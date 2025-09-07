NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Results

Sunday At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1)…

Sunday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 240 laps, 53 points.

2. (3) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 240, 45.

3. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 240, 38.

4. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 240, 39.

5. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 240, 40.

6. (20) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 240, 33.

7. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 240, 40.

8. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 240, 44.

9. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 240, 28.

10. (21) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 240, 27.

11. (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 240, 33.

12. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 240, 41.

13. (32) Ryan Preece, Ford, 240, 24.

14. (28) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 240, 23.

15. (27) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 240, 22.

16. (7) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 240, 21.

17. (23) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 240, 29.

18. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 240, 24.

19. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 240, 18.

20. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 240, 17.

21. (16) Erik Jones, Toyota, 240, 16.

22. (22) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 240, 15.

23. (17) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 240, 14.

24. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 240, 17.

25. (18) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 240, 12.

26. (25) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 240, 11.

27. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 240, 10.

28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 240, 9.

29. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, 240, 8.

30. (24) Noah Gragson, Ford, 239, 7.

31. (33) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 239, 6.

32. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 239, 5.

33. (10) Zane Smith, Ford, 239, 6.

34. (35) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 207, 3.

35. (26) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 64, 2.

36. (12) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 35, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.262 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.620 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0-6; K.Larson 7-28; D.Hamlin 29-32; C.Briscoe 33-47; K.Larson 48-77; B.Wallace 78-135; B.Keselowski 136-139; B.Wallace 140-154; J.Logano 155; D.Hamlin 156-195; J.Logano 196; C.Elliott 197-200; T.Gibbs 201; R.Blaney 202-206; B.Keselowski 207-215; D.Hamlin 216-240

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 75 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 73 laps; K.Larson, 2 times for 52 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 15 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 13 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 2 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; C.Briscoe, 2; R.Blaney, 2; W.Byron, 2; B.Wallace, 1; C.Elliott, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 2120; 2. C.Briscoe, 2115; 3. K.Larson, 2103; 4. B.Wallace, 2093; 5. R.Blaney, 2085; 6. W.Byron, 2082; 7. T.Reddick, 2080; 8. C.Bell, 2075; 9. C.Elliott, 2071; 10. J.Logano, 2064; 11. R.Chastain, 2062; 12. A.Cindric, 2054; 13. A.Dillon, 2043; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 2039; 15. A.Bowman, 2019; 16. J.Berry, 2009.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

