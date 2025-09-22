Napoli returns to the top of Serie A with win over Pisa

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca scored late and Napoli bounced back from a Champions League defeat…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Leonardo Spinazzola and Lorenzo Lucca scored late and Napoli bounced back from a Champions League defeat at Manchester City to beat Pisa 3-2 and return to the top of Serie A on Monday.

Billy Gilmour scored his first of the season just before halftime and it looked like reigning champion Napoli was set for an easy victory against a side that has yet to win this season.

Napoli was pegged back by a M’Bala Nzola penalty on the hour but Pisa’s hopes were extinguished in the final quarter.

Spinazzola fired a low shot into the bottom corner to regain Napoli the lead in the 73rd minute and Lucca took a cute flick from Scott McTominay before slamming in the ball eight minutes from time.

Brazilian midfielder Lorran converted a Samuele Angori cutback in the 90th for Pisa but it remained joint bottom of the league with Lecce on one point and without a win in Napoli since 1986.

Napoli’s fourth victory in a row took it back to the top of Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus.

