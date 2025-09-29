Valencia-Oviedo game in La Liga postponed because of weather alert

MADRID (AP) — Valencia vs. Oviedo in La Liga was postponed from Monday to Tuesday because of bad weather in…

MADRID (AP) — Valencia vs. Oviedo in La Liga was postponed from Monday to Tuesday because of bad weather in the city of Valencia.

A weather alert for heavy rain and risk of flooding was issued for the region, prompting the Spanish league’s decision to postpone.

The match will take place on Tuesday if the weather conditions improve and the safety of everyone involved is guaranteed.

Less than a year ago, Valencia had some of its matches postponed because of severe floods that killed more than 200 people in the area.

Valencia is 12th in the standings. Oviedo, promoted to the top division this season, is second-to-last after one victory and five losses.

