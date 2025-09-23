NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney clinches spot in Round of 8 and Max Verstappen closes gap in F1 standings

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Hollywood Casino 400 Playoffs — Round of 12 Site: Kansas City, Kansas. Track: Kansas…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Hollywood Casino 400

Playoffs — Round of 12

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 1 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Last year: The second race of 2024’s Round of 12 at Talladega saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claim an overtime win in a three-wide photo finish.

Last race: Ryan Blaney clinched a Round of 8 spot while keeping a surging Josh Berry at bay in the first race of Round of 12.

Next race: Oct. 5, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Kansas Lottery 300

Playoffs — Round of 12

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:23 a.m., race, 4 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Sammy Smith’s last-lap pass of Chandler Smith was enough to secure him the win in the second race of Round of 12 at Talladega.

Last race: Aric Almirola earned the victory in Bristol as the decision to skip a late-race tire swap turned out to be enough to secure his second win of the season in the playoff opener.

Next race: Oct. 4, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Pole-sitter Corey Heim tied the series record with his ninth win of the season, leading 124 of 175 laps at New Hampshire.

Next race: Oct. 3, Concord, North Carolina.

FORMULA 1

Last race: Claiming back-to-back victories, Max Verstappen holds on as a contender for the Formula 1 title, leading every single lap in a dominant win at Baku.

Next race: Oct. 5, Marina Bay, Singapore.

INDYCAR

Season Wrap: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

NHRA DRAG RACING

NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals

Site: Madison, Illinois.

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: October 12, Ennis, Texas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Summer Cup Clash

Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink

Summer Cup Clash

Federated Auto Parts Showdown

Next race: Oct. 3-4.

