Mets’ Jeff McNeil ejected after called third strike from former teammate Jacob deGrom

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets’ Jeff McNeil was ejected from a game against Texas in the fourth inning Friday night after a called third strike from Jacob deGrom.

Back at Citi Field for the first time since leaving the Mets in December 2022, the two-time Cy Young Award winner threw a full-count fastball at the bottom of the strike zone.

McNeil threw his bat toward the Mets dugout, thinking it was ball four.

Plate umpire Scott Barry signaled a called strike, McNeil shouted and the Barry immediately tossed the second baseman.

McNeil became the first Mets player ejected this season. It was the first ejection of his big league career.

