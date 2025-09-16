McGreevy pitches Cardinals to 3-0 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael McGreevy pitched seven sharp innings, Thomas Saggese hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael McGreevy pitched seven sharp innings, Thomas Saggese hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Tuesday night.

It was another costly defeat for Cincinnati, which has lost four of five and dropped three games behind the New York Mets for the last National League wild card.

St. Louis remained 4 1/2 games back of the Mets with 10 to play. The Cardinals also need to climb over Arizona and San Francisco.

McGreevy (7-3) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six. The rookie right-hander threw 91 pitches.

A pair of relievers finished the three-hitter.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott (9-7) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and eight hits while striking out seven. A trio of Cincinnati relievers combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings.

Brendan Donovan doubled leading off the first and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly. Alec Burleson singled in the third and was aboard for Saggese’s homer.

Willson Contreras sat out for the Cardinals due to right biceps tightness. He left Monday’s game in the seventh inning.

Key moment

Saggese hit his second home run of the year — and first since April 6 — with a 391-foot shot over the left-field wall.

Key stat

Riley O’Brien earned his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the Cardinals’ 13th shutout this season.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (13-10, 3.94 ERA) faces RHP Andre Pallante (6-14, 5.34) in the series finale Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.