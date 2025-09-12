Live Radio
Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

September 12, 2025, 12:47 AM

Central Michigan at Michigan — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports US

Western Michigan at Illinois — FS1, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports US

Western Michigan at Cornell — ESPN+, ESPN app

Detroit at Miami — FDSN Detroit, FDSN Florida, MLBN, Fanatiz, Fubo Sports US, MLB.TV

Sports
