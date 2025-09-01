Montgomery, Meidroth HRs, Baldwin, Tauchman RBI doubles lead White Sox past Twins 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth homered and Brooks Baldwin and Mike Tauchman hit consecutive run-scoring doubles as…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth homered and Brooks Baldwin and Mike Tauchman hit consecutive run-scoring doubles as the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Monday.

The White Sox trailed 5-4 in the eighth inning before Baldwin and Tauchman hit back-to-back RBI doubles off Justin Topa (1-4).

Kyle Alexander (5-13), the sixth of seven pitchers for the White Sox, earned the win. Jordan Leasure retired all four batters he faced to earn his fifth save of the season.

Royce Lewis homered and Byron Buxton drove in two runs for Minnesota. Twins starter Bailey Ober allowed four runs on six hits in five innings and had three strikeouts and two walks.

Montgomery led off the second with a solo homer, and three batters later Meidroth added a two-run shot to give the White Sox an early 3-0 lead.

The Twins tied it in the sixth on a homer by Lewis and a sacrifice fly by Buxton sacrifice fly and went ahead 5-4 an inning later on an RBI single with two out by Brooks Lee.

Key moment

With runners on the corners and one out in the sixth, Meidroth hit a sharp grounder to the left side of a drawn-in infield. Shortstop Lee made the play and fired home in time for Ryan Jeffers to apply the tag on Montgomery and the White Sox came up empty. The Twins tied the game in the bottom of the inning.

Key stat

Montgomery has homered in four straight games against the Twins.

Up next

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 4.59 ERA) will start for the Twins against RHP Davis Martin (5-9, 4.03) on Tuesday.

