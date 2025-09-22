Minnesota takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Phoenix

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT WNBA PLAYOFFS…

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Lynx lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 82-69 in the last meeting. Courtney Williams led the Lynx with 23 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 22 points.

The Lynx are 20-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Mercury have gone 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 14.0.

Minnesota averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Satou Sabally is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.