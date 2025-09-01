NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 367…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 367 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 367, 53.

3. (19) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367, 42.

4. (30) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 367, 38.

5. (22) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 367, 38.

6. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 367, 41.

7. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 38.

8. (23) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 29.

9. (26) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 367, 28.

10. (15) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 27.

11. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 38.

12. (10) Austin Cindric, Ford, 367, 28.

13. (24) Zane Smith, Ford, 367, 24.

14. (34) Noah Gragson, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (32) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 22.

16. (27) Ryan Preece, Ford, 367, 23.

17. (21) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367, 20.

18. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 367, 20.

19. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 30.

20. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 17.

21. (11) William Byron, Chevrolet, 367, 17.

22. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 367, 15.

23. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 14.

24. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 13.

25. (17) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 366, 12.

26. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 366, 11.

27. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 366, 10.

28. (33) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 366, 9.

29. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 365, 12.

30. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 365, 7.

31. (29) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365, 6.

32. (20) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 365, 5.

33. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 365, 4.

34. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365, 3.

35. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 354, 0.

36. (37) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, garage, 282, 1.

37. (36) Cody Ware, Ford, suspension, 249, 1.

38. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, 239, 2.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.146 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 51 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .408 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 24 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Hamlin 0; C.Briscoe 1-34; B.Wallace 35-43; J.Nemechek 44-55; C.Briscoe 56-74; B.Wallace 75; K.Larson 76-77; C.Bell 78-79; S.Van Gisbergen 80; J.Nemechek 81-83; C.Briscoe 84-121; D.Hamlin 122; C.Briscoe 123; D.Hamlin 124-131; C.Briscoe 132-187; C.Elliott 188-195; C.Briscoe 196-205; S.Van Gisbergen 206; C.Briscoe 207-236; T.Reddick 237-239; C.Briscoe 240-273; R.Chastain 274-276; D.Hamlin 277-279; S.Van Gisbergen 280; C.Briscoe 281-367

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Briscoe, 9 times for 309 laps; J.Nemechek, 2 times for 15 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 12 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 10 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 8 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 3 times for 3 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 4; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; C.Briscoe, 2; W.Byron, 2; R.Blaney, 2; B.Wallace, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; C.Elliott, 1; J.Logano, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Briscoe, 2070; 2. D.Hamlin, 2067; 3. K.Larson, 2062; 4. T.Reddick, 2059; 5. W.Byron, 2049; 6. B.Wallace, 2049; 7. R.Blaney, 2046; 8. R.Chastain, 2045; 9. A.Cindric, 2036; 10. C.Bell, 2035; 11. C.Elliott, 2033; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2027; 13. J.Logano, 2024; 14. A.Dillon, 2019; 15. J.Berry, 2008; 16. A.Bowman, 2008.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

