‘Frustrated’ McIlroy fades to a 71 on return to Irish Open

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy bogeyed two of his last three holes and faded Thursday to a 1-under 71 in the first round of the Irish Open, during which he felt “frustrated” after his group was put on the clock for slow play.

The world No. 2, who attracted the biggest galleries of the day at The K Club, was looking to sharpen up his game a few weeks out from the Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irishman is expected to be Europe’s key player once again.

McIlroy said he was encouraged at how he played — he birdied four of his first nine holes after starting at No. 10 — and performed “better than what the score reflects.” His finish hurt him most, missing the green at Nos. 7 and 8 and failing to get up and down for par.

“Game feels pretty good,” McIlroy said, adding: “Just a matter of being more efficient with the scoring.”

He later revealed his group — also containing Kristoffer Reitan and Thriston Lawrence — was put on the clock early and late in his round and called on rules officials to use “common sense,” given the commotion that naturally follows him around.

“Our group has to deal with a lot more than any other group on the course,” he said in a nod to his popularity. “It’s understandable we lose time and I feel like any time I either come back to Europe or I play in some of these like Nos. 1, 2 and 3-in-the-world-type groups, we’re always put on the clock for that reason.

“I got a little frustrated the last few holes.”

McIlroy, who was in Northern Ireland in July for the British Open at Royal Portrush, was five strokes off the clubhouse lead held by three players — Nacho Elvira, whose 66 was bogey-free, as well as Thorbjorn Olesen and Romain Langasque.

They were one shot ahead of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown and Adrien Saddier. Zander Lombard was also in that group on 5-under par but was one of seven people on the course when play was suspended.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry, another member of Europe’s Ryder Cup team, was playing in front of his home crowd and birdied three of his last six holes to shoot 69.

