48
|0
|19
|265
|88.33
|L.Avant, Colorado St.
|2
|80
|0
|0
|95
|0
|18
|175
|87.50
|J.Bradley, UNLV
|3
|0
|262
|0
|0
|0
|13
|262
|87.33
|D.Wells, Oregon St.
|3
|-4
|151
|0
|115
|0
|17
|262
|87.33
|C.Wright, N. Illinois
|2
|167
|7
|0
|0
|0
|41
|174
|87.00
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|3
|0
|183
|0
|77
|0
|16
|260
|86.67
|A.Flora, Iowa St.
|2
|0
|0
|117
|56
|0
|5
|173
|86.50
|J.Brady, Indiana
|3
|0
|47
|211
|0
|0
|16
|258
|86.00
|T.Johnson, N. Illinois
|2
|153
|19
|0
|0
|0
|35
|172
|86.00
|A.Hawkins, Baylor
|3
|0
|257
|0
|0
|0
|17
|257
|85.67
|M.Toney, Miami
|3
|0
|228
|29
|0
|0
|22
|257
|85.67
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|2
|142
|28
|0
|0
|0
|28
|170
|85.00
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|3
|0
|255
|0
|0
|0
|18
|255
|85.00
|B.Noernberg, Kansas St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|339
|0
|10
|339
|84.75
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|3
|183
|71
|0
|0
|0
|43
|254
|84.67
|H.Waylee, Virginia
|2
|169
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|169
|84.50
|W.Parker, Utah
|3
|192
|61
|0
|0
|0
|30
|253
|84.33
|D.Alston, Auburn
|1
|84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|84
|84.00
|M.Jackson, Purdue
|3
|-8
|149
|24
|87
|0
|22
|252
|84.00
|E.Messer, FAU
|3
|0
|213
|39
|0
|0
|28
|252
|84.00
|J.Napier, San Diego St.
|2
|4
|87
|77
|0
|0
|19
|168
|84.00
|K.Odom, UTEP
|3
|16
|236
|0
|0
|0
|21
|252
|84.00
|Z.Booker, Tulsa
|3
|6
|208
|36
|0
|0
|27
|250
|83.33
|C.Wolford, Kent St.
|3
|10
|223
|0
|17
|0
|13
|250
|83.33
|S.Alexander, Vanderbilt
|3
|197
|52
|0
|0
|0
|39
|249
|83.00
|A.Anderson, LSU
|3
|2
|247
|0
|0
|0
|20
|249
|83.00
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|3
|14
|115
|0
|120
|0
|12
|249
|83.00
|J.Ducker, Temple
|3
|239
|10
|0
|0
|0
|41
|249
|83.00
|D.Bishop, Tennessee
|3
|204
|44
|0
|0
|0
|31
|248
|82.67
|C.Nimrod, South Florida
|3
|0
|248
|0
|0
|0
|10
|248
|82.67
|J.Robinson, Missouri St.
|3
|21
|164
|0
|63
|0
|13
|248
|82.67
|T.Harden, SMU
|3
|253
|-7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|246
|82.00
|G.Benyard, Kennesaw St.
|3
|24
|208
|13
|0
|0
|16
|245
|81.67
|B.Horvath, Navy
|3
|245
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|245
|81.67
|J.Kanak, Oklahoma
|3
|0
|245
|0
|0
|0
|14
|245
|81.67
|J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee
|3
|142
|87
|16
|0
|0
|48
|245
|81.67
|J.Dupree, Colorado St.
|2
|150
|13
|0
|0
|0
|32
|163
|81.50
|J.Cameron, Baylor
|3
|0
|244
|0
|0
|0
|19
|244
|81.33
|K.Duff, Rutgers
|3
|0
|244
|0
|0
|0
|17
|244
|81.33
|A.Woods, UCLA
|3
|117
|91
|0
|36
|0
|33
|244
|81.33
|B.Brown, LSU
|3
|15
|145
|0
|83
|0
|19
|243
|81.00
|K.Ives, Nebraska
|2
|119
|43
|0
|0
|0
|19
|162
|81.00
|J.Lucas, Florida St.
|2
|45
|71
|24
|22
|0
|16
|162
|81.00
|C.Hellums, Army
|2
|161
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|161
|80.50
|C.Durr, Wyoming
|3
|1
|240
|0
|0
|0
|17
|241
|80.33
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|3
|0
|241
|0
|0
|0
|23
|241
|80.33
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|226
|14
|0
|0
|0
|33
|240
|80.00
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|2
|137
|23
|0
|0
|0
|21
|160
|80.00
|I.Sategna, Oklahoma
|3
|8
|157
|75
|0
|0
|22
|240
|80.00
|J.Lane, Southern Cal
|3
|0
|239
|0
|0
|0
|9
|239
|79.67
|T.Peyton, Georgia St.
|3
|55
|0
|0
|184
|0
|14
|239
|79.67
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|2
|113
|0
|0
|46
|0
|20
|159
|79.50
|J.Burnette, Houston
|1
|40
|39
|0
|0
|0
|11
|79
|79.00
|J.Whatley, Arizona
|3
|0
|237
|0
|0
|0
|14
|237
|79.00
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.