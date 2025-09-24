Mets activate outfielder Tyrone Taylor from injured list and cut Jose Siri

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and immediately inserted into…

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for a pivotal game against the Chicago Cubs.

Taylor played center field and batted ninth at Wrigley Field. He made a big impact right away when he threw out a runner at home plate on a base hit in the first inning.

New York entered with a one-game lead over Arizona and Cincinnati for the final National League wild card.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Jose Siri was designated for assignment.

Taylor went on the injured list Sept. 2, retroactive to Aug. 30, with a left hamstring strain, then reported to Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 19 for a rehab assignment. The 31-year-old has played center field in 102 of his 109 games this season with New York, and was batting .218 with two homers and 25 RBIs.

In two games at Syracuse, Taylor had two hits in nine at-bats and drove in two runs.

Siri played in 16 games for the Mets, batting .063 (2 for 32) with one RBI. He missed most of the season with a broken leg before coming off the injured list Sept. 9.

