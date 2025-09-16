Mercury to face Liberty on the road

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-17, 15-5 Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (27-17, 15-5 Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -2.5; over/under is 160

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty take on the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty have gone 17-5 at home. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 21.8 assists per game led by Sabrina Ionescu averaging 5.7.

The Mercury are 12-10 on the road. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 14.0.

New York makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Phoenix has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Liberty. Breanna Stewart is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 9.1 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mercury: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Mercury: None listed.

