Minnesota visits Las Vegas following Wilson’s 34-point performance

Minnesota Lynx (32-8, 18-3 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-14, 14-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Minnesota Lynx after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 81-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

The Aces are 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is ninth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilson averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Lynx are 18-3 in conference games. Minnesota is eighth in the WNBA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.2.

Las Vegas scores 82.7 points, 6.0 more per game than the 76.7 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Las Vegas gives up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 111-58 on Aug. 2, with Kayla McBride scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

