McCann homers and drives in 4 runs to help the Diamondbacks beat the Twins, 6-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — James McCann homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — James McCann homered and drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Sunday.

Alek Thomas had two hits, stole a base and scored two runs for the Diamondbacks. They began the day 2 1/2 games back in the chase for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

Nabil Crismatt (3-0) gave up just two unearned runs while walking none and striking out four over five innings to pick up the victory. Kyle Backhus retired Matt Wallner on a fly out with the bases loaded for the final out and his second save of the season.

Wallner and Mickey Gasper hit solo homers for Minnesota. Bailey Ober (5-8) gave up four earned runs on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts over six innings.

The Diamondbacks struck first when McCann’s two-out single scored Thomas for a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Minnesota responded with two runs in the bottom half of the second, getting help from two errors by third baseman Jordan Lawlar.

Key moment

In the fourth, the Diamondbacks put runners on second and third with one out. Ober then struck out Thomas on a foul tip for the second out, but McCann drove his next pitch into the left-field stands for a no-doubt homer and a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

In their last 10 home games, Twins relievers have allowed 42 earned runs in 37 innings pitched (10.22 ERA).

Up next

The Twins host the Yankees in a three-game series that starts Monday with RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (6-4, 4.58 ERA) drawing the start for Minnesota. The Diamondbacks return home to begin a three-game set against the Giants on Monday with RHP Zac Gallen (11-14, 4.84) on the mound.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.