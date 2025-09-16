Moniak leads Rockies against the Marlins after 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (70-80, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-109, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (70-80, third in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-109, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (6-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-15, 4.97 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -154, Rockies +128; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins after Mickey Moniak had four hits on Sunday in a 9-6 loss to the Padres.

Colorado has a 41-109 record overall and a 23-52 record in home games. The Rockies have a 20-90 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami is 70-80 overall and 34-38 in road games. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 26 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs for the Rockies. Moniak is 11 for 33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .204 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (wrist), Valente Bellozo: day-to-day (tricep), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (ankle), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (tibia), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Gusto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

