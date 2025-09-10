Mets aim to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

New York Mets (76-69, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (85-60, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (76-69, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (85-60, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (11-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (12-5, 2.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 186 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -173, Mets +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to stop their four-game road skid in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 85-60 overall and 47-23 in home games. The Phillies have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .426.

New York has a 76-69 record overall and a 31-42 record on the road. Mets hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 50 home runs while slugging .562. Brandon Marsh is 16 for 34 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 38 home runs, 118 walks and 94 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 13 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

Mets: Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (forearm), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.