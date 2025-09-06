NASCAR-Xfinity Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog Results

Saturday At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1)…

Saturday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 160 laps, 58 points.

2. (3) William Sawalich, Toyota, 160, 50.

3. (10) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 160, 38.

4. (12) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 160, 37.

5. (18) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 160, 41.

6. (7) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 160, 49.

7. (17) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

8. (26) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 160, 29.

9. (16) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 160, 28.

10. (11) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 160, 27.

11. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 160, 26.

12. (9) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 160, 34.

13. (21) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 160, 24.

14. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 160, 23.

15. (31) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 160, 22.

16. (30) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 160, 21.

17. (5) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 160, 22.

18. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 160, 19.

19. (36) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, 160, 18.

20. (29) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 160, 17.

21. (37) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 160, 0.

22. (6) Harrison Burton, Ford, 160, 15.

23. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 160, 14.

24. (20) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 160, 13.

25. (2) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 160, 20.

26. (38) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 160, 11.

27. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 160, 10.

28. (14) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 160, 26.

29. (34) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 160, 8.

30. (15) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 158, 7.

31. (35) Glen Reen, Toyota, 158, 6.

32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 158, 5.

33. (22) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 157, 4.

34. (24) Kole Raz, Ford, 145, 3.

35. (4) Sam Mayer, Ford, accident, 134, 8.

36. (19) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, accident, 109, 1.

37. (8) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, engine, 38, 1.

38. (28) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, accident, 33, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 90.551 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 12 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.506 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 42 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0-39; W.Sawalich 40-46; J.Allgaier 47-74; A.Almirola 75; C.Zilisch 76-114; N.Leitz 115-116; C.Zilisch 117-147; A.Almirola 148; C.Zilisch 149-160

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 4 times for 121 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 28 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 7 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 2 laps; N.Leitz, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 8; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 924; 2. J.Allgaier, 904; 3. S.Mayer, 874; 4. J.Love, 804; 5. A.Hill, 766; 6. C.Kvapil, 728; 7. B.Jones, 709; 8. S.Smith, 664; 9. S.Creed, 662; 10. T.Gray, 657; 11. H.Burton, 628; 12. N.Sanchez, 603; 13. J.Burton, 597; 14. R.Sieg, 560; 15. C.Eckes, 558; 16. D.Thompson, 536.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

