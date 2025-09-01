Napoli shops in Manchester again with Hojlund to replace injured Lukaku

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Serie A champion Napoli went shopping again in Manchester, signing Rasmus Hojlund on a loan deal…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Serie A champion Napoli went shopping again in Manchester, signing Rasmus Hojlund on a loan deal from United on Monday to replace injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli acquired Scott McTominay from United before last season and the Scotland midfielder went on to become the Serie A MVP. Then Kevin De Bruyne was signed from Manchester City in June.

McTominay and De Bruyne both scored in Napoli’s 2-0 win at Sassuolo in their Serie A opener. They were also dangerous in Saturday’s late win over Cagliari.

Hojlund will be expected to provide more goals with Lukaku likely out until January due to a left thigh muscle injury in a preseason friendly.

The deal — which will be made permanent at the end of the season — marks a return to the Italian league for the Denmark forward, who played for Atalanta in 2022-23.

While financial details were not disclosed, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported Napoli pay United five million euros (nearly $6 million) for the loan, with the full transfer fee set at 40 million euros ($46 million) — making the total 45 million euros (more than $50 million). That’s far less than the 64 million pounds ($86 million) that United agreed to pay Atalanta for Hojlund two years ago.

Hojlund will reportedly sign a five-year contract with Napoli after the loan deal.

The 22-year-old Hojlund struggled in the Premier League last season with only four goals in 32 appearances — after notching 10 the season before.

United revamped its attack in the offseason by signing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Hojlund has eight goals in 26 appearances for Denmark.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.