NASCAR-Xfinity Food City 300 Results

Friday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Aric Almirola, Toyota,…

Friday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 300 laps, 52 points.

2. (10) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 300, 35.

3. (2) Sam Mayer, Ford, 300, 50.

4. (11) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 300, 42.

5. (4) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 300, 51.

6. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 49.

7. (7) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300, 38.

8. (12) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 300, 29.

9. (26) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 300, 28.

10. (18) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 300, 29.

11. (22) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 26.

12. (16) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 300, 30.

13. (20) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 300, 25.

14. (5) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 300, 29.

15. (6) William Sawalich, Toyota, 300, 26.

16. (15) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 300, 21.

17. (17) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 300, 20.

18. (19) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 300, 19.

19. (21) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 300, 18.

20. (28) Brenden Queen, Chevrolet, 300, 17.

21. (30) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 300, 16.

22. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 300, 15.

23. (8) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 299, 18.

24. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 299, 13.

25. (9) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 299, 18.

26. (31) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 299, 11.

27. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 299, 10.

28. (33) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 298, 9.

29. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 296, 8.

30. (34) Logan Bearden, Chevrolet, 296, 7.

31. (37) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 295, 6.

32. (23) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 294, 5.

33. (35) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 288, 4.

34. (38) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 287, 3.

35. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, axle, 268, 2.

36. (13) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, accident, 81, 0.

37. (14) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, engine, 56, 1.

38. (29) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, garage, 55, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 79.859 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, .0 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.381 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-78; C.Zilisch 79; H.Burton 80-83; J.Love 84; J.Allgaier 85-101; S.Mayer 102-169; C.Zilisch 170-266; A.Almirola 267-300

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Zilisch, 2 times for 98 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 95 laps; S.Mayer, 1 time for 68 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 34 laps; H.Burton, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Love, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Zilisch, 9; J.Allgaier, 3; A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; N.Sanchez, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Zilisch, 2064; 2. J.Allgaier, 2035; 3. S.Mayer, 2016; 4. J.Love, 2013; 5. B.Jones, 2013; 6. S.Smith, 2009; 7. N.Sanchez, 2006; 8. T.Gray, 2005; 9. C.Kvapil, 2005; 10. S.Creed, 2003; 11. H.Burton, 2002; 12. A.Hill, 2000; 13. J.Burton, 598; 14. C.Eckes, 596; 15. R.Sieg, 570; 16. D.Thompson, 557.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.