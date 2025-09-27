NASCAR-Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 Results

Saturday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Brandon Jones, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200 laps, 59 points.

2. (7) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 49.

3. (17) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

4. (14) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

5. (10) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 200, 34.

6. (2) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 200, 42.

7. (12) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

8. (13) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

9. (4) Brenden Queen, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

10. (9) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 200, 32.

11. (6) William Sawalich, Toyota, 200, 26.

12. (38) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 44.

14. (20) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (19) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (3) Sam Mayer, Ford, 200, 37.

17. (24) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 200, 20.

18. (8) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

19. (15) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 199, 18.

20. (18) Harrison Burton, Ford, 199, 17.

21. (27) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (11) Patrick Staropoli, Toyota, 199, 15.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (22) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 198, 9.

29. (31) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 198, 8.

30. (26) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 198, 7.

31. (30) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 197, 6.

32. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197, 5.

33. (33) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 196, 4.

34. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 3.

35. (32) Kole Raz, Ford, 195, 2.

36. (28) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 195, 1.

37. (16) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, accident, 154, 2.

38. (35) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 140, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.987 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 20 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.787 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0; T.Gray 1-13; J.Allgaier 14-49; B.Jones 50-54; J.Allgaier 55-63; B.Jones 64; J.Allgaier 65-94; B.Jones 95-98; C.Zilisch 99-137; B.Jones 138-143; C.Zilisch 144-145; N.Sanchez 146; C.Eckes 147-149; B.Queen 150-157; C.Zilisch 158; J.Allgaier 159-162; B.Jones 163-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 4 times for 79 laps; B.Jones, 5 times for 54 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 42 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 13 laps; B.Queen, 1 time for 8 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 3 laps; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 9; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; B.Jones, 2; A.Almirola, 2; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; S.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 2165; 2. J.Allgaier, 2130; 3. B.Jones, 2103; 4. S.Mayer, 2103; 5. T.Gray, 2076; 6. S.Creed, 2072; 7. C.Kvapil, 2069; 8. J.Love, 2065; 9. N.Sanchez, 2060; 10. A.Hill, 2058; 11. H.Burton, 2057; 12. S.Smith, 2051; 13. C.Eckes, 648; 14. J.Burton, 624; 15. D.Thompson, 619; 16. R.Sieg, 606.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

