Mets take on the Padres with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (83-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (78-74, second in the NL East) New…

San Diego Padres (83-69, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (78-74, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Mets: Jonah Tong (1-2, 8.49 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Padres +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and San Diego Padres meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has gone 47-30 at home and 78-74 overall. The Mets are 57-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego is 83-69 overall and 36-41 on the road. The Padres have a 41-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .270 batting average, and has 37 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs, 57 walks and 119 RBIs. Juan Soto is 10 for 41 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 33 doubles, 26 home runs and 92 RBIs while hitting .279 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 41 with three doubles, two triples and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Padres: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.