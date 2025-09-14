Müller scores a hat trick on 36th birthday and Whitecaps clinch a playoff spot with win over Union

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Müller scored a hat trick on his 36th birthday, Seymour Reid became the youngest…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thomas Müller scored a hat trick on his 36th birthday, Seymour Reid became the youngest player in Vancouver history to score a regular-season goal at 17 years, 193 days, and the Whitecaps beat the Philadelphia Union 7-0 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Vancouver (15-6-7) became the seventh team in MLS history to win a regular-season game by seven goals. The seven goals were also a club record.

Philadelphia (17-7-6) came into the game sitting atop the league standings.

The Whitecaps scored four first-half goals for the first time in their MLS history.

Müller, playing in his third MLS game, converted a pair of first-half penalty kicks and scored on a header late in the second half. He added his first MLS assist midway through the second half on a pass to Emmanuel Sabbi at the top of the penalty area.

Sabbi scored twice for the Whitecaps, who secured a postseason berth for the third year in a row. Mathias Laborda and Rayan Elloumi each added a goal.

Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots to record his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season.

Vancouver played without star striker Brian White, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Müller signed with the Whitecaps last month following 17 storied seasons with Bayern Munich.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.