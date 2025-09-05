Meidroth leads White Sox against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

The Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers after Chase Meidroth's four-hit game on Thursday.

Chicago White Sox (53-88, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (81-60, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Shane Smith (4-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -197, White Sox +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Detroit has an 81-60 record overall and a 45-27 record in home games. The Tigers have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

Chicago is 23-46 on the road and 53-88 overall. The White Sox have gone 27-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Tigers are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 32 home runs, 41 walks and 103 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 12 for 33 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 15 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs while hitting .244 for the White Sox. Colson Montgomery is 10 for 41 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Miguel Vargas: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Dan Altavilla: 15-Day IL (lat), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

