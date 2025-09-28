NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 273 laps, 55 points.

2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 273, 56.

3. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 273, 50.

4. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 273, 44.

5. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 273, 37.

6. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 273, 48.

7. (12) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 273, 30.

8. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 273, 29.

9. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 273, 28.

10. (24) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 273, 27.

11. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 273, 35.

12. (23) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 273, 25.

13. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 273, 24.

14. (21) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 273, 23.

15. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 273, 25.

16. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 273, 21.

17. (30) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 273, 20.

18. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 273, 19.

19. (29) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 273, 18.

20. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 273, 17.

21. (35) Joey Logano, Ford, 273, 24.

22. (32) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 273, 15.

23. (14) Noah Gragson, Ford, 273, 14.

24. (37) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 273, 15.

25. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 272, 12.

26. (19) Ryan Preece, Ford, 271, 11.

27. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 271, 10.

28. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 271, 10.

29. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 269, 9.

30. (26) Austin Cindric, Ford, 269, 7.

31. (28) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 266, 8.

32. (25) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 266, 5.

33. (13) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 266, 4.

34. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

35. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 236, 2.

36. (20) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 216, 1.

37. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 52, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.102 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 19 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .069 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 48 laps.

Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-19; D.Hamlin 20-37; J.Berry 38; R.Blaney 39; B.Keselowski 40-44; D.Hamlin 45-83; C.Bell 84-86; K.Larson 87; C.Bell 88-122; J.Nemechek 123; D.Suárez 124-129; D.Hamlin 130-172; C.Elliott 173-195; D.Hamlin 196-221; C.Bell 222; D.Hamlin 223-255; C.Bell 256-258; B.Wallace 259-265; C.Bell 266; B.Wallace 267-272; C.Elliott 273

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 5 times for 159 laps; C.Bell, 5 times for 43 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 24 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 19 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 13 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 6 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 5 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Berry, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; C.Bell, 4; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; K.Larson, 3; R.Blaney, 3; W.Byron, 2; C.Elliott, 2; C.Briscoe, 2; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; B.Wallace, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 3124; 2. D.Hamlin, 3118; 3. C.Bell, 3114; 4. W.Byron, 3110; 5. C.Elliott, 3104; 6. R.Blaney, 3099; 7. C.Briscoe, 3091; 8. J.Logano, 3083; 9. R.Chastain, 3070; 10. B.Wallace, 3057; 11. T.Reddick, 3054; 12. A.Cindric, 3035; 13. A.Bowman, 2091; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 2086; 15. A.Dillon, 2086; 16. J.Berry, 2057.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

