NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin advances to the Round of 12 and Max Verstappen dominates in F1

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Playoffs – Round of 16

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Kyle Larson earned his fifth win of the season and advanced to the Round of 12 after a dominant run in which he led 462 of the 500 laps.

Last race: Leading a race-high 75 of 240 laps, pole-sitter Denny Hamlin secured his fifth win of the year while advancing to the Round of 12.

Next race: September 21, Loudon, New Hampshire.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Food City 300

Playoffs – Round of 12

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Cole Custer secured the regular season championship while leading a race-high 104 laps and bouncing back from early contact with the outside wall.

Last race: Conner Zilisch captured his ninth win of the season and fourth in a row while securing the regular season championship.

Next race: September 27, Kansas City, Kansas.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Playoffs – Round of 10

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 3:05 p.m., qualifying, 4:10 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Layne Riggs notched his second series win in a row after taking the lead from Corey Heim with 80 laps to go.

Last race: Corey Heim took the win at Darlington in the first round of the playoffs, marking his eighth victory of the season and securing a spot in the Round of 8.

Next race: September 21, Loudon, New Hampshire.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix, beating a second-place Lando Norris by 19 seconds after the two McLaren drivers were caught up in a messy team orders dispute over the final 10 laps.

Next race: September 21, Baku, Azerbaijan.

INDYCAR

Next race: The 2025 season has ended.

Last race: Josef Newgarden held off a late surge from Alex Palou, earning him his first win of the year and breaking a 20-race losing streak in the season finale at Nashville. Alex Palou, who had previously secured the title on August 10 in Portland, won the 2025 NTT IndyCar season, marking his third consecutive series championship.

NHRA DRAG RACING

40th NHRA Reading Nationals presented by Nitro Fish

Site: Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

Track: Maple Grove Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next race: September 21, Concord, North Carolina.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Needmore Late Model Showdown

Nashville West Showdown

Billy Clanton Classic

Socal Showdown

Next race: September 19 – 20.

