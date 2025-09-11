Mets aim to end slide in game against the Phillies

New York Mets (76-70, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (86-60, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday,…

New York Mets (76-70, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (86-60, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (9-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (13-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -141, Mets +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter the matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies after losing five straight games.

Philadelphia has a 48-23 record at home and an 86-60 record overall. The Phillies have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .428.

New York has a 31-43 record on the road and a 76-70 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .429 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 72 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 50 home runs). Max Kepler is 10 for 36 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 39 home runs, 118 walks and 95 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 13 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (forearm), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.