Mercury aim to secure semifinals win over the Lynx

Minnesota Lynx (34-10, 20-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (27-17, 13-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Mercury lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury look to clinch the WNBA playoffs semifinals over the Minnesota Lynx in game four. The Mercury won the last meeting 84-76 on Sept. 27 led by 23 points from Satou Sabally, while Natisha Hiedeman scored 19 points for the Lynx.

The Mercury have gone 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the WNBA with 34.7 rebounds led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.8.

The Lynx are 20-4 in conference matchups. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Napheesa Collier averaging 10.9.

Phoenix averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.0 more points per game (86.1) than Phoenix allows (80.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Mercury. Sabally is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Collier is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lynx. Hiedeman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Lynx: DiJonai Carrington: out for season (foot).

