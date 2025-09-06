Mitchell scores 20, Howard 18 as Fever beat Sky 97-77 and move closer to securing playoff berth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Natasha Howard added 18 and the Indiana Fever moved closer to securing…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Natasha Howard added 18 and the Indiana Fever moved closer to securing a playoff berth with a 97-77 win over the Chicago Sky on Friday night in a matchup that was missing both teams’ marquee players.

The Fever announced Thursday that Caitlin Clark would miss the rest of the season with a groin injury. She hasn’t played since July 15. The Sky were without Angel Reese, the league’s leading rebounder, after she picked up her eighth technical foul in her last game, meaning an automatic one-game suspension.

Then, Chicago announced Reese would miss a half game with a team suspension for comments detrimental to the club, Earlier in the week, Reese complained about losing and hinted she would be willing to move on if the team doesn’t start winning.

Indiana went 5-0 against Chicago this season, winning by an average of 24 points. The Fever need one win or a Sparks loss to secure a playoff spot.

Odyssey Sims scored 13 points and Aliyah Boston 11 for the Fever (22-20), who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Los Angeles in the race for the final playoff spot.

Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere score 18 points apiece for the Sky (10-31). Elizabeth Williams added 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Ariel Atkins scored 10.

Indiana made a statement in the first quarter by racing to a 31-15 lead. The Fever were 10-for-14 shooting and had 10 assists.

Both teams finished at 52%, but Indiana was 38 of 73, while Chicago was 25 of 48. Chicago was plus-8 rebounding, but was slowed 24 turnovers that the Pacers turned into 24 points.

Indiana is at Washington on Sunday, and Chicago is at Las Vegas.

