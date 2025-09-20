Minnesota reserve DiJonai Carrington’s season is over after spraining left foot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DiJonai Carrington’s season is over after spraining her left foot in the first round of the playoffs,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DiJonai Carrington’s season is over after spraining her left foot in the first round of the playoffs, the team announced Saturday night.

Carrington left in the fourth quarter of the Lynx’s 75-74 victory over Golden State in Game 2 on Wednesday night and did not return. The guard was wearing a walking boot on her left foot when she attended a news conference for Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith.

“After undergoing an MRI, Carrington was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a significant mid-foot sprain was confirmed,” the team said in a statement.

Minnesota faces Phoenix in a best-of-five series that begins on Sunday.

Carrington averaged 8.6 points in 11 games for the Lynx after coming over to the team in a trade from Dallas on Aug. 3.

