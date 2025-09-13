NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500 laps, 40 points.

2. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 45.

3. (24) Zane Smith, Ford, 500, 42.

4. (2) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 52.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 32.

6. (38) Corey Heim, Toyota, 500, 0.

7. (12) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 500, 36.

8. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 37.

9. (31) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 500, 28.

10. (4) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 500, 46.

11. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 500, 35.

12. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 33.

13. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 500, 24.

14. (19) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 499, 25.

15. (14) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 499, 22.

16. (32) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 499, 21.

17. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 499, 20.

18. (29) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 499, 19.

19. (13) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 499, 18.

20. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 499, 17.

21. (20) Ryan Preece, Ford, 499, 16.

22. (11) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 16.

23. (30) Noah Gragson, Ford, 498, 14.

24. (36) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 498, 13.

25. (33) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 497, 0.

26. (28) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 497, 11.

27. (37) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 497, 10.

28. (23) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 496, 9.

29. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 496, 8.

30. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 496, 12.

31. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 495, 7.

32. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 495, 5.

33. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 488, 4.

34. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 487, 13.

35. (39) Chad Finchum, Ford, brakes, 458, 2.

36. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, garage, 408, 5.

37. (35) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 364, 1.

38. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 311, 1.

39. (10) Josh Berry, Ford, brakes, 75, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 70.083 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 48 minutes, 10 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .343 seconds.

Caution Flags: 14 for 137 laps.

Lead Changes: 36 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-23; T.Gibbs 24-30; R.Blaney 31-48; A.Cindric 49-56; R.Blaney 57-62; T.Gibbs 63-123; R.Blaney 124-129; A.Allmendinger 130; T.Gibbs 131-137; B.Wallace 138-141; T.Gibbs 142-209; C.Hocevar 210; A.Cindric 211-212; A.Bowman 213-216; C.Hocevar 217-227; T.Gibbs 228-240; A.Bowman 241; R.Stenhouse 242-246; T.Gibbs 247-276; C.Briscoe 277-323; B.Wallace 324-331; C.Briscoe 332-356; C.Bell 357; D.Hamlin 358-360; C.Briscoe 361-415; T.Gibbs 416-430; C.Bell 431-436; B.Keselowski 437-438; Z.Smith 439-442; J.Logano 443-449; B.Keselowski 450-465; C.Hocevar 466-474; Z.Smith 475; B.Keselowski 476-490; C.Bell 491; C.Hocevar 492-496; C.Bell 497-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gibbs, 7 times for 201 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 127 laps; B.Keselowski, 3 times for 33 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 30 laps; C.Hocevar, 4 times for 26 laps; A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 24 laps; C.Bell, 4 times for 12 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 12 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 10 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 7 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 5 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 5 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 5 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: D.Hamlin, 5; S.Van Gisbergen, 4; K.Larson, 3; C.Bell, 3; C.Briscoe, 2; R.Blaney, 2; W.Byron, 2; B.Wallace, 1; C.Elliott, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Chastain, 1; A.Cindric, 1; A.Dillon, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 2120; 2. C.Briscoe, 2115; 3. K.Larson, 2103; 4. B.Wallace, 2093; 5. R.Blaney, 2085; 6. W.Byron, 2082; 7. T.Reddick, 2080; 8. C.Bell, 2075; 9. C.Elliott, 2071; 10. J.Logano, 2064; 11. R.Chastain, 2062; 12. A.Cindric, 2054; 13. A.Dillon, 2043; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 2039; 15. A.Bowman, 2019; 16. J.Berry, 2009.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

