Mitch Marner hits the ice as Golden Knights open training camp with Stanley Cup in mind

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights are always going for it, constantly willing to chase top talent in order to make a run at the Stanley Cup.

Their latest big-name acquisition, Mitch Marner, appeared on the ice Thursday morning as Vegas opened training camp.

“We haven’t had a stretch in our history where you know you’re taking a step back,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “That’s not how we feel. We’re going to be pedal to the floorboard.”

The Golden Knights would be among the favorites this season even if they hadn’t acquired Marner in a sign-and-trade deal worth $96 million over eight years. But having one of the NHL’s top playmakers on the roster moves Vegas closer to the front of the contender conversation.

Two-time defending champion Florida is the 6-1 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook and next up are Vegas and Colorado at 8-1 each.

Marner and some of his new teammates attended Monday night’s Las Vegas Raiders-Los Angeles Chargers game and were shown on the Allegiant Stadium big screen. Included were three of the top five picks from the 2015 draft — Jack Eichel (No. 2), Marner (No. 4) and Noah Hanifin (No. 5).

All on the same club.

It’s not like Marner isn’t used to extraordinarily high expectations.

He comes from the hockey hotbed of Toronto, where he played for the team he grew up cheering on. Marner hoped the storybook tale of leading his beloved team to the championship would eventually come true.

It didn’t, and as disappointed as he was at failing to get past the second round each season, many Maple Leafs fans took it even more personally. As the face of the franchise, Marner often took the brunt of criticism from one of the league’s most rabid fan bases.

He later told Canadian sports network TSN that safety concerns for his family were one of the reasons he wanted to leave. In landing in Vegas, Marner has the chance to start over with a new fan base, and he said he could see their passion at the Raiders game.

“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know the area pretty well now,” Marner said. “It’s been great going out for walks — the sun, the heat, the mountains. The dog’s still getting used to it here with the heat, but it’s just been awesome.”

Marner, like Eichel, is more of a playmaker than a shot taker. He was fifth in the league last season with 102 points and third with 75 assists, both career highs. Marner scored 27 goals.

Eichel produced similar numbers, finishing with 28 goals, 66 assists and 94 points. He acknowledged after last season he probably needs to shoot more often.

One of the key questions going into the season is whether coach Bruce Cassidy will use both players on the same top line or split them up. If they play together like they did Thursday — Ivan Barbashev was the third line member — at least one of them will have to be more aggressive.

“We’re both going to have to shoot it,” Marner said. “I think we’re both going to get some good opportunities. We’ve got to be comfortable in the areas to not be afraid to shoot. Barby’s going to be around the net hunting those pucks, so just try to get it around there.”

Eichel contract remains priority

McCrimmon said after last season that keeping Eichel, who has one season left on his eight-year, $80 million contract, was high on the agenda. He maintained that stance with camp opening.

“We have tremendous regard for the player and what he’s meant to our organization,” McCrimmon said. “I think he feels the organization’s been very good for him as well. We’ll continue to have dialogue.”

Eichel was not made available to the media on Thursday after taking part in only one of two practice sessions. Cassidy said Eichel had tweaked something in the first session and was kept out for precautionary reasons.

Eichel said during the NHL media tour earlier this month that he wasn’t opposed to continuing negotiations if nothing gets done before the season begins.

“If a contract happens organically, then it happens,” Eichel said at the time. “Right now, you’re just focused on trying to get yourself in as good of a place as you can be to start the season and help the hockey team.”

Pietrangelo still involved

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who won Stanley Cups in St. Louis and Vegas, has been one of the Golden Knights’ key figures as much as for his leadership abilities as his on-ice performance.

He is not playing this season because of a major hip injury and his NHL future is in question.

McCrimmon said Pietrangelo plans on living in Las Vegas and be involved with the club.

“He’s around the facility lots,” McCrimmon said. “He wants to stay connected, stay busy, so we expect to see him a fair bit.”

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

