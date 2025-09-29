Mbappe was meant to succeed Messi and Ronaldo, but Ballon d’Or rankings say he’s going backward

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By the age of 19 Kylian Mbappe had won the World Cup, become one of the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By the age of 19 Kylian Mbappe had won the World Cup, become one of the most expensive soccer players ever and was labeled the heir-apparent to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seven years later, and with Messi and Ronaldo long past their peak, Mbappe is still to be officially recognized as the best player in the world.

If anything, he is going backward.

By the most recent measure he was ranked seventh. That’s where he placed in this year’s voting for the Ballon d’Or — the sport’s biggest individual prize — which, last week, was won by Mbappe’s France teammate Ousmane Dembele.

“You deserve it x1000,” Mbappe graciously posted on social media.

In second place was teenage sensation Lamine Yamal — a player of such prodigious talent that he is now the one predicted to dominate the Ballon d’Or. A new generation is threatening to usurp Mbappe before he’s even established himself at the top.

Yamal may overtake Mbappe

“The challenges do seem to be getting bigger for him to go to the top,” author Luca Caioli told The Associated Press. Caioli co-wrote the book “Mbappe” chronicling his rise from prodigy to superstar.

He said the emergence of the 18-year-old Yamal places doubts over whether Mbappe would become a multiple Ballon d’Or winner.

“Now it could be very complicated because of the fascination of this young player of 18 years that broke all the records for (someone his) age,” said Caioli. “Also the age starts to be interesting for Mbappe. He’s not 19 years old like when he won the World Cup. It’s changed.”

Yamal, who has already led Spain to a European Championship and Barcelona to the Spanish title in his nascent career, won the Kopa trophy for the best under-21 player for the second year running. But there were claims he deserved the top prize, which would have made him the youngest ever recipient of the Ballon d’Or – overtaking Brazil striker Ronaldo, who won it aged 21.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said the forward was only overlooked because of his age. Yamal’s father said his son was the “best player in the world by far.”

Mbappe was barely part of the conversation

There was no such outrage in response to Mbappe missing out. Not even from his club, Real Madrid, which last year boycotted the ceremony when Vinicius Junior was beaten to the prize by Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Frankly, Mbappe was barely part of the conversation this year despite winning the Golden Shoe as the top scorer in Europe.

But at the age of 26, Mbappe’s levels are not dropping. The Golden Shoe was the first of his career and last month he moved past Thierry Henry’s total of 51 goals for France. He is now just six short of overtaking Olivier Giroud as his country’s all-time leading scorer.

He was the first teenager since Brazil great Pele to score in a World Cup final when France won in 2018. And he followed that four years later by becoming only the second player to score a hat trick in the final when France lost on penalties against Argentina.

He left Paris Saint-Germain as the club’s all-time top scorer.

Yet despite the comments by Tebas and Yamal’s father, few could say Dembele was not a deserved winner of the Ballon d’Or as the star player of a PSG team that won the Champions League and the French league and Cup, scoring 32 goals.

Mbappe was a victim of bad timing

While it was a year of personal redemption for Dembele, whose career had stalled after a move to Barcelona in 2017, it also happened to come in the first season after Mbappe’s years-long-trailed transfer from PSG to Madrid.

Caioli said Mbappe moved at the “worst moment” as PSG was about to win the Champions League for the first time and Madrid surrendered its Spanish and European titles.

“He made a beautiful season. He is a European Golden Boot (winner) … But he found one of the worst years for Real Madrid,” he said. “I think he waited too long to go to Madrid … and then chooses the wrong moment.”

How the Ballon d’Or is judged

The Ballon d’Or is an imperfect way to determine the best player in the world. Ultimately it is a matter of opinion — voted for by one journalist from each of FIFA’s top 100-ranked nations. The criteria includes individual and team performances, “decisive and impressive character” and “class and fair play.”

It is, however, often weighted towards the best player in a team that wins the Champions League or a major international competition like the World Cup in any given year.

Which is why Mbappe could consider himself unfortunate to miss out after winning the World Cup with France in 2018 when he placed fourth. The winner that year was Luka Modric, who was runner up in the World Cup with Croatia and won the Champions League with Madrid.

“I did everything I could, but not everything I could to win a Ballon d’Or,” Mbappe said at the time. “It shows me how much I still have to do to win this trophy or it would be too easy to get there and win it all at once.”

Mbappe’s highest placing in the Ballon d’Or came in 2023 after his World Cup final hat trick. The winner that year was Messi, who led Argentina to victory at the Qatar tournament.

Weight of expectation

The expectation that Mbappe could dominate the Ballon d’Or was based on the standards set by Messi and Ronaldo, who won it a combined 13 times. It was predicted that he and Man City striker Erling Haaland would develop a similar rivalry, but Yamal’s emergence has changed that.

“He is the present and, without a doubt, has a great future,” Messi has said of Yamal.

“We have seen a genius, the product of a genius,” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said of the teenager, who passed Pele as the youngest player to win a major international tournament as part of Spain’s Euro 2024 team.

A rivalry between Madrid’s Mbappe and Barcelona’s Yamal would emulate that of Ronaldo and Messi who also spent the height of their careers at Spain’s two biggest clubs.

It’s not too late for Mbappe

And time is still on Mbappe’s side. He is just reaching his peak years and has joined European soccer’s most successful team in Madrid, which has won a record 15 Champions League titles.

It seems improbable Mbappe wouldn’t win European club soccer’s top prize at least once with the Spanish giant. Especially if he continues to score at the rate he has so far.

This season alone he has scored 12 goals in 10 games for Madrid and France, including two against Levante a day after the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Given Dembele had to wait until he was 28 to win the trophy, he can serve as inspiration for Mbappe, who is 19 months his junior.

