NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 Results

Sunday At New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H. Lap length: 1.06 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Ryan Blaney,…

Sunday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.06 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 301 laps, 57 points.

2. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, 301, 43.

3. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 301, 50.

4. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 301, 52.

5. (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 301, 36.

6. (19) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 301, 36.

7. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 301, 44.

8. (11) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 301, 30.

9. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 301, 28.

10. (18) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 301, 29.

11. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 301, 38.

12. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 301, 28.

13. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 301, 24.

14. (23) Ryan Preece, Ford, 301, 23.

15. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 301, 25.

16. (33) Noah Gragson, Ford, 301, 21.

17. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 301, 20.

18. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 301, 19.

19. (36) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 301, 18.

20. (12) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 301, 17.

21. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 301, 18.

22. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 301, 15.

23. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 301, 14.

24. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 301, 13.

25. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 300, 12.

26. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 11.

27. (20) Zane Smith, Ford, 300, 10.

28. (26) Erik Jones, Toyota, 300, 9.

29. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 8.

30. (24) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 297, 7.

31. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 296, 6.

32. (10) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 250, 9.

33. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 207, 4.

34. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 146, 3.

35. (13) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 134, 2.

36. (32) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 117, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.692 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 7 minutes, 53 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .937 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-52; R.Blaney 53-113; C.Ware 114; C.Briscoe 115-133; K.Larson 134-137; J.Logano 138-188; C.Ware 189; J.Logano 190-227; R.Blaney 228-231; J.Logano 232-237; J.Berry 238-240; C.Elliott 241-243; R.Blaney 244-255; J.Berry 256-262; R.Blaney 263-301

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 4 times for 147 laps; R.Blaney, 4 times for 116 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 19 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Ware, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; C.Bell, 4; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; K.Larson, 3; W.Byron, 2; R.Blaney, 2; C.Briscoe, 2; C.Elliott, 1; B.Wallace, 1; A.Cindric, 1; R.Chastain, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 3034; 2. K.Larson, 3032; 3. W.Byron, 3032; 4. C.Bell, 3028; 5. R.Blaney, 3027; 6. C.Briscoe, 3018; 7. C.Elliott, 3013; 8. B.Wallace, 3009; 9. A.Cindric, 3008; 10. R.Chastain, 3007; 11. J.Logano, 3007; 12. T.Reddick, 3006; 13. A.Bowman, 2056; 14. A.Dillon, 2052; 15. S.Van Gisbergen, 2050; 16. J.Berry, 2010.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.