NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney clinches spot in Round of 8 and Max Verstappen closes gap in F1 standings

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Hollywood Casino 400
Playoffs — Round of 12
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).
Last year: The second race of 2024’s Round of 12 at Talladega saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claim an overtime win in a three-wide photo finish.
Last race: Ryan Blaney clinched a Round of 8 spot while keeping a surging Josh Berry at bay in the first race of Round of 12.
Next race: Oct. 5, Concord, North Carolina.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Kansas Lottery 300
Playoffs — Round of 12
Site: Kansas City, Kansas.
Track: Kansas Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:23 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Sammy Smith’s last-lap pass of Chandler Smith was enough to secure him the win in the second race of Round of 12 at Talladega.
Last race: Aric Almirola earned the victory in Bristol as the decision to skip a late-race tire swap turned out to be enough to secure his second win of the season in the playoff opener.
Next race: Oct. 4, Concord, North Carolina.
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Pole-sitter Corey Heim tied the series record with his ninth win of the season, leading 124 of 175 laps at New Hampshire.
Next race: Oct. 3, Concord, North Carolina.
FORMULA 1
Last race: Claiming back-to-back victories, Max Verstappen holds on as a contender for the Formula 1 title, leading every single lap in a dominant win at Baku.
Next race: Oct. 5, Marina Bay, Singapore.
INDYCAR
Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.
NHRA DRAG RACING
NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals
Site: Madison, Illinois.
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Next race: October 12, Ennis, Texas.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Summer Cup Clash
Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink
Summer Cup Clash
Federated Auto Parts Showdown
Next race: Oct. 3-4.
