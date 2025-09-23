Narváez hits 2-run double, Lowe drives in 2 as Red Sox beat AL-leading Blue Jays 4-1

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Narváez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Nathaniel Lowe had two RBI singles and…

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Narváez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Nathaniel Lowe had two RBI singles and the Boston Red Sox beat the AL-leading Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The slumping Blue Jays had just three hits and lost for the fifth time in six games. Toronto began the day with a two-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. New York closed to within a game after rallying to beat the White Sox 3-2.

Masataka Yoshida had two hits and scored a run as the Red Sox improved to 40-39 on the road.

Justin Wilson (4-1) got four outs for the win and Aroldis Chapman finished for his 32nd save in 34 chances as the Red Sox boosted their wild card hopes.

Narváez chased Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman with a two-out hit in the sixth that put the Red Sox up 4-1.

Gausman (10-11) allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Boston’s Lucas Giolito allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, failing to finish five innings for the second straight start. Giolito walked four and struck out three.

Key moment

Toronto’s George Springer thought he’d hit a two-run double in the second but third base umpire Scott Barry called Springer’s ground ball foul. On the next pitch, an irate Springer was called out looking to end the inning.

Key stat

Boston is 31-19 against the AL East and has won 23 of its past 32 against division foes.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (17-5, 2.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (5-4, 5.06 ERA).

