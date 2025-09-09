Mets look to break road losing streak, take on the Phillies

New York Mets (76-68, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (84-60, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (76-68, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (84-60, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (11-6, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -128, Mets +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Philadelphia is 84-60 overall and 46-23 at home. The Phillies have a 52-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 31-41 record on the road and a 76-68 record overall. The Mets have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Mets are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 20 doubles, two triples and 49 home runs for the Phillies. Harrison Bader is 15 for 38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Mets with 38 home runs while slugging .524. Pete Alonso is 13 for 44 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (forearm), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.