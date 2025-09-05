Mets visit the Reds to begin 3-game series

New York Mets (75-65, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-70, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday,…

New York Mets (75-65, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-70, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (8-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-5, 2.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Reds +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Cincinnati is 70-70 overall and 38-33 at home. The Reds have hit 138 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

New York is 30-38 on the road and 75-65 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 28 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 78 RBIs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 11 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles, a triple and 37 home runs while hitting .259 for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 18 for 45 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .262 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 6-4, .316 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (illness), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

